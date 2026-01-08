NFL Wild Card Weekend Staff Picks and Predictions: Who Advances to the Divisional Round?

Essentials Inside The Story Rams dominate staff picks; Panthers viewed as major mismatch.

Bills-Jaguars sparks split over Allen versus Lawrence.

49ers-Eagles, Packers-Bears expose sharp internal staff divides.

Wild Card Weekend is finally here. After a grueling regular season, it’s time to kick off postseason play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Over the course of the season, the EssentiallySports NFL staff has been predicting every single game. It started with just Tim Wood and me, but expanded to six of us by the end of the year. Tim won the regular season title by three games, but we’re all starting with a clean slate for the postseason.

We’re all 0-0 and excited for a new battle. Here are our staff picks and predictions for Wild Card Weekend. And if you want a recap of last week’s picks, plus more in-depth reasoning for our picks this week, check out our Off the Rails podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rams at Panthers

Game Time: Saturday, 4:30 pm at Bank of America Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LAR -10, O/U 46.5

Recent Matchups: CAR 16-14 loss to TB, LAR 37-20 win over ARI

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: There’s not a whole lot I need to say about this game. The Los Angeles Rams are the better team by a mile. I don’t care that Carolina beat them earlier this year. Rams 35, Panthers 10

Tim Wood, NFL Editorial Chief: I am rooting for the underdog here with my heart. I’d love to see Bryce Young show himself to be a spotlight grabber. I just don’t see it. The Rams are going to be playing with a chip on their shoulder from the first game. And they have the steely resolve of Stafford that is going to lead to a blowout here. Rams 41, Panthers 10

Utsav Jain, NFL Writer: No matter how you cut it, the Panthers will have a hard time toppling the Rams in this game, even with a home-field advantage. It’s payback time for ending Matthew Stafford’s 28-touchdowns-without-a-pick streak back in Week 13. Stafford’s already the favorite for MVP; now, he just needs to push all the way to the Super Bowl to cap it all off. Rams 27, Panthers 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Packers at Bears

Game Time: Saturday, 8 pm at Soldier Field

Where to Watch: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Game Odds: CHI -1.5, O/U 45.5

Recent Matchups: GB 16-3 loss to MIN, CHI 19-16 loss to DET

Imago December 28, 2025, Santa Clara, Ca, USA: Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright 58 and guard Jonah Jackson 73 work to protect Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the second quarter against the 49ers at Levi s Stadium on Dec. 28, 2025, in Santa Clara, California. Santa Clara USA – ZUMAm67_ 20251228_zaf_m67_008 Copyright: xJohnxJ.xKimx Santa Clara USA – ZUMA0844 20251228_zaf_m67_008 Copyright: xIMAGO/JohnxJ.xKimx

Hubbard: The Green Bay Packers have historically owned the Chicago Bears. That’s exactly why I’m picking them to win this game. It would just be poetic for them to end the Bears’ best season in almost a decade in Soldier Field. Packers 23, Bears 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood: This is the moment where the Bears erase history, where Caleb Williams truly shows he’s ready to take the next step in his evolution. I think the Bears are ahead of schedule here. I don’t think they win past here, but I think they get this one done. Bears 30, Packers 21

Jain: Yes, Green Bay doesn’t have Parsons to terrorize the offense. But the Packers have won one and lost one against the Bears in the regular season. And the thing is, Jordan Love has playoff credentials, whereas Caleb Williams is leading his squad into the postseason for the first time. Moreover, the Bears overall haven’t seen the Wild Cards since 2020. That inexperience might cost them in a big way. If Love can remain aggressive on his side of the ball, this one’s for Green Bay. Packers 24, Bears 21

ADVERTISEMENT

Bills at Jaguars

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at EverBank Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BUF -1.5, O/U 52.5

Recent Matchups: BUF 35-8 win over NYJ, JAX 41-7 win over TEN

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sep 7, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250907_ams_fb5_177

Hubbard: This should be one of the best games of the weekend. I think the Jacksonville Jaguars are the better overall team, but Buffalo has Josh Allen. He makes the difference in this game. Bills 21, Jaguars 20

