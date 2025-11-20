NFL Week 12 Staff Picks and Predictions: Can the Cowboys and Chiefs Earn Big Wins This Week?

Week 12 of the NFL season has finally arrived. Houston and Buffalo will kick it off with a Thursday night showdown tonight, which means it’s time for our staff picks and predictions.
It was a busy week at EssentiallySports, so unfortunately, only Reubyn and I were able to get full predictions in, but everyone else made their picks, which you can view in the graphic below.
We did a pretty good job in Week 11. Only two of the seven of us got less than 10 games right in what was a wild week of football, so we’ll look to keep that run of good form going into Week 12. Here are our overall standings through 11 weeks.
Luke Hubbard: 61-38 (.616)
Tim Wood: 63-36 (.636)
Abhishek Singh: 48-35 (.585)
Reubyn Coutinho: 56-30 (.651)
Utsav Jain: 27-16 (.627)
Ryan Ward: 24-19 (.558)
Mike Fisher: 25-18 (.581)
Now, let’s hop into our predictions.
Bills at Texans
Game Time: Thursday, 7:15 pm at NRG Stadium
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime TV
Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Game Odds: BUF -5.5, O/U 43.5
PFF Rankings: BUF Offense 4th, Defense 22nd, HOU Offense 20th, Defense 5th
Recent Matchups: BUF 44-32 win over TB, HOU 16-13 win over TEN
Key Injuries: Mecole Hardman, Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel, CJ Stoud, Jalen Pitre
Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: This game could end up being pretty ugly. Houston’s defense is elite, Buffalo’s offense has been inconsistent, and it’s Thursday night. I’m slamming the under and Texans +5.5, but Buffalo still wins. Bills 17, Texans 13
Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Lead Editor: Buffalo seems to have gotten over whatever was bothering them against the Dolphins. A shootout win over a .500 and above side in Tampa Bay will be a massive confidence booster ahead of Thursday Night Football at Houston. The Texans took their time to get going and only didn’t pay the price as it was against a Titans team that allowed them that luxury. Buffalo won’t. Bills 35, Texans 18.
Steelers at Bears
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Soldier Field
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, J. J. Watt
Game Odds: CHI -3, O/U 45.5
PFF Rankings: PIT Offense 26th, Defense T-6th, CHI Offense 11th, Defense 25th
Recent Matchups: PIT 34-12 win over CIN, CHI 19-17 win over MIN
Key Injuries: Jaylen Warren, D’Andre Swift, Tremaine Edmunds, Darnell Wright
Hubbard: I was wrong about the Bears losing last week, but it wasn’t because they played well; Minnesota just beat themselves with costly mistakes. I still believe they’re the most fraudulent 7-3 team I’ve ever seen, but it’s only a matter of time before they don’t get lucky. If Aaron Rodgers were 100 percent, I’d be all over Pittsburgh, but I can’t pick them with Mason Rudolph/an injured Rodgers under center. Bears 19, Steelers 13.
Coutinho: The Bears have momentum on their side. It will be crucial against a Steelers side that has been quite inconsistent. Chicago can win this game with their home-field advantage and march on. It will be close, though, with a game-winning field goal sealing things. The bigger question, though, is whether Aaron Rodgers starts at a happy hunting ground against a familiar foe. Bears 27, Steelers 25.
Patriots at Bengals
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Paycor Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Game Odds: NE -8.5, O/U 49.5
PFF Rankings: NE Offense 6th, Defense 12th, CIN Offense 25th, Defense 31st
Recent Matchups: NE 27-14 win over NYJ, CIN 34-12 loss to PIT
Key Injuries: Harold Landry, K’Lavon Chaisson, Samajae Perine
Hubbard: This game is going to be surprisingly entertaining. Joe Flacco knows this could be his last game as the starter, so he’s going to air the ball out every possession and force New England to make a play defensively. I think New England gets it done, but Cincy keeps it within a score. Even if Joe Burrow does play, I don’t think it changes much. Patriots 31, Bengals 27
Coutinho: New England is on a roll right now. The Bengals with Joe Burrow may have had a chance. With Flacco, not really. Patriots 31, Bengals 20
Giants at Lions
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Ford Field
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Game Odds: DET -10.5, O/U 50.5
PFF Rankings: NYG Offense 23rd, Defense 29th, DET Offense 5th, Defense 3rd
Recent Matchups: NYG 27-20 loss to GB, DET 16-9 loss to PHI
Key Injuries: Anthony Johnson, Deonte Banks, Kerby Joseph, Terrion Arnold
Hubbard: If Jaxson Dart is indeed healthy for this game, it will be closer than the 10.5-point spread. If he’s out, though, I’m not sure Jameis Winston can keep up with Buffalo. I’m not sure if Dart will be available, but either way, the Lions win. Lions 30, Giants 26
Coutinho: Jared Goff finds another gear when playing indoors. As this game is at Ford Field, I’ll back the Lions to win. At the time of publishing, Mike Kafka has not offered us any indication of whether Jaxson Dart is healthy enough to start the game. It won’t make much of a difference. Just the margin of defeat will be reduced if he does. Lions 27, Giants 17
