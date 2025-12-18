Packers vs Bears: NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football Advice on Josh Jacobs, Caleb Williams and Others

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears clash for the second time this season at Soldier Field with the NFC North lead on the line. These two met just two weeks ago with the Packers coming on top at home, but now they must travel to Chicago to face their bitter rivals.

This game has loads of playoff implications in both real life and in fantasy. There are star players all over the field that many of you are probably considering starting, so I went through the game, broke down the matchup and gave my best start-sit recommendations.

Fantasy Breakdown

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Sep 14, 2025 Detroit, Michigan, USA Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze 15 carries the ball for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. Detroit Ford Field Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxReginekx 20250914_hlf_kd7_038

Before we get into the start, sit recommendations. Here’s a table breaking down how many points each team gives up to each position group, and where that ranks across the league.

Position Packers Rank Bears Rank QB 15.12 11th 17.08 21st RB 19.34 8th 20.55 13th WR 32.09 18th 35.45 26th TE 12.46 12th 13.86 19th DEF 3.21 4th 3.64 7th

Note: 32nd means they give up the most points. 1st means they give up the fewest points.

So what does this table mean?

Neither of these defenses are particularly great anywhere. They’ve both been pretty good against the run, but I wouldn’t call either of them elite. The Packers have certainly been better against the pass than Chicago, but again, they’ve been nothing special, especially against receivers. On the other side, both of these offenses have been great, so starting their opponent’s defense is not recommended.

Best Starts

Imago Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-NOVEMBER 27: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson 9 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, November 27, 2025 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-greenbay251127_npSNn.jpg

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson was injured last week, but it appears he’ll be able to give it a go on Saturday night. He’s been the Packers’ top receiver over the past month, scoring 18+ in three of his last four games, not counting last week when he left the game early. The Bears give up a ton of points to opposing wideouts, so if he’s cleared to play, he’ll be one of the best starts in this game.

DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

It’s hard to trust any of Chicago’s receivers, but with Rome Odunze out, DJ Moore is in a great spot to have a big game. There has been three games in which Odunze has either missed or not caught a pass. In those games, Moore has scored 22.9, 22.9 and 0.6 points. He’s obviously a risky start, but the upside is certainly there.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love was playing some of the best football of his career before he ran into the buzzsaw that is the Denver Broncos defense. Luckily for him, Chicago’s defense is nowhere near the level of Denver’s, and he just dropped 21 fantasy points against them two weeks ago. The weather will be cold and windy, but Love should be able to overcome it and put up 17-20 points.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is never going to fall under the “best sits” category. He is one of the most efficient running backs in the league, and it doesn’t really matter who he plays; he’s going to score points. He’s scored fewer than 10 points one time this year, and just scored 17 against Chicago two weeks ago. With it being cold and windy, he’ll probably hit the 20-carry mark he hit last time against Chicago, so he should be in for a big game.

Best Sits

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Nov 16, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20251116_tcs_bc9_010

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is doing exactly what the Bears need him to do. They don’t need 300 yards and multiple touchdowns every game. They just need someone to manage the offense and make plays when he needs to. This is still a run-first offense, so while Williams will likely play well, I don’t know that the stats will be there for fantasy.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

Romeo Doubs stepped up in the middle of the season, but with Christian Watson back and playing well, he’s taken a back seat in recent weeks. It’s always hard to nail which Green Bay receiver to start, so Doubs could very well have a big game, but all signs point to Watson and Jayden Reed outperforming him.

Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears

I don’t love either Chicago running back in this game, but I think D’Andre Swift will end up being viable (meaning 10-14 points), but I don’t see the same going for Kyle Monangai. If you’re in a 8-10 man league, he’s probably not on many people’s radar as a starter, but once you get to 12 and 14 man leagues, he’ll be in consideration, but I’d avoid him.

