NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football Start-Sit: Last Minute Advice on Travis Kelce, Sam Darnold and Others

It’s crunch time in fantasy football. The playoffs are just a few weeks away now, and if you haven’t already locked up your spot in the postseason, it’s time to make that final push.
Tim Wood and I are here to help you secure a potentially crucial win this week. As we do every week, we went through every position and gave two of our best starts and sits for Week 12. That’s 32 suggestions for this week alone.
If you need some help setting your lineup this week, look no further than this article. Now, let’s hop into the start-sit suggestions.
Start ‘Em
Quarterback
Luke’s Picks
Sam Darnold is going to be pissed off with how he performed last week against the Los Angeles Rams. He threw four interceptions, and the team still had a chance to win. He knows that one’s on him, and now he faces the 1-9 Tennessee Titans. He’s going to let off some steam this week, and I bet he has a big game.
Jacoby Brissett is another guy I’m starting this week. He’s scored 19+ fantasy points in each of his five starts this season, and now he gets a Jacksonville defense that’s been inconsistent. He probably won’t give you 25+, but he can get you 19-21 points pretty easily.
Tim’s Picks
Running Back
Luke’s Picks
I know some people may be afraid of Bhayshul Tuten taking some of his carries, but Travis Etienne is still RB1 in Jacksonville and will get the majority of touches, especially because Tuten is dealing with a bit of an ankle problem. Arizona’s run defense hasn’t been great, especially in recent weeks, so Etienne is a start for me.
I know I said it in my Start-Sit first look, but Alvin Kamara is a great starting option this week. He’s had some down weeks, but the New Orleans Saints’ offense looked much better their last time out when he received 25 touches. I don’t think he gets that same volume, but he’s going to get 15-20 touches, and he plays an Atlanta defense that allows the fourth-most points to RBs.
Tim’s Picks
Wide Receiver
Luke’s Picks
I don’t foresee the Carolina Panthers having a whole lot of success offensively this week, but Tet McMillan doesn’t need them to to have a big game. He’s going to get 10+ targets a game most weeks, and San Fran’s pass defense hasn’t been all that great this year.
DK Metcalf has been in a slump, but I think he finally comes out of it this week. We know Aaron Rodgers loves throwing to him, and even if it’s Mason Rudolph, backups love throwing to their star receiver. Plus, Chicago’s secondary is iffy at best.
Tim’s Picks
Tight End
Luke’s Picks
Cade Otton is always going to be a start for me as long as Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are out. Baker Mayfield loves throwing to him, especially when he doesn’t have many other options outside of Emeka Egbuka, who’s doubled a lot. If the Bucs want to win this game against the Rams, they’re going to have to put a lot of points on the board, so it’s hard to see Otton not getting into the end zone if they keep it close.
This one’s pretty obvious, but I’m starting Travis Kelce all day this week. This is a massive game, and nobody loves big games more than Kelce. He and Patrick Mahomes have an uncanny connection, so when the play breaks down and Mahomes has to escape, he’s looking for No. 87.
Tim’s Picks
Sit ‘Em
Quarterback
Luke’s Picks
Trevor Lawrence has been far too inconsistent for my liking, and this week he plays an Arizona defense that’s been pretty good against the pass. They give up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position, and I have a feeling this could be a bit of a trap game for Jacksonville, so I’m benching T-Law.
I’m also benching Brock Purdy. I know some of you held onto him for a long time, and after last week, it’ll be hard to bench him this week, but Carolina’s defense has been really good this year. They give up just 15 points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so there are plenty of better QB options than Purdy this week.
Tim’s Picks
Running Back
Luke’s Picks
I’m sitting Bam Knight this week. I know he had a big game last week and Emari Demercado is out, but Jacksonville’s defense has been pretty good against the run this season (at least in fantasy), so I think a lot of their production is going to come through the air. I don’t trust Arizona’s ground game most weeks, and this is no exception.
I’m also benching Ashton Jeanty this week. The Las Vegas Raiders are just not good enough offensively for me to believe he’ll perform well against one of the best defenses in the league, the Cleveland Browns. They’re going to stuff him and hit him at the line of scrimmage, and there isn’t going to be anything he can do about it.
Tim’s Picks
Wide Receiver
Luke’s Picks
I’m not sure who’s going to be available for Green Bay, but I’m benching all of their receivers. Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs are questionable, and Christian Watson seems good to go. If all three go, I’m definitely not starting them. If only Watson goes, I’m still not starting him. Minnesota’s defense isn’t great in points per game, but they’ve held opposing wideouts to the fourth-least fantasy points per game this year, so I don’t trust any of them.
Tre Tucker had 14 points in fantasy on Monday night as the Raiders’ WR1, but that’s because of a touchdown late in the game. He only had four catches for 47 yards, and that’s not going to cut it, especially against a Cleveland defense that’s very good. He’s being started in 40 percent of leagues, but that’s far too many.
Tim’s Picks
Tight End
Luke’s Picks
I will be sitting Juwan Johnson this week. The Saints’ TE1 has strung a few good performances together, but the Falcons allow just 7.8 points per game to opposing tight ends. Plus, I still don’t fully trust New Orleans’ offense. Need to see Tyler Shough do it a few more times.
I will also be sitting Harold Fannin this week. One, I don’t trust Cleveland’s offense in general. Two, I don’t trust Shedeur Sanders to get him the football. Three, Vegas has been really good against tight ends this season. Pretty simple, sit.
Tim’s Picks
Best FLEX
Luke’s Pick
Michael Wilson had a massive breakout game last week, catching 15 passes for 185 yards. With Marvin Harrison out this week, Wilson will be WR1 for the Cardinals, and we all know they love to throw the ball with Jacoby Brissett. Wilson should feast again this week.
Tim’s Pick
Best Sleeper
Luke’s Pick
Kenneth Gainwell had a massive game last week and has slowly been eating into Jaylen Warren’s touches. After his performance, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had another good game this week. Warren’s a bit banged up, so Gainwell could easily be the Steelers’ starting running back this week. Chicago’s defense hasn’t been up to snuff this year, either, so all signs point to a double-digit performance from Gainwell.
Tim’s Pick