Vikings at Packers
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Lambeau Field
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Joe Davis and Greg Olsen
Game Odds: GB -6.5, O/U 41.5
PFF Rankings: MIN Offense 29th, Defense 24th, GB Offense 10th, Defense 4th
Recent Matchups: MIN 19-17 loss to CHI, GB 27-20 win over NYG
Key Injuries: Romeo Doubs, Josh Jacobs, Matthew Golden
Hubbard: J.J. McCarthy stinks. That’s all I have to say about this one. Green Bay chews him up, spits him out and then stomps on him. Packers 23, Vikings 6
Coutinho: Home advantage will not be of any benefit to the Vikings. They just won’t get many points in offense. Even if Jordan Love doesn’t get going, the Packers may finally win a game with 26 or fewer points on the board. Packers 23, Vikings 17
Seahawks at Titans
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Nissan Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston
Game Odds: SEA -13, O/U 40.5
PFF Rankings: SEA Offense 2nd, Defense T-6th, TEN 16-13 loss to Texans
Recent Matchups: SEA 21-19 loss to LAR, TEN 16-13 loss to HOU
Key Injuries: Grey Zabel, Tory Horton, Elic Ayomanor, Calvin Ridley, Xavier Woods
Hubbard: This is another easy pick. Seattle’s going to be pissed off after their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the Tennessee Titans are hoping for that No. 1 overall pick. Seahawks 33, Titans 18
Coutinho: It’s a game featuring a team competing for the division against a team in the running for the top draft pick for the second year running. This can be a game for Darnold and the offense to stat pad. Seahawks 38, Titans 15
Colts at Chiefs
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Arrowhead Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
Game Odds: KC -3.5, O/U 50.5
PFF Rankings: KC Offense 12th, Defense 9th, IND Offense 3rd, Defense 20th
Recent Matchups: IND Bye, KC 22-19 loss to DEN
Key Injuries: Tyquan Lewis, Xavier Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia
Hubbard: This should be a pretty good game, so it’s a shame it’s being played at 1 pm. I don’t really know why, but I love Kansas City in this one. I think they have a defense that can shut Jonathan Taylor down, and I don’t trust Daniel Jones to win a duel against Patrick Mahomes. Vegas agrees with me, so I can’t call this an upset, but I feel like a lot of people will be on Indy in this one. Chiefs 25, Colts 17
Coutinho: Recent form indicates this one could be close. The Colts haven’t exactly dominated in their last two, and the Chiefs’ five defeats this season have been one-score games. A one-score game allows time for Mahomes’ magic, but will it even be a one-score game at any point deep in the fourth? No. Kansas City’s 0-5 one-score losing streak will end. Not in a way they hoped. When was the last time Kansas City was under .500 after Week 12? Colts 28, Chiefs 19
Jets at Ravens
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at M&T Bank Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst)
Game Odds: BAL -13, O/U 44.5
PFF Rankings: NYJ Offense 28th, Defense 19th, BAL Offense 16th, Defense 15th
Recent Matchups: NYJ 27-14 loss to NE, BAL 23-16 win over CLE
Key Injuries: Will McDonald, Harrison Phillips, Isaiah Likely, Lamar Jackson
Hubbard: The New York Jets are rolling with Tyrod Taylor this week, and while he should be an upgrade over Justin Fields, I don’t think that makes a difference here. The Baltimore Ravens are rolling, and they don’t let the NY stop them. Ravens 22, Jets 13
Coutinho: No contest. Aaron Glenn’s really throwing Tyrod Taylor to the wolves here. With the options he has, I think he’s gone in with a ‘it can’t get any worse, right?’ mindset. Ravens 34 Jets 16
Browns vs Raiders
Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at Allegiant Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker
Game Odds: LV -3.5, O/U 36.5
PFF Rankings: CLE Offense 32nd, Defense 1st, LV Offense 27th, Defense 30th
Recent Matchups: CLE 23-16 loss to BAL, LV 33-16 loss to DAL
Key Injuries: Dollon Gabriel, David Njoku, Cam Robinson
Hubbard: Can we swap this and the Chiefs/Colts game, please? I’d much rather watch them at 4 pm than the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. This game shouldn’t be too close, to be honest. I believe the Raiders’ pass rush will get after Shedeur Sanders and force him to take a few bad sacks like he did in college, so I don’t see Cleveland scoring much. Give me Vegas. Raiders 19, Browns 3
Coutinho: Shedeur Sanders could not have asked for an easier defense to play against in his first start. The Raiders, with a PFF Grade of 51.9, are poor. Shedeur, though, may not have forgotten how the Raiders passed on him seven times during the draft. He’ll make them pay. He just has to do a bare minimum, as the Browns’ defense will stifle a really poor Raiders offense. Browns 24, Raiders 14
Jaguars at Cardinals
Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at State Farm Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
Game Odds: JAX -2.5, O/U 47.5
PFF Rankings: JAX Offense 18th, Defense 13th, ARI Offense 22nd, Defense 21st
Recent Matchups: JAX 35-6 win over LAC, ARI 41-22 loss to SF
Key Injuries: Arik Armstead, Brenton Strange, Bam Knight, Marvin Harrison Jr.
