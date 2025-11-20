NFL Week 12 Staff Picks and Predictions: Can the Cowboys and Chiefs Earn Big Wins This Week?

Week 12 of the NFL season has finally arrived. Houston and Buffalo will kick it off with a Thursday night showdown tonight, which means it’s time for our staff picks and predictions.

It was a busy week at EssentiallySports, so unfortunately, only Reubyn and I were able to get full predictions in, but everyone else made their picks, which you can view in the graphic below.

We did a pretty good job in Week 11. Only two of the seven of us got less than 10 games right in what was a wild week of football, so we’ll look to keep that run of good form going into Week 12. Here are our overall standings through 11 weeks.

Luke Hubbard: 61-38 (.616)

Tim Wood: 63-36 (.636)

Abhishek Singh: 48-35 (.585)

Reubyn Coutinho: 56-30 (.651)

Utsav Jain: 27-16 (.627)

Ryan Ward: 24-19 (.558)

Mike Fisher: 25-18 (.581)

Now, let’s hop into our predictions.

Bills at Texans

Game Time: Thursday, 7:15 pm at NRG Stadium

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime TV

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Game Odds: BUF -5.5, O/U 43.5

PFF Rankings: BUF Offense 4th, Defense 22nd, HOU Offense 20th, Defense 5th

Recent Matchups: BUF 44-32 win over TB, HOU 16-13 win over TEN

Key Injuries: Mecole Hardman, Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel, CJ Stoud, Jalen Pitre

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: This game could end up being pretty ugly. Houston’s defense is elite, Buffalo’s offense has been inconsistent, and it’s Thursday night. I’m slamming the under and Texans +5.5, but Buffalo still wins. Bills 17, Texans 13

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Lead Editor: Buffalo seems to have gotten over whatever was bothering them against the Dolphins. A shootout win over a .500 and above side in Tampa Bay will be a massive confidence booster ahead of Thursday Night Football at Houston. The Texans took their time to get going and only didn’t pay the price as it was against a Titans team that allowed them that luxury. Buffalo won’t. Bills 35, Texans 18.

Steelers at Bears

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 walk off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251109_hlf_aj4_187

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Soldier Field

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, J. J. Watt

Game Odds: CHI -3, O/U 45.5

PFF Rankings: PIT Offense 26th, Defense T-6th, CHI Offense 11th, Defense 25th

Recent Matchups: PIT 34-12 win over CIN, CHI 19-17 win over MIN

Key Injuries: Jaylen Warren, D’Andre Swift, Tremaine Edmunds, Darnell Wright

Hubbard: I was wrong about the Bears losing last week, but it wasn’t because they played well; Minnesota just beat themselves with costly mistakes. I still believe they’re the most fraudulent 7-3 team I’ve ever seen, but it’s only a matter of time before they don’t get lucky. If Aaron Rodgers were 100 percent, I’d be all over Pittsburgh, but I can’t pick them with Mason Rudolph/an injured Rodgers under center. Bears 19, Steelers 13.

Coutinho: The Bears have momentum on their side. It will be crucial against a Steelers side that has been quite inconsistent. Chicago can win this game with their home-field advantage and march on. It will be close, though, with a game-winning field goal sealing things. The bigger question, though, is whether Aaron Rodgers starts at a happy hunting ground against a familiar foe. Bears 27, Steelers 25.

Patriots at Bengals

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Oct 5, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 and wide receiver Stefon Diggs 8 walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20251005_mcd_fb5_102

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Paycor Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Game Odds: NE -8.5, O/U 49.5

PFF Rankings: NE Offense 6th, Defense 12th, CIN Offense 25th, Defense 31st

Recent Matchups: NE 27-14 win over NYJ, CIN 34-12 loss to PIT

Key Injuries: Harold Landry, K’Lavon Chaisson, Samajae Perine

Hubbard: This game is going to be surprisingly entertaining. Joe Flacco knows this could be his last game as the starter, so he’s going to air the ball out every possession and force New England to make a play defensively. I think New England gets it done, but Cincy keeps it within a score. Even if Joe Burrow does play, I don’t think it changes much. Patriots 31, Bengals 27

