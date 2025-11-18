NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Bills & 49ers Rise, Seahawks & Commanders Fall

Week 11 of the NFL schedule was loaded with great matchups. From the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ high-scoring affair in the early window to the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive struggle on Sunday night, there were a lot of impactful results this week.

Nobody made drastic moves this week, but hardly anyone remained in the same spot as last week. Here are my power rankings after 11 weeks of football.

32. Tennessee Titans (1-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 32

Week 11 Result: 16-13 loss to Texans

PFF Rankings: Offense 31st, Defense 16th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm ET vs Seahawks

Pretty simple decision at the bottom. The Tennessee Titans are the only one-win team in the NFL, and while they played the Houston Texans pretty close this week, they still didn’t look great.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders Sep 21, 2025 Landover, Maryland, USA Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll stands on the sidelines against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Landover Northwest Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250921_gkb_sb4_040

Last Week’s Ranking: 31

Week 11 Result: 33-16 loss to Cowboys

PFF Rankings: Offense 27th, Defense 30th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm vs Browns

This was a bad, bad loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dallas Cowboys just dominated them from the opening kickoff to the final whistle. Their offense had no life, their defense couldn’t get a stop, and they looked like the second-worst team in the league.

30. Cleveland Browns (2-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 30

Week 11 Result: 23-16 loss to Ravens

PFF Rankings: Offense 32nd, Defense 1st

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm at Raiders

The Cleveland Browns actually didn’t look bad in the first half. They scored 16 points and had the lead against the Baltimore Ravens, but once Shedeur Sanders entered the game, things fell apart. They couldn’t get anything going offensively in the second half and ended up falling to Baltimore, 23-16. Not a great showing for Cleveland.

29. New York Jets (2-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 29

Week 11 Result: 27-14 loss to Patriots

PFF Rankings: Offense 28th, Defense 19th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Ravens

The New York Jets dropped their eighth game of the season on Thursday night, but they ran into the buzz saw that is the New England Patriots, so it’s hard to fault them. They still didn’t look great, but they were more competitive than I thought they’d be.

28. New Orleans Saints (2-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 28

Week 11 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 30th, Defense 17th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs Falcons

The New Orleans Saints were on a bye this week and didn’t move off their spot at No. 28. They have a big-time matchup next week against their arch-rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, who will be without their top quarterback and wide receiver. This is a great chance for New Orleans to pick up their third win of the season.

27. New York Giants (2-9)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants Sep 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20250928_bd_ae5_130

Last Week’s Ranking: 26

Week 11 Result: 27-20 loss to Packers

PFF Rankings: Offense 23rd, Defense 29th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Lions

The New York Giants were pretty competitive against the Green Bay Packers, even with Jameis Winston under center. It felt like the Packers should’ve won this game by more than seven, but they missed some opportunities to make big plays defensively. They did come down with a game-sealing INT late, but there were more to be had.

26. Washington Commanders (3-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 22

Week 11 Result: 16-13 (OT) loss to the Dolphins

PFF Rankings: Offense 14th, Defense 27th

Week 12 Matchup: Bye

I’m done with the Washington Commanders. I think people (myself included) have been over-ranking them a bit because of what they did last year, but this is not the same team. They are just flat-out bad, even when Jayden Daniels is in the lineup. They’re the oldest roster in the league, too, so they need to get younger and just completely reset.

25. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 25

Week 11 Result: 30-27 (OT) loss to Panthers

PFF Rankings: Offense 13th, Defense 18th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Saints

The Falcons have fallen off hard since their win over Buffalo, which feels like an eternity ago. Michael Penix may be done for the year, Drake London seems to have a somewhat significant knee injury, and they just have no momentum. Wouldn’t be surprised if this skid continues.

24. Arizona Cardinals (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 27

Week 11 Result: 41-22 loss to 49ers

PFF Rankings: Offense 22nd, Defense 21st

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm vs Jaguars

The Arizona Cardinals lost on Sunday, but find themselves rising three spots in the rankings. This is more about other teams disappointing than them impressing. I do think Jacoby Brissett is playing well and makes this offense pretty dangerous. They’re not a team you can overlook.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 23

Week 11 Result: 34-12 loss to the Steelers

PFF Rankings: Offense 25th, Defense 31st

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Patriots

Imago Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) acknowledges fans during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

I know the Cincinnati Bengals lost an ugly one on Sunday, but I still think they have one of the best offenses in football, and Joe Burrow is set to return as early as Week 13. Their defense still has a ton of question marks, but I think they beat every team below them.

22. Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 24

Week 11 Result: 16-13 (OT) win over Commanders

PFF Rankings: Offense 24th, Defense 26th

Week 12 Matchup: Bye

The Miami Dolphins have turned their season around, winning three of their last four, including one over the Bills. Their offense is still wildly inconsistent, but when they’re on, they’re dangerous. When they’re playing their best, they can beat most teams in this league, which isn’t something many of these bottom-feeders can say.

