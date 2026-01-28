Predicting All 32 NFL Teams’ Starting Quarterback for 2026

The quarterback position is easily the most important in football. They touch the ball on pretty much every single play, and without an elite one, you’re probably not going to win the Super Bowl.

We don’t typically see a lot of teams making changes at the quarterback position in the offseason, but every year, there are a few fan bases out there hoping that the new guy in town can make enough of a difference to get them over the hump.

Here are my predictions for every NFL team’s Week 1 starting quarterback in 2026.

Arizona Cardinals: Jacoby Brissett

Kyler Murray already has one foot out the door in Arizona, so it feels like a foregone conclusion that the Cardinals will have a “new” starter in Week 1 of 2026. We still don’t know who will be coaching this team next year, but whoever it is certainly saw what Jacoby Brissett did in relief this season. He played really well and has a strong connection with Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. Keep Brissett around for a year and go get your franchise guy in 2027, because this year’s QB class isn’t very deep.

Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Jan 5, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London 5 after a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250105_bdd_ad1_014

Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL late in the season, but all signs point to him starting in Week 1 for the Atlanta Falcons. I don’t think Kevin Stafanski would’ve taken this job if he didn’t feel like he had something in Penix. It’s time to see what the third-year man can do with an offensive head coach. And if Penix isn’t ready to go, it will be Kirk Cousins under center.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson

There’s some talk about Lamar Jackson potentially wanting out of Baltimore, but I’m not buying it. This is still a really good roster, and I’m a big fan of the Jesse Minter hire. Plus, the AFC North looks like it’s going to be wide open again in 2026. If the Ravens can surround Jackson with some more weapons, they could be dangerous next year.

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen

Do I really need to say anything here? Josh Allen is a top-two quarterback in the league, and now his offensive coordinator is taking over as head coach. No change coming in Buffalo.

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young

Bryce Young had a career year in 2025, throwing for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while leading the Carolina Panthers to the playoffs. They have to run it back with him in 2026 before deciding whether to give him an extension or cut ties before the 2027 season.

Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams really impressed me this season. He had an average rookie year, but he learned from it, and as the season progressed, he became a lot more comfortable in Ben Johnson’s offense. He’s also developed that “it” factor you want in your quarterback. He’ll certainly be the starter in 2026.

Houston Texans: Joe Burrow

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 stands on the field during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104140

I’m acknowledging the fact that this will not happen, but I have to have some fun with this article.

After the disaster-class C.J. Stroud put on in the postseason, it’s clear to me, and hopefully Houston’s coaching staff and front office, that he is not their quarterback of the future. There are rumblings about Joe Burrow wanting out of Cincinnati, and Houston is very much ready to win now, while their defense is young and cheap. They send a boatload of picks to the Bengals for Burrow and instantly become Super Bowl contenders.

Cincinnati Bengals: Kyler Murray

So, with Burrow off to Houston, the Cincinnati Bengals decide to take a swing at Kyler Murray. The former Cardinal is talented, but it was definitely time for a change of scenery. Cincy brings him in on a cheap, one-year deal and possibly drafts a quarterback in round three or four.

Cleveland Browns: Ty Simpson

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are not the answer in Cleveland, and with Todd Monken taking over, he’s going to want a quarterback he can compete with. I don’t think they take one in the first round, but they select a sliding Ty Simpson in the second. He’s not exactly pro-ready, but neither are Sanders and Gabriel, who have already played a year in the league.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott played too well in 2025 for the Dallas Cowboys to make any changes at the quarterback position. He seems very comfortable in Brian Schottenheimer’s system, and with the weapons they have on offense, they want to keep it rolling for 2026.

Denver Broncos: Bo Nix

Bo Nix’s season came to a crushing end, but he’ll be healthy and ready to go by the start of next season, and he’s going to have a chip on his shoulder. Sean Payton loves this guy, so he’ll 100 percent be back next year.

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Nov 16, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 throws a pass under pressure form Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter 98 during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20251116_eha_se7_03281

Jared Goff has played really well since he was traded to Detroit five years ago, and I don’t see them making a change this year. He’s thrown for 4,000+ yards in each of his last four years and has 30+ touchdowns in each of his last three. He’s got a new offensive coordinator this season, but he’ll be the starter.

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love

Malik Willis, anyone? I’m just playing. It’s going to be Jordan Love under center for the Green Bay Packers, even if it maybe isn’t the best thing for them. There’s just no one else available in the draft or free agency that I’d feel good enough with to replace him. But he does really need to prove himself as a top-10 QB this season, in my opinion.