Coutinho: New England is on a roll right now. The Bengals with Joe Burrow may have had a chance. With Flacco, not really. Patriots 31, Bengals 20

Giants at Lions

Imago 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Regular Season: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff 16 throwing a pass during the NFL regular season game at Northwest Stadium in Landover Maryland on November 9, 2025. The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 44-22 Jeff Scudder / Image of Landover Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x xJeffxScudderx JeffxScudderx iosphotos385328

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Ford Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Game Odds: DET -10.5, O/U 50.5

PFF Rankings: NYG Offense 23rd, Defense 29th, DET Offense 5th, Defense 3rd

Recent Matchups: NYG 27-20 loss to GB, DET 16-9 loss to PHI

Key Injuries: Anthony Johnson, Deonte Banks, Kerby Joseph, Terrion Arnold

Hubbard: If Jaxson Dart is indeed healthy for this game, it will be closer than the 10.5-point spread. If he’s out, though, I’m not sure Jameis Winston can keep up with Buffalo. I’m not sure if Dart will be available, but either way, the Lions win. Lions 30, Giants 26

Coutinho: Jared Goff finds another gear when playing indoors. As this game is at Ford Field, I’ll back the Lions to win. At the time of publishing, Mike Kafka has not offered us any indication of whether Jaxson Dart is healthy enough to start the game. It won’t make much of a difference. Just the margin of defeat will be reduced if he does. Lions 27, Giants 17

Vikings at Packers

Imago August 16, 2025: Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250816_zma_c04_600 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Lambeau Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

Game Odds: GB -6.5, O/U 41.5

PFF Rankings: MIN Offense 29th, Defense 24th, GB Offense 10th, Defense 4th

Recent Matchups: MIN 19-17 loss to CHI, GB 27-20 win over NYG

Key Injuries: Romeo Doubs, Josh Jacobs, Matthew Golden

Hubbard: J.J. McCarthy stinks. That’s all I have to say about this one. Green Bay chews him up, spits him out and then stomps on him. Packers 23, Vikings 6

Coutinho: Home advantage will not be of any benefit to the Vikings. They just won’t get many points in offense. Even if Jordan Love doesn’t get going, the Packers may finally win a game with 26 or fewer points on the board. Packers 23, Vikings 17

Seahawks at Titans

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks Oct 20, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20251020_rgo_cf9_55

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Nissan Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Game Odds: SEA -13, O/U 40.5

PFF Rankings: SEA Offense 2nd, Defense T-6th, TEN 16-13 loss to Texans

Recent Matchups: SEA 21-19 loss to LAR, TEN 16-13 loss to HOU

Key Injuries: Grey Zabel, Tory Horton, Elic Ayomanor, Calvin Ridley, Xavier Woods

Hubbard: This is another easy pick. Seattle’s going to be pissed off after their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the Tennessee Titans are hoping for that No. 1 overall pick. Seahawks 33, Titans 18

Coutinho: It’s a game featuring a team competing for the division against a team in the running for the top draft pick for the second year running. This can be a game for Darnold and the offense to stat pad. Seahawks 38, Titans 15

Colts at Chiefs

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Nov 2, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 reacts in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20251102_kdn_bk3_562

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Arrowhead Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Game Odds: KC -3.5, O/U 50.5

PFF Rankings: KC Offense 12th, Defense 9th, IND Offense 3rd, Defense 20th

Recent Matchups: IND Bye, KC 22-19 loss to DEN

Key Injuries: Tyquan Lewis, Xavier Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia

Hubbard: This should be a pretty good game, so it’s a shame it’s being played at 1 pm. I don’t really know why, but I love Kansas City in this one. I think they have a defense that can shut Jonathan Taylor down, and I don’t trust Daniel Jones to win a duel against Patrick Mahomes. Vegas agrees with me, so I can’t call this an upset, but I feel like a lot of people will be on Indy in this one. Chiefs 25, Colts 17

