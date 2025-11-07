One Big Question Looming Over Every NFL Week 10 Game

Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season is officially underway, and we should be treated to a fantastic weekend of football. There are a ton of big matchups that will have huge playoff implications down the road.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Today, I’m going to be asking one big question I want to see answered in every single Week 10 NFL game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Falcons at Colts (Germany)

Can the Colts get the run game going again and continue their dominance?

The Pittsburgh Steelers figured out how to stop the Indianapolis Colts’ rushing attack last week. The blueprint is out there, but knowing how to stop it and actually stopping it are two entirely different things.

The Atlanta Falcons don’t have a bad defense, but it’s not great either. Will their front seven be able to make an impact and swallow up holes the Colts’ offensive line opens? Or will Jonathan Taylor get back to playing MVP-caliber football and run right through them?

ADVERTISEMENT

This game will tell us a lot about the Colts moving forward. If they bounce back and run through Atlanta, I’m back on the train. But if they lose or struggle, I’m going to be a bit worried.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Giants at Bears

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Sep 14, 2025 Detroit, Michigan, USA Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Detroit Ford Field Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLonxHorwedelx 20250914_hlf_jr6_253

Can Chicago stay within a game of the NFC North lead?

The Chicago Bears have won five of their last six games and are just one game back in the NFC North. However, they really haven’t beaten anybody all that great, and have looked really bad defensively at times.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, they face a New York Giants team that’s not very good, but has an explosive offense, similar to the one that almost beat them last week. They’re not as good as Cincinnati offensively, but they have a great quarterback, a solid run game, and some receivers that can win their matchups downfield.

Can the Bears avoid disappointment and stay within one game (or possibly even move into a tie, but that’s unlikely) of the NFC North leaders?

ADVERTISEMENT

Bills at Dolphins

Can Miami make some magic happen again?

The Miami Dolphins may be 2-7, but they’ve had some games where their offense has gone off against some really good defenses. They’ve scored 27 against the Patriots, 27 against the Chargers, and 34 against the Falcons, but have also put up six against Cleveland and eight against Indianapolis.

Which version of the Dolphins will we get? Will we get the high-scoring offense that can keep up with anyone? Or will we get the one that turns the ball over four times and can hardly get into field goal range?

Last time these two played, Miami scored 21. They’ll have to do better than that if they want to win, but if they’re hot, they could keep this game close.

Ravens at Vikings

Imago December 22, 2019, Cleveland, OH, USA: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to throw with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert pressuring during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Sunday, December 22, 2019. Lamar Jackson, three other Ravens starters will sit out regular-season finale vs. Steelers – ZUMAm67_ 20191222_zaf_m67_080 Copyright: xJoshuaxGunterx

Can the Ravens make a real statement and cement themselves as playoff contenders?

The Baltimore Ravens are back in business. They’ve won their last two games to improve to 3-5, and Lamar Jackson is officially back from injury and threw four touchdowns last week. It was against Miami, though, so this week’s test will tell us a lot more about where the Ravens actually stand.

Minnesota is a pretty solid team. They’re 4-4, but have played well when J.J. McCarthy is under center. If the Ravens can march into Minneapolis and take down the Vikings, I think they’ll cement themselves as AFC playoff threats. However, a loss here would be catastrophic to their postseason chances.

Browns at Jets

Are the Jets even trying anymore?

The only thing the New York Jets could’ve done to convince me they were tanking even more was trade Garrett Wilson. Outside of him, they’ve dealt pretty much all of their major assets and are completely buying into the rebuild. The question now is, will they even try the rest of the year?

The answer to that question is yes, they will try. People’s jobs are on the line, and guys like Breece Hall are looking to ink a big contract elsewhere this offseason. However, that doesn’t mean the front office didn’t do everything in their power to make sure they won’t win, even if they try to.

There are maybe two or three more winnable games on the Jets’ schedule, and this is one of them. If they’re competitive, maybe they won’t land the first pick. But if they come out and look sloppy, they might be a lock to select first overall without having to trade any of the picks they just acquired.

Patriots at Buccaneers

Imago August 9, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 taps wide receiver Emeka Egbuka 9 on the helmet ahead of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0829876112st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Can the Bucs upset the Pats and put themselves back in the top-overall seed conversation?

It feels like everyone’s forgotten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the best teams in football. They had an ugly loss, then beat the Saints, and then went on a bye. It’s sort of like Buffalo a few weeks back when they lost two straight before their bye, and nobody was really talking about them.

They have a chance to make people start talking again this weekend. If they can take down New England, they’ll be firmly in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. This should be a very exciting game, and it could end up being the Game of the Week.

Saints at Panthers

Can Carolina finally have a convincing win?