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson

Before anyone comes at me, I don’t think Daniel Jones will be ready for Week 1. He tore his Achilles really late in the year, and the last thing Indy wants to do is risk re-injuring it because they brought him back a couple of weeks too early, especially because they’re going to have to give him a decent-sized deal this offseason. They’ve kept Anthony Richardson around for this exact reason.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence was beginning to look like a bust until Liam Coen arrived and revitalized his career. Now, he looks like a top-10 quarterback in the league. There’s no reason for Coen to move off of him.

Kansas City Chiefs: Marcus Mariota

This is another situation where I don’t know if the quarterback – in this scenario, it’s Patrick Mahomes – will be ready to go for Week 1, so I’m erring on the side of caution. Even if Mahomes is ready to go, I think Kansas City would benefit from signing a veteran like Marcus Mariota this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza

Imago January 01, 2026 Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 celebrates after a touchdown during the CFP quarterfinal between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_196 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

The Las Vegas Raiders tanked pretty much all season long for this exact reason. They wanted the top quarterback available, and now they’re going to get him. Fernando Mendoza will be the Week 1 starter.

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert may be a playoff choker, but he’s still a great quarterback. He can do a lot for you when his supporting cast is healthy, so the Los Angeles Chargers will be running it back with him in 2026. Another playoff performance like this year, though, and there might start being some tough conversations.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford

If the Los Angeles Rams had won the Super Bowl, I think Matthew Stafford would’ve retired. But they didn’t, and they still have a really good roster. I think he gives it at least one more go, and the Rams would be happy to have him back.

Miami Dolphins: C.J. Stroud

With C.J. Stroud out in Houston in this hypothetical, I think the Miami Dolphins could make a move for him. They have some solid pieces on offense, and if they had a more capable quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa, they could be a fringe playoff team. I don’t think Stroud can elevate a team, but he could be a career journeyman.

Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy

I’m not a fan of J.J. McCarthy, but he’s flashed at times and Minnesota invested a lot into him. I think they have to give him another full season as the starter to see what they really have in him, but if it doesn’t go well, he could be gone by 2027.

New England Patriots: Drake Maye

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251228_ajw_jo9_024

Drake Maye is an MVP candidate and took New England to the Super Bowl in year two. No doubt he’s their starter next year.

New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough was electric toward the end of the year, and he has New Orleans Saints fans excited for 2026. If the Saints can give him another weapon at receiver and give him a solid rushing attack, this offense could be dangerous next year.

New York Giants: Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart played some really good football before he missed a couple of weeks with a concussion. After he came back, he wasn’t as good, but with nearly a full season under his belt, I think he’s going to be a really exciting player in 2026.

New York Jets: Malik Willis

I don’t see the New York Jets bringing back Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor, and with Dante Moore returning to school, their best bet is to sign someone in free agency. Malik Willis might be the most exciting prospect available after what he did in two games in Green Bay. I think they sign him to a fairly cheap two or three-year deal.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts may not be a great quarterback, but he fits Philadelphia’s system. I don’t think he’s going to stick around much longer, especially if they have another season like they did in 2025. But he is still just a year removed from a Super Bowl win, so he has to be the starter in 2026.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Trinidad Chambliss

Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 listens for the play call during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_446 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

If Trinidad Chambliss can’t return to college (I don’t think anyone knows if he will or not), then he’s going to be one of the hottest names in the NFL Draft. I don’t know if he’d go in the first or the third, but I don’t see Aaron Rodgers sticking around in Pittsburgh, so I have the Steelers selecting and starting Chambliss in 2026. It would be a very fun experiment.

San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy just took a team that was destroyed by injuries to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Sure, he didn’t play well against Seattle, but he’s San Fran’s franchise quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks: Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold led the Seattle Seahawks to their first Super Bowl in over a decade. If he’s not the starter in 2026, I’ll cut off my pinky.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was an MVP candidate early this season, but fell off pretty hard as he and his teammates battled through some injuries. He’ll be the starter in 2026, but if he doesn’t play well and Todd Bowles gets fired, he could be out the door next year.

Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward

Cam Ward didn’t put up the biggest numbers as a rookie, but if you watched his tape, you could tell he’s a special talent. With Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator, I’m excited to see what he can do in 2027.

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels is a year removed from having the greatest rookie season of all time. He dealt with some injuries this year and the Washington Commanders just made some awful moves in the offseason. He has at least two more years before he’s under any sort of pressure, but I expect him to play well in 2026.