Coutinho: Recent form indicates this one could be close. The Colts haven’t exactly dominated in their last two, and the Chiefs’ five defeats this season have been one-score games. A one-score game allows time for Mahomes’ magic, but will it even be a one-score game at any point deep in the fourth? No. Kansas City’s 0-5 one-score losing streak will end. Not in a way they hoped. When was the last time Kansas City was under .500 after Week 12? Colts 28, Chiefs 19

Jets at Ravens

Imago December 22, 2019, Cleveland, OH, USA: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to throw with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert pressuring during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Sunday, December 22, 2019. Lamar Jackson, three other Ravens starters will sit out regular-season finale vs. Steelers – ZUMAm67_ 20191222_zaf_m67_080 Copyright: xJoshuaxGunterx

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at M&T Bank Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst)

Game Odds: BAL -13, O/U 44.5

PFF Rankings: NYJ Offense 28th, Defense 19th, BAL Offense 16th, Defense 15th

Recent Matchups: NYJ 27-14 loss to NE, BAL 23-16 win over CLE

Key Injuries: Will McDonald, Harrison Phillips, Isaiah Likely, Lamar Jackson

Hubbard: The New York Jets are rolling with Tyrod Taylor this week, and while he should be an upgrade over Justin Fields, I don’t think that makes a difference here. The Baltimore Ravens are rolling, and they don’t let the NY stop them. Ravens 22, Jets 13

Coutinho: No contest. Aaron Glenn’s really throwing Tyrod Taylor to the wolves here. With the options he has, I think he’s gone in with a ‘it can’t get any worse, right?’ mindset. Ravens 34 Jets 16

Browns vs Raiders

Imago Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with Shedeur Sanders 12 after throwing an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday November 16, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CLE20251116137 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at Allegiant Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker

Game Odds: LV -3.5, O/U 36.5

PFF Rankings: CLE Offense 32nd, Defense 1st, LV Offense 27th, Defense 30th

Recent Matchups: CLE 23-16 loss to BAL, LV 33-16 loss to DAL

Key Injuries: Dollon Gabriel, David Njoku, Cam Robinson

Hubbard: Can we swap this and the Chiefs/Colts game, please? I’d much rather watch them at 4 pm than the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. This game shouldn’t be too close, to be honest. I believe the Raiders’ pass rush will get after Shedeur Sanders and force him to take a few bad sacks like he did in college, so I don’t see Cleveland scoring much. Give me Vegas. Raiders 19, Browns 3

Coutinho: Shedeur Sanders could not have asked for an easier defense to play against in his first start. The Raiders, with a PFF Grade of 51.9, are poor. Shedeur, though, may not have forgotten how the Raiders passed on him seven times during the draft. He’ll make them pay. He just has to do a bare minimum, as the Browns’ defense will stifle a really poor Raiders offense. Browns 24, Raiders 14

Jaguars at Cardinals

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars Oct 27, 2024 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. 7 during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville EverBank Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMelinaxMyersx 20241027_szo_av1_0194

Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at State Farm Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Game Odds: JAX -2.5, O/U 47.5

PFF Rankings: JAX Offense 18th, Defense 13th, ARI Offense 22nd, Defense 21st

Recent Matchups: JAX 35-6 win over LAC, ARI 41-22 loss to SF

Key Injuries: Arik Armstead, Brenton Strange, Bam Knight, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Hubbard: The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a massive win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but I think this game will be close. Arizona’s offense hasn’t been half bad with Jacoby Brissett under center, and the Jags have been inconsistent all year long. You know what, I’ll take Arizona, why not? Cardinals 28, Jaguars 24

Coutinho: The Jaguars had their ‘stellar game’ against the Chargers. Doing it in consecutive weeks is difficult, especially when you remember their horror show in the last 15 against the Texans. But then again, this is the Cardinals playing in Jacksonville. Just for that, I’ll back the Jaguars. Jaguars 25, Cardinals 17

Eagles at Cowboys

Imago October 26, 2025: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 scrambles trying to find an open man in the first half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_191 Copyright: xDerekxRegensburgerx

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at AT&T Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