Wood: This is one where the heart and the head are ALL OVER THE PLACE. I want to see Allen and the Bills shed the loveable loser label and get the win in the year they should take it. I also would love to see Trevor Lawrence prove this eight-game run was no fluke, that he can win a truly big game in January. I just can’t get there. I think it’s going to be one heck of a game, though. Bills 34, Jaguars 30

Jain: I’ve said this before, the Bills rely on Josh Allen too much. That has cost them big time when his dual-threat ability wasn’t enough to win games. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are on the hottest streak in the league right now. The Bills will put up a fight, sure, but the Jags take this with a home-field advantage. Jaguars 24, Bills 21

49ers at Eagles

Game Time: Sunday, 4:30 pm at Lincoln Financial Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: PHI -4.5, O/U 44.5

Recent Matchups: SF 13-3 loss to SEA, PHI 24-17 loss to WAS

Imago December 14, 2025, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 14, 2025. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20251214_faf_cs17_018 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

Hubbard: A lot of people are going to be in San Francisco for this game. They were one of the hottest teams in the league before they lost last week, and a lot of people (Tim included) just don’t like Philadelphia. I know the 49ers have one of the hottest offenses in the league, but when they played a good defense (Seattle), they were completely shut down. Philly wins a defensive battle. Eagles 17, 49ers 10

Wood: My heart and my head are fully aligned here. I think the Eagles are a hot mess that is going to boil over in this game. And Brock Purdy plays a flawless game that gets the 49ers the final points. 49ers 30, Eagles 28

Jain: Historically, once the Eagles are successful, they struggle in the very next season. Now, going against Philly hasn’t worked so well for me this season. But I’m hoping Brock Purdy redeems himself for the disaster that was Week 18. 49ers 22, Eagles 20

Chargers at Patriots

Game Time: Sunday, 8 pm at Gillette Stadium

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: NE -3.5, O/U 46.5

Recent Matchups: LAC 19-3 loss to DEN, NE 38-10 win over MIA

Imago November 23, 2025: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. 44 pursues during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_566 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Hubbard: I want to believe the Los Angeles Chargers have a chance in this game, but with that offensive line, I just don’t see how they can win in the postseason. I know New England hasn’t played much competition, but they’re still the better team. Patriots 20, Chargers 14

Wood: My Patriots are ahead of schedule. We are playing with house money. But that doesn’t mean we’re a fluke. I think Maye owns the spotlight where Herbert is too banged up to truly dominate. The Pats defense is the star here for sure, making key second-half stops to seal the win. Patriots 35, Chargers 24

Jain: I’m all in with the turnaround New England’s had with Drake Maye. Their run game was so dominating in Week 18 that Maye didn’t need to do much, but against the Chargers, he’ll finally be able to run wild. On the other hand, the Chargers need Herbert at 100% to mount an offense, but his hand injury has been a question mark for far too long not to be worried. The Pats take this with constant explosions. Patriots 28, Chargers 24

Texans at Steelers

Game Time: Monday, 8:15 pm at Acrisure Stadium

Where to Watch: ESPN/ABC

Game Odds: HOU -3, O/U 39.5

Recent Matchups: HOU 38-30 win over IND, PIT 26-24 win over BAL

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Nov 20, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 throws a pass against Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxSheax 20251120_lbm_sy9_020

Hubbard: This game is going to be ugly. The over/under is set at 39.5, but I’m still smashing the under. It’s going to be a cold and windy night in Pittsburgh, and both of these teams are defensively oriented. Give me Houston to win a close one. Texans 9, Steelers 6

Wood: We made picks on our Off the Rails podcast, which is still in beta testing. 😂 And we said we have to stick to those picks. This is the one where I almost flip-flopped, but I’m at least going to hedge. It would not shock me if Aaron Rodgers goes full vintage as he did in the unofficial playoff game that was Week 18. But this is a different defense than the Ravens. I think the pass rush is going to batter him relentlessly. And Stroud looks overwhelmed by the Pittsburgh D in the first half, but gets the better of them in a couple of late-game drives. Texans 24, Steelers 17

Jain: DK Metcalf’s coming back at last, and Aaron Rodgers would most likely love to keep the Terrible Towels waving all game. C.J. Stroud will try to put on a show, and it’s going to be a bruising affair for the Steelers to go up against that Texans defense. But the Steelers will defend their home-field pride in the end. Steelers 21, Texans 17