Hubbard: The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a massive win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but I think this game will be close. Arizona’s offense hasn’t been half bad with Jacoby Brissett under center, and the Jags have been inconsistent all year long. You know what, I’ll take Arizona, why not? Cardinals 28, Jaguars 24
Coutinho: The Jaguars had their ‘stellar game’ against the Chargers. Doing it in consecutive weeks is difficult, especially when you remember their horror show in the last 15 against the Texans. But then again, this is the Cardinals playing in Jacksonville. Just for that, I’ll back the Jaguars. Jaguars 25, Cardinals 17
Eagles at Cowboys
Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at AT&T Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady
Game Odds: PHI -3.5, O/U 48.5
PFF Rankings: PHI Offense 9th, Defense 8th, DAL Offense 8th, Defense 32nd
Recent Matchups: PHI 16-9 win over DET, DAL 33-16 win over LV
Key Injuries: Lane Johnson, Dak Prescott
Hubbard: This is the only good game in the afternoon window, so it better live up to the hype. Dallas’ defense looks much improved with their new additions, and their offense looked great on Monday night. On the flip side, Philadelphia’s defense has been playing lights out while their offense has struggled. I’m slamming the under and taking Dallas’ spread, but I still think Philly pulls out a close one. Eagles 20, Cowboys 19
Coutinho: The Cowboys’ defense looked good against the Raiders, but it’s the Raiders. The Eagles game will be the real test of whether Dallas is in with a chance at the playoffs. I see this game being one where Dak Prescott unlocks the Eagles’ defense. Cowboys 21, Eagles 17
Falcons at Saints
Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Caesars Superdome
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Adam Amin and Drew Brees
Game Odds: NO -2.5, O/U 39.5
PFF Rankings: ATL Offense 13th, Defense 18th, NO Offense 30th, Defense 17th
Recent Matchups: ATL 30-27 loss to CAR, NO Bye
Key Injuries: Drake London, Michael Penix Jr., Taliese Fuaga
Hubbard: Atlanta will be without their starting quarterback and No. 1 wide receiver in this game. They’re in the midst of a huge losing streak, too, and with no first-round pick next year, their future looks not so good. As for New Orleans, they’re not a great team either. Plus, Tyler Shough has looked pretty good since taking over as the starter. I’m leaning Atl…No I’m not. I’m a Saints fan, so screw the Dirty Birds. Saints 50, Falcons 0
Coutinho: The Falcons are down some key players, which is why this game just may be interesting. New Orleans, however, can be spurred by a home crowd and know that this is the start of a run where they can close the season 5-2. Saints 20, Falcons 17
Buccaneers at Rams
Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at SoFi Stadium
Where to Watch: NBC
Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Game Odds: LAR -7, O/U 49.5
PFF Rankings: TB Offense 21st, Defense 11th, LAR Offense 1st, Defense 2nd
Recent Matchups: TB 44-32 loss to BUF, LAR 21-19 win over SEA
Key Injuries: Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin, Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein
Hubbard: We’re still waiting for that first entertaining primetime game since the Bengals and Steelers’ shootout on Thursday night in Week 7. I mean, it’s been so long that those two have literally played each other again since that game. On paper, this looks like it could be a good game, but I don’t think it will be. I believe LA is the much better team and will win this game by two scores. Rams 34, Buccaneers 21
Coutinho: The Rams look unbeatable right now, and the Bucs are every bit beatable. Can Baker Mayfield find himself? No. This Rams team is just going from strength to strength every single week. They may even be tempted to let Joshua Karty take a field goal. That’s the level of their confidence right now. Rams 35, Buccaneers 24
Panthers at 49ers
Game Time: Monday, 8:15 pm at Levi’s Stadium
Where to Watch: ESPN
Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge
Game Odds: SF -7, O/U 48.5
PFF Rankings: CAR Offense 17th, Defense 23rd, SF Offense 6th, Defense 28th
Recent Matchups: CAR 30-27 win over ATL, SF 41-22 win over ARI
Key Injuries: Xavier Legette, Tatum Bethune
Hubbard: The San Francisco 49ers looked great with Brock Purdy back under center, and while Carolina might actually be better than I give them credit for, they’re no match for San Fran in this game, especially on the road. 49ers 27, Panthers 17
Coutinho: The Panthers’ fairytale may come to a halt at Levi’s Stadium this Monday. San Francisco’s starters are healthy, and if last week’s games were any indication, it’s gonna be a tough trip west for the NFC South side. 49ers 30, Panthers 17