21. Minnesota Vikings (4-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 17

Week 11 Result: 19-17 loss to Bears

PFF Rankings: Offense 29th, Defense 24th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Packers

The Minnesota Vikings looked horrible in this game, and yet they still almost beat the 7-3 Chicago Bears. J.J. McCarthy is not a good quarterback. He fooled me for a minute after his first three starts, but he’s seeing ghosts out there and is just missing his receivers. I still can’t believe the Vikings spent a premium pick on him.

20. Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 21

Week 11 Result: 33-16 win over the Raiders

PFF Rankings: Offense 8th, Defense 32nd

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Eagles

The Cowboys really needed a win like this. From start to finish, they were dominant on both sides of the ball. I know the Raiders offense isn’t very good, but I was pleasantly surprised by their defense. Their new additions made some plays, and if they can keep playing like this, a late playoff push isn’t completely out of the question.

19. Carolina Panthers (6-5)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 29, 2024 Tampa, Florida, USA Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20241229_nrs_fo8_0005

Last Week’s Ranking: 20

Week 11 Result: 30-27 (OT) win over Falcons

PFF Rankings: Offense 17th, Defense 23rd

Week 12 Matchup: Monday, 8:15 pm vs 49ers

The Carolina Panthers bounced back from their loss to the Saints with a big win over the Falcons. Bryce Young looked fantastic, setting the franchise record for passing yards (448) in a single game while tossing three scores. Still, I’m just not confident this team can keep winning. Their offense is too inconsistent, and there’s just something about Carolina that I don’t trust.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 16

Week 11 Result: 34-12 win over Bengals

PFF Rankings: Offense 26th, Defense T-6th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Bears

The Steelers desperately needed this win to stay atop the AFC North, and they didn’t just win, they blew Cincy out. Aaron Rodgers may have broken his wrist, though, so there’s concern for the future, but it’s his non-throwing hand, so he should be able to return sooner rather than later. Good win for Pittsburgh, but it cost them.

17. Houston Texans (5-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 18

Week 11 Result: 16-13 win over Titans

PFF Rankings: Offense 20th, Defense 5th

Week 12 Matchup: Thursday, 8:15 pm vs Bills

The Texans escaped with a narrow victory over the Titans on Sunday. Their offense looked much more like the one we’ve seen all season after their 36-point outing last week, but their defense was as stout as ever. I still think they’re wasting one of the best defenses in recent memory, but they’re still in the playoff hunt, so if they can sneak in, nobody will want to face them.

16. Chicago Bears (7-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 11 Result: 19-17 win over Vikings

PFF Rankings: Offense 11th, Defense 25th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Steelers

Did the Bears win? Yes. Did I still drop them three spots? Yes.

The Bears are the luckiest team in the league. They beat the Raiders by one because of a blocked field goal, they beat the Bengals by one score because of a miracle touchdown, they beat the Giants last week because of an injury to Jaxson Dart, and they won this week because the Vikings’ special teams unit folded in the final minute. I know you have to give a team credit for winning games when opportunities arise, but they could easily lose their next three games. Their schedule gets pretty tough from here on out, so we’ll really find out what they’re made of.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4)

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Last Week’s Ranking: 19

Week 11 Result: 35-6 win over Chargers

PFF Rankings: Offense 18th, Defense 13th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm at Cardinals

What a performance from Jacksonville. I didn’t think they had a chance to win this game, much less win it by 29 points. They absolutely dominated the Los Angeles Chargers, and I know Justin Herbert was hurt, but I don’t think it played that much of a factor in this game. Great win for Jacksonville, who gets one step closer to securing a playoff spot.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 11 Result: 35-6 loss to Jaguars

PFF Rankings: Offense 18th, Defense 14th

Week 12 Matchup: Bye

This was a disappointing one for the Chargers. Herbert wasn’t 100 percent, but it was their defense that really let me down. They were playing so well the last few weeks, and then gave up 35 to one of the more inconsistent offenses in football. I do think they’ll be okay. I think this was just a one-off, but it was ugly.

13. Green Bay Packers (6-3-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 15

Week 11 Result: 27-20 win over the Giants

PFF Rankings: Offense 10th, Defense 4th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Vikings

The Packers earned a win over the Giants on Sunday, and while their offense looked much better than it had in recent weeks, it was against one of the worst defenses in the league. Jordan Love looked off in the first half, but when they needed him most, he delivered. Still want to see more from them before the playoffs.

12. Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Week 11 Result: 23-16 win over Browns

PFF Rankings: Offense 16th, Defense 15th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Jets

The Ravens didn’t look great on Sunday, but they found a way to win and are now on a four-game win streak. This team has looked completely different on both sides of the ball in recent weeks, and right now, I would pick them to beat most teams in the league. There are still some question marks, but overall, they look much more like the team we all thought they’d be in the preseason.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20251012_tcs_fo8_098

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 11 Result: 44-32 loss to Bills

PFF Rankings: Offense 21st, Defense 11th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm vs Rams

Another loss for Tampa makes it three in their last four games. Outside of their loss to Detroit, they’ve been competitive in their losses, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. I still think they’re a very good team, especially once they get Bucky Irving and Mike Evans back, but they just miss out on the top 10 this week.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (5-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 11 Result: 22-19 loss to Broncos

PFF Rankings: Offense 12th, Defense 9th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are a good football team; they just can’t win the close ones that they’re so accustomed to winning. They’re yet to lose a game by more than seven points, and their average margin of defeat is 4.4. Their losses this season have come to the 7-4 Chargers, 8-2 Eagles, 6-4 Jaguars, 7-3 Bills and 9-2 Broncos. They have played a brutal schedule, but it doesn’t ease up much with Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Denver still on the schedule. They have very little room for error from here on out, but I think they’ll still make the playoffs.

9. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 11 Result: 41-22 win over Cardinals

PFF Rankings: Offense 6th, Defense 28th

Week 12 Matchup: Monday, 8:15 pm vs Panthers

I was impressed with the San Francisco 49ers this week. Brock Purdy looked really good in his return, and I thought their defense played one of their better games since Fred Warner’s injury. I don’t think they’re among the best in the NFC, but they’re a very solid team.

8. Detroit Lions (6-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Week 11 Result: 16-9 loss to Eagles

PFF Rankings: Offense 5th, Defense 3rd

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Giants

The Lions’ offense is hard to figure out. When they’re hot, they’re as explosive as anyone, but they’ve been shut down one too many times for my liking. They’ve won just two of their last five, but they have a real chance to go 3-0 over the next three weeks before facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

7. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sep 7, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250907_ams_fb5_177

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Week 11 Result: 44-32 win over Buccaneers

PFF Rankings: Offense 4th, Defense 22nd

Week 12 Matchup: Thursday, 8:15 pm at Texans

The Bills are just fine. I know their game against Miami a couple of weeks back wasn’t inspiring, but their offense was just off. There are still some concerns about their defense, but this offense is good enough to keep up with anyone. They still need to be more consistent before they get into the top five.

6. Seattle Seahawks (7-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 11 Result: 21-19 loss to Rams

PFF Rankings: Offense 2nd, Defense T-6th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Titans

The Seahawks looked awful in this game, but they were able to have a chance to win it with a long game-winning field goal as time expired. I still think this team is very, very good, but Sam Darnold folded once again in a big game. I’m worried about him come playoff time, but hopefully, he got his big game stinker out of the way.

5. Indianapolis Colts (8-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 11 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 3rd, Defense 20th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Chiefs

The Colts were on a bye in Week 11 and fell one spot because of the Eagles’ win. They have a massive matchup coming up in Week 12 against the Chiefs, who sit at .500 through 11 weeks. A win would make things very difficult for Kansas City while getting the Colts one step closer to securing the AFC South.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 11 Result: 16-9 win over Lions

PFF Rankings: Offense 9th, Defense 8th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Cowboys

The Eagles’ defense has been absolutely dominant over their last two games, holding the Lions and Packers to a combined 16 points. It came at the right time, too, because their offense is on the struggle bus right now. It was close between them and the Colts, but I think the Eagles have a higher ceiling. They’ve been there and won the big game. Indy is largely untested.

3. Denver Broncos (9-2)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Nov 2, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSeanxThomasx 20251102_jhp_cy3_0025

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 11 Result: 22-19 win over Chiefs

PFF Rankings: Offense 15th, Defense 10th

Week 12 Matchup: Bye

I wanted to put the Broncos at No. 2 after their win over the Chiefs, but I still have too many question marks about their offense. Bo Nix delivered once again in the fourth quarter, but they just need to be more consistent offensively in the early stages of the game. If they can do that, they could be the Super Bowl favorites with that defense.

2. New England Patriots (9-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 11 Result: 27-14 win over Jets

PFF Rankings: Offense 6th, Defense 12th

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Bengals

One man’s loss is another man’s gain. The Patriots knocked off the Jets, but it wouldn’t have been enough for me to have them jump Seattle. Fortunately for them, though, the top two teams in our rankings went head-to-head and somebody had to lose, so they make up a spot and move into No. 2. Drake Maye continues to look great, and this defense is playing really well right now.

1. Los Angeles Rams (8-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 11 Result: 21-19 win over Seahawks

PFF Rankings: Offense 1st, Defense 2nd

Week 12 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm at Buccaneers

The Rams won a massive NFC West matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday. It wasn’t as clean and pretty as most of their recent wins have been, but you can’t knock the best team in the league too hard for having an off game and still winning. Their offense will get rolling again, and I believe they have a top-five defense in the league. They might be the only team with top-five units on both sides of the ball.