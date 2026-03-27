PFF’s Highest Graded Offensive NFL Draft Prospects: Diego Pavia Outranks Fernando Mendoza

The NFL Draft is just weeks away now, and with the NFL Combine and a good chunk of the pro days behind us, we’re about to enter a dead period. By now, everyone has a pretty good understanding of where these players stand relative to the rest of the class. There will be some changes in big boards, but for the most part, we have a pretty good idea of who is going to go in what round.

Pro Football Focus is one of the most popular tools for evaluating players. They pump out grades and advanced stats that are easy for the casual fan to understand, and while they’re not always perfect, they give you a baseline knowledge of who is good and who isn’t.

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Today, we’re going to take a look at the 15 highest-graded offensive players in the upcoming draft. Some of them are considered first-round locks, while others may be sleepers your team can grab late in the draft.

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1. RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love 4 runs with the ball for a touchdown during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_330 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Offensive Grade: 93.1

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PFF got this one right. Jeremiyah Love is the best offensive player in this draft, and he was rightfully graded as such. With a 93.1 offensive grade last season, Love is the second-highest graded player on this entire list. He’s an explosive running back, who some consider to be a better prospect than Ashton Jeanty last year. We don’t always see running backs go in the top-10, but Love is a lock to be an early selection, because he’s just that talented.

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2. RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Offensive Grade: 93.0

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Eli Heidenreich is fascinating. He was almost a 1,000-yard receiver at Navy last year, but he’s making the transition to running back in the NFL. He’s a projected day three pick, but he could be a really fun tool for an offensive coordinator. Picture him somewhere like Baltimore alongside Derrick Henry, who doesn’t really catch passes, but is a great runner. A duo like that could give a lot of teams headaches.

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3. OT Keagen Trost, Missouri

Offensive Grade: 92.4

After Armand Membou left last year, Missouri went out and got Keagen Trost out of the transfer portal, and he was great, giving up just one sack and six pressures while earning an 85.4 pass blocking grade and a 91.7 run blocking grade. He’s a seven-year player and is already 24 years old, so that will impact his draft stock, but he’s experienced and ready to play right away. It will be interesting to see where he lands in the draft.

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4. QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Imago November 29, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA: Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia 2 runs against Tennessee during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Knoxville USA – ZUMAh237 20251129_zsp_h237_037 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

Offensive Grade: 92.3

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Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia is the fourth-highest-graded offensive player in the NFL Draft. He threw for 3,593 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight picks while rushing for 862 yards and 10 scores last year, but he’s not likely to be selected until late in the draft. He’s not fast enough to outrun NFL players, and his arm strength just isn’t that great. He wasn’t a very good downfield passer, completing just 38 percent of his throws 20+ yards downfield with an 8.3 percent turnover-worthy play rate. He’ll be a backup, but nothing more.

5. WR Makai Lemon, USC

Offensive Grade: 90.8

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Makai Lemon is viewed as a top-three receiver in this draft class and is likely to come off the board within the first 15 picks. Slot receivers aren’t valued as highly as outside receivers, but that just shows how good Lemon is. He earned a 92+ grade in the short, intermediate and deep passing game during his final season at USC, and he’s drawn a lot of comparisons to fellow USC receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. That may seem like a very wishful comparison, but if he’s even half the receiver St. Brown is, he’s going to be great.

6. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Offensive Grade: 90.3

Carnell Tate is another one of the top-three receivers in this draft class. He’s a much different wideout to Lemon, playing on the outside with his 6-foot-3 frame. He was one of the best downfield receivers, earning a 99.9 PFF grade on throws 20+ yards downfield. His 76.9 percent catch rate on deep balls ranked second in the country last year, so whoever gets him is getting a deep ball specialist that can also do work in the short to intermediate passing game.

7. RB Kentrel Bullock, South Alabama

Imago Oct 14, 2025: South Alabama Jaguars running back Kentrel Bullock 3 carries during a college football game between the South Alabama Jaguars and Arkansas State Red Wolves at Hancock-Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama. Bobby McDuffie/CSM Mobile USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251014_zma_c04_041 Copyright: xBobbyxMcduffiex

Offensive Grade: 90.3

Kentrel Bullock isn’t considered as one of the best running backs in this draft class, but he’s still a very talented player. He’s a physical runner who averaged 3.22 yards after contact and forced 50 missed tackles on just 218 attempts. He’s not much of a big play guy, with just eight rushes of 15+ yards last season, but he’s someone who can run between the tackles and pick up tough yardage.

8. RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Offensive Grade: 89.5

At 5-foot-11, 219 pounds, Kaytron Allen is small and powerful. He averaged 3.77 yards after contact and broke 57 tackles (10th in the nation) on 210 carries last season, but he’s also capable of breaking off a big run, finishing the year with 17 runs of 15+ yards, which was tied for 11th in the country. He only failed to score a touchdown in one game last season while fumbling just one time. Easy to see why he earned such a high grade.

9. OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Offensive Grade: 88.4

Emmanuel Pregnon is widely considered the second-best offensive guard in this draft class, and it’s easy to see why. He hasn’t allowed a single sack in the past three seasons while earning an 82+ pass blocking grade in two of those years. He’s also improved drastically as a run blocker, going from 60.0 run blocking grade in 2023 to an 88.3 grade in 2025. Pregnon also ranked top-25 in both run and pass blocking grade last season. He’s going to be a late first or early second round pick, and someone’s going to get a long-time starter at guard.

10. OL Brian Parker II, Duke

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Duke Vs UConn NOV 8 November 8, 2025: Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II 53 looks to block during an NCAA football game against the UConn Huskies Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in East Hartford, CT. Rusty Jones/Cal Media Credit Image: Rusty Jones/Cal Sport Media East Hartford Ct USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_792.jpg RustyxJonesx csmphotothree440896

Offensive Grade: 88.2

Brian Parker has been a tackle for his entire career at Duke, but there’s a chance he moves to the interior at the NFL level. Either way, whoever drafts him is getting an excellent pass blocker who has given up just four sacks in 1,233 pass blocking snaps. Like Pregnon, Parker has also made big improvements in the run game, going from a 59.2 grade in 2022 to an 87.1 grade in 2025, where he finished with the eighth-highest run blocking grade of anyone with 100+ snaps.

11. QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Offensive Grade: 87.9

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and National Championship winning QB Fernando Mendoza comes in at No. 10 on our list with an 87.9 offensive grade. He was excellent in pretty much every area, finishing top-30 in the country in deep, intermediate and short passing grade and turnover-worthy play percentage. He was also great when under pressure, finishing the season with a 72.2 offensive grade when pressured, which ranked fifth in the nation. He’s the No. 1 QB in the class for a reason.

12. WR Omar Cooper, Indiana

Offensive Grade: 87.8

Speaking of Mendoza, let’s talk about one of his favorite targets, Omar Cooper. He’s launched himself into first round conversations after an excellent NFL Combine performance, but it all started with how he played on the field. Cooper finished with a 93.5+ grade on short, intermediate and deep routes, and caught 95.8 percent of his targets 0-9 yards downfield, which led all receivers with 20+ targets in that range. He thrives in the short-to-intermediate pass game, but he’s not afraid to go downfield either.

13. QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Imago October 18, 2025, Durham, North Carolina, USA: Georgia Tech quarterback HAYNES KING escapes the pocket and almost reaches the first-down marker. Georgia Tech defeated Duke, 27-18, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. Durham USA – ZUMAm261 20251018_zsp_m261_011 Copyright: xPatrickxMagoonx

Offensive Grade: 87.8

Haynes King is a fascinating draft prospect. He’s 25 years old, which already puts on him the back foot, and he’s not a great passer with a big arm, but he’s tough and can run, so that’s got to count for something. His passing numbers needed to be better for him to have any shot at being a starter, but he was one of the best rushing quarterbacks in college football with 953 yards and 15 touchdowns. It will be interesting to see when he comes off the board.

14. OT J.C. Davis, Illinois

Offensive Grade: 87.8

J.C. Davis was as consistent as they come in 2025. He had one game where he gave up two sacks and two pressures, but outside of that, he surrendered just one sack and 16 pressures in 11 games. He was also the fifth-highest-graded run blocker at the tackle position of players with 250+ snaps with an 86.7 grade. He’s viewed as a day three pick, but he has a lot of upside.

15. QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Offensive Grade: 87.7

Ty Simpson is a borderline first rounder, but I was surprised to see him crack the top-15, especially after a pretty disastrous final few games. Simpson is exactly what his tape says he is. He’s an accurate passer who isn’t much of a running threat and doesn’t have a huge arm. He took a lot of shots downfield and was successful, completing 45.6 percent of his throws 25+ yards downfield for six touchdowns, but he also had three picks. He was much better as an intermediate passer, hitting on 60 percent of his throws between 10-19 yards downfield for eight touchdowns and no picks. His 93 intermediate grade ranked fourth in the nation, and his 1,048 intermediate yards ranked eighth. He can be a starter, but he has to be in the right system.