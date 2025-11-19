NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire & Trade Targets: Advice on Drake Maye, Christian Watson and Others

The fantasy football playoffs are just a few weeks away now, which means it’s time for your final playoff push. I know the waiver wire is extremely thin, but there are still some options out there that can make an impact on your team.

For most of you, the fantasy trade deadline has likely passed, but for the few of you who still have time to make some deals, I threw in a few trade targets at the end of this article.

Here are some of the best waiver wire additions to make and the best defenses to stream in Week 12.

Note: Only players who are rostered in under 60 percent of leagues are on this list. Make sure to check your waivers in case a big name has been dropped/are still available.

Waiver Wire Additions

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts

I have beat this drum for the past couple of weeks, but Alec Pierce still meets the under 60 percent rostered threshold to make this list. He’s owned in 58 percent of Sleeper leagues, and there’s no reason he should be. He has scored 14+ in three of his last four games, and his connection with Daniel Jones should only continue to grow. He is one of the only players on waivers you can pick up and potentially start for the rest of the season in your FLEX or WR2 spot.

FAAB: 40 percent

Rostered: 58 percent

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

With all the injuries the Green Bay Packers have had at receiver this year, Christian Watson has turned into a valuable fantasy player. He’s averaging 11.5 points per game, so while he may not be an every-week starter, he can provide you with some quality receiver depth.

FAAB: 15-20 percent

Rostered: 37 percent

Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Wilson had a career day, catching 15 passes for 185 yards in Week 11. He’s been a solid receiver all year, but this was his breakout performance. It did take an NFL-record-breaking performance from Jacoby Brissett to get it done though, so while he’s a solid pickup, I wouldn’t spend too much on him. If someone in your league wants to dump a ton of FAAB, let them.

FAAB: 15-20 percent

Rostered: 40 percent

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenneth Gainwell is picking up some steam. He’s played over 50 percent of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ snaps in each of the last two weeks, and he is very much their preferred receiving back. He has 13 receptions on 16 targets in his last three games, and is coming off his best game of the season where he scored 29.5 points. He is slowly becoming a bigger factor in Pittsburgh, and he could overtake an underperforming Jaylen Warren soon.

FAAB: 20 percent

Rostered: 53 percent

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Green Bay Packers

This is more of a one or two-week pickup. With Josh Jacobs likely missing time due to a knee injury, Emanuel Wilson is set to take over as the lead back in Green Bay. Once Jacobs exited the game last week, Wilson ran it 11 times for 40 yards and a touchdown while also catching a pass. Desperately need help at running back this week? Wilson’s your guy to target.

FAAB: 10-15 percent

Rostered: 13 percent

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson was the TE1 through the first few weeks of the season, but fell off hard from Week 4-8. Now he’s had four consecutive 10+ point games, and he’s one of Tyler Shough’s favorite targets, especially in the red zone. Tight ends are always hard to find, so when you can get a potential starter on waivers, you need to take advantage.

FAAB: 20 percent

Rostered: 58 percent

Best Defenses to Stream

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t have a great defense, but they do have arguably the best matchup in fantasy this week against Cleveland. Shedeur Sanders seems in line to start, and if you saw how he performed last week, then picking up the Raiders’ defense might interest you. He’ll be better with a full week of practice, but that offense is just awful.

Matchup: Cleveland Browns

Rostered: 4 percent

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo also doesn’t have the greatest defense, but they have a great matchup against Houston. C.J. Stroud should be back, but that isn’t necessarily the worst thing for Buffalo. Stroud has not played well this season, and Houston’s offense as a whole is very uninspiring.

Matchup: Houston Texans

Rostered: 54 percent

Cleveland Browns

Just like the Raiders are a good pickup this week, the Cleveland Browns are, too. They have a great defense, and now face a Raiders’ offense that has been very bad in recent weeks. I know they have some playmakers, but Geno Smith is not a good quarterback, and I don’t see Vegas scoring more than maybe 14 points this week, and that’s if they play well.

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders

Rostered: 33 percent

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints don’t have an elite defense or anything, but I love their matchup this week. The Atlanta Falcons will be down Michael Penix and Drake London on Sunday, meaning their offense is going to struggle. All the Saints have to do is key in on Bijan Robinson, and they’ll be good.

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons

Rostered: 2 percent

Trade Targets

Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne owners are panicking after Bhayshul Tuten’s big game in Week 11, so now’s the time to pounce. Etienne still out-carried Tuten 19-15, and Tuten played just 32 percent of the team’s offense snaps. This is still Etienne’s backfield, and while Tuten could start to see more carries, Etienne is a viable fantasy option for the rest of the season.

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has been excellent this season, but he’s let his fantasy owners down a bit in recent weeks, scoring under 20 points in each of his last three games. His asking price is still pretty high, but it’s much lower than it should be. He has a lot of big games in fantasy playoff time, too, so he’ll be slinging the rock all over the field.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson hasn’t lived up to expectations since returning from his hamstring injury. He’s averaging 16 points per game since his return and just scored six points against Cleveland. He has a very good matchup in the first round of the playoffs (Cincinnati) before facing New England and Green Bay, which will both be games they desperately need to win, so they’ll be counting on Jackson to perform well. I’d buy low while you can.