The Carolina Panthers are 5-4, and yet, nobody seems to care. It feels like every win they get (outside of their 30-0 rout of Atlanta) is a bit fluky. It never feels like they get anybody’s best shot, and they just keep eking out wins over not-so-great opponents (except Green Bay, but that was more of the Packers playing bad than Carolina playing well).

Well, this week they get another not-so-great opponent in the New Orleans Saints, and if they want anybody to care, they need to have a convincing win. If they come out slow and this game comes down to the wire, nobody is going to care that they’re 6-4. But if they come out and dominate and win by, say, 10+, I think people will start giving them some respect.

Jaguars at Texans

Imago Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. makes a catch during warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Can Houston’s defense do enough to get a win?

The Houston Texans are 3-5 despite allowing 15 points per game. Let that sink in. The last defense to allow 15 or fewer points per game was New England back in 2019. They are wasting a once-in-a-decade defense because their offense is absolutely atrocious. Outside of two games against the Titans and Ravens (two of the worst defenses in football), they’ve yet to score more than 19 points in a game.

To make matters worse, C.J. Stroud may be out with a concussion. I know Jacksonville doesn’t have a great defense by any means, but they’re good enough to hold a bad offense to 14-20 points. So my question is, will the Texans’ defense be able to slow down Trevor Lawrence and Co. enough to take home an ugly, low-scoring victory?

Cardinals at Seahawks

Can the Seahawks stay atop the power rankings?

The Seattle Seahawks stand alone atop our Week 10 power rankings, but can they become just the second team this season to maintain the No. 1 spot for two consecutive weeks? The Colts were the only other team to do so, but after their loss to the Steelers last week, they dropped out of the No. 1 spot.

On paper, the Seahawks shouldn’t have too much trouble in this game. However, the Cardinals have been feisty with Jacoby Brissett under center, and with Kyler Murray heading to IR, Brissett is set to take the reins for potentially the rest of the season.

Can the Seahawks fend off their pesky NFC West rivals? Or will Arizona pull off the upset and force us to name yet another No. 1 team?

Rams at 49ers

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams International Series 19/10/2025. London Series Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 throws the ball during the International Series match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 19 October 2025. London Wembley Stadium Greater London England Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23065-0056

Who takes control of the NFC West?

This might be the most impactful game of the week. The Los Angeles Rams are 6-2 and in second place in the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers are 6-3 and in third place in the West. The winner of this game is going to put themself in a great spot moving forward, while the other will be on the back foot for the rest of the year.

Assuming Seattle wins, neither of these teams can take over the division lead. However, the winner will stay within striking distance of Seattle. Now, if Seattle loses, this game will decide who takes over the lead of the division.

I think the Rams have the upper hand in this game, given that they’re far healthier, but the 49ers aren’t going to go down easily. This should not only be one of the more entertaining games of the weekend, but it’ll have massive playoff implications.

Lions at Commanders

Can we flex the Commanders out of any premier windows?

This will be the third straight week the Washington Commanders play either in primetime or in the 4:25 window, and it’ll likely be the third time they’re blown out in front of a national audience. I know matchups and times are decided before the season starts, and the Commanders were projected to be one of the best teams in the NFC, but man, I’m tired of watching them lose an ugly game in a premier time slot.

With no Jayden Daniels and a poor defense, the Lions should run through Washington with no problem. Luckily, the Rams/49ers game is at the same time, so once this one gets out of hand, we can just focus on the good matchup in the late window.

Steelers at Chargers

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert waves his fist to the crowd after victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 28-14. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP20211004810 JONxSOOHOO

Who gets a leg-up in the AFC playoff race?

While the Rams vs 49ers matchup might be the biggest of the week, this one is pretty massive, too.

The Los Angeles Chargers are right in the hunt for the AFC West crown, and a win this week over the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime would be massive for their division hopes. On the other side, the Steelers lead the AFC North, but have the Ravens breathing down their necks, especially if they knock off Minnesota in the early window.

Whoever wins this game will not only get a massive boost in their division race, but in the playoff race as well. A win Sunday night could end up being the difference in hosting or traveling for a second-round game (assuming they get through the Wild Card round). I think both of these teams are pretty evenly matched, so this should be a thrilling end to the Sunday slate.

Eagles at Packers

Which Packers team are we going to get?

The Green Bay Packers are one of the hardest teams to figure out. One week, they come out and stomp the Steelers. Then, the next week they lay an egg against the Panthers. They’re terribly inconsistent, and it seems like they continuously play down to the level of their opponent.

This week, they get a Philadelphia Eagles team that is looking to further their push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They have their division all but wrapped up; now their eyes are set on securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

If we get the Packers team that marched into Pittsburgh and dominated the Steelers in the second half, this should be a very entertaining game. If we get the Packers team that struggled to put 13 on the board against Carolina, then this could be a snoozer.