Game Odds: PHI -3.5, O/U 48.5

PFF Rankings: PHI Offense 9th, Defense 8th, DAL Offense 8th, Defense 32nd

Recent Matchups: PHI 16-9 win over DET, DAL 33-16 win over LV

Key Injuries: Lane Johnson, Dak Prescott

Hubbard: This is the only good game in the afternoon window, so it better live up to the hype. Dallas’ defense looks much improved with their new additions, and their offense looked great on Monday night. On the flip side, Philadelphia’s defense has been playing lights out while their offense has struggled. I’m slamming the under and taking Dallas’ spread, but I still think Philly pulls out a close one. Eagles 20, Cowboys 19

Coutinho: The Cowboys’ defense looked good against the Raiders, but it’s the Raiders. The Eagles game will be the real test of whether Dallas is in with a chance at the playoffs. I see this game being one where Dak Prescott unlocks the Eagles’ defense. Cowboys 21, Eagles 17

Falcons at Saints

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Nov 9, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20251109_bgd_db2_067

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Caesars Superdome

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin and Drew Brees

Game Odds: NO -2.5, O/U 39.5

PFF Rankings: ATL Offense 13th, Defense 18th, NO Offense 30th, Defense 17th

Recent Matchups: ATL 30-27 loss to CAR, NO Bye

Key Injuries: Drake London, Michael Penix Jr., Taliese Fuaga

Hubbard: Atlanta will be without their starting quarterback and No. 1 wide receiver in this game. They’re in the midst of a huge losing streak, too, and with no first-round pick next year, their future looks not so good. As for New Orleans, they’re not a great team either. Plus, Tyler Shough has looked pretty good since taking over as the starter. I’m leaning Atl…No I’m not. I’m a Saints fan, so screw the Dirty Birds. Saints 50, Falcons 0

Coutinho: The Falcons are down some key players, which is why this game just may be interesting. New Orleans, however, can be spurred by a home crowd and know that this is the start of a run where they can close the season 5-2. Saints 20, Falcons 17

Buccaneers at Rams

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams International Series 19/10/2025. London Series Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 throws a pass during the International Series match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 19 October 2025. London Wembley Stadium Greater London England Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23065-0212

Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at SoFi Stadium

Where to Watch: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Game Odds: LAR -7, O/U 49.5

PFF Rankings: TB Offense 21st, Defense 11th, LAR Offense 1st, Defense 2nd

Recent Matchups: TB 44-32 loss to BUF, LAR 21-19 win over SEA

Key Injuries: Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin, Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein

Hubbard: We’re still waiting for that first entertaining primetime game since the Bengals and Steelers’ shootout on Thursday night in Week 7. I mean, it’s been so long that those two have literally played each other again since that game. On paper, this looks like it could be a good game, but I don’t think it will be. I believe LA is the much better team and will win this game by two scores. Rams 34, Buccaneers 21

Coutinho: The Rams look unbeatable right now, and the Bucs are every bit beatable. Can Baker Mayfield find himself? No. This Rams team is just going from strength to strength every single week. They may even be tempted to let Joshua Karty take a field goal. That’s the level of their confidence right now. Rams 35, Buccaneers 24

Panthers at 49ers

USA Today via Reuters Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) huddles with teammates against the Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Game Time: Monday, 8:15 pm at Levi’s Stadium

Where to Watch: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

Game Odds: SF -7, O/U 48.5

PFF Rankings: CAR Offense 17th, Defense 23rd, SF Offense 6th, Defense 28th

Recent Matchups: CAR 30-27 win over ATL, SF 41-22 win over ARI

Key Injuries: Xavier Legette, Tatum Bethune

Hubbard: The San Francisco 49ers looked great with Brock Purdy back under center, and while Carolina might actually be better than I give them credit for, they’re no match for San Fran in this game, especially on the road. 49ers 27, Panthers 17

Coutinho: The Panthers’ fairytale may come to a halt at Levi’s Stadium this Monday. San Francisco’s starters are healthy, and if last week’s games were any indication, it’s gonna be a tough trip west for the NFC South side. 49ers 30, Panthers 17