Projected Free Agent Contract for Kenneth Walker After His Historic Playoff Performance

The Seattle Seahawks just won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, but it wouldn’t have been possible without their star running back Kenneth Walker. All season, people were asking why they were splitting carries between him and Zach Charbonnet so evenly, and once Charbonnet got hurt, Walker exploded in the playoffs and won Super Bowl MVP.

The best part about it all for Walker is that he’s set to hit the free agent market this offseason. He’s going to be the top running back available, and after that playoff run, he’s going to demand a hefty price tag. Today, we’re going to see if we can figure out what price point he’ll land at and identify some potential suitors.

Kenneth Walker’s 2025 Season

Kenneth Walker had a solid regular season, but it wasn’t anything super special. He ran for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns while adding 282 yards as a receiver, but a lot of his workload was taken by Zach Charbonnet, even though he averaged 0.6 fewer yards per carry. We didn’t get to see Walker’s full capabilities until the playoffs, when Charbonnet tore his ACL early in the Divisional Round.

After Charbonnet went out, Walker exploded for 116 yards and three touchdowns in Seattle’s blowout victory over the 49ers. He wasn’t as great in the NFC Championship, totaling 62 yards and a score, but that was a very pass-heavy game with Sam Darnold throwing 36 passes.

Then the Super Bowl came around. New England came into the game with a top-five run defense, and it felt like Walker was going to be the key for them offensively in this game. While Darnold and the rest of the offense struggled, especially early on, Walker provided them with a spark, rushing for 135 yards while adding 26 as a receiver. His 161-yard performance won him Super Bowl MVP, and he became the first RB to win the award since Terrell Davis in 1998.

Coming into the playoffs, Walker was going to demand a decent sized contract, but after his performance this postseason where he ran for 313 yards and four touchdowns in three games, his price tag has sky rocketed.

Other Top RB Salaries & How Much Walker’s Worth

Imago Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III 9 picks up yardage after a pass reception against the Los Angeles Rams defense in the first quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125815 GARYxCASKEY

Before we look at how much Walker could demand in free agency, let’s take a look at some of the top running back earners so we can get an idea of where he’ll end up.

Players Total Years Total Money Average Guarantees Saquon Barkley 2 $41.2 million $20.6 million $36 million Christian McCaffrey 2 $38 million $19 million $24 million Derrick Henry 2 $30 million $15 million $25 million Jonathan Taylor 3 $42 million $14 million $26.5 million Alvin Kamara 2 $24.5 million $12.25 million $22.2 million Josh Jacobs 4 $48 million $12 million $12.5 million James Cook 4 $46.5 million $11.5 million $30 million Kyren Williams 3 $33 million $11 million $23 million Aaron Jones 2 $20 million $10 million $13.5 million

The average price tag for a really good running back is about $12-15 million per year, but if you want an elite one like Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey, you’re getting closer to $20 million.

You have to take into account the fact that the NFL’s salary cap rose over $20 million this offseason. That’s going to drive up everyone’s price tag. On top of that, Walker is the best running back available, and this is a very poor draft class for the running back position outside of Jeremiyah Love.

When you combine his playoff run, the salary cap going up and the weak running back draft class, it all points towards Walker getting a bag this offseason. But just how much will he demand?

I think there’s a very good chance Walker demands Jonathan Taylor money. Taylor signed his deal in 2023, when the cap was significantly lower, so even though Walker might not be as talented as Taylor, he could demand a similar deal. It will likely be in that $13-15 million range, depending on how many teams are bidding on him.

Contract Projection: 3 years, $42 million with $25 million guaranteed

Who Can Afford Him?

Asking who can afford Walker is a bit of a dumb question. Even the teams with negative cap space could move money around and find a way to pay him, but it probably wouldn’t be a great move for someone like Kansas City, who is $62 million in the red and will have other needs to fill.

Let’s start with the obvious. A return to Seattle is not out of the question. I’m sure they’re wishing they paid him last offseason, but if they want him to come back, they’re going to have to pay him top dollar. I’m also not sure he wants to go back. Obviously, they won the Super Bowl, but does he want to split a backfield with Zach Charbonnet and have all his touchdowns stolen again? That’s a question he’ll have to ask himself.

The Tennessee Titans could be an interesting landing spot. They’re an up-and-coming team that has one of the best offensive coordinators in the game, Brian Daboll, calling plays. Plus, they have a boatload of cap space, so they could afford to overspend on someone like Walker.

The Denver Broncos are another team to watch. With Russell Wilson finally off their books, they finally have some money to spend, and RJ Harvey struggled in his rookie season. The one thing their offense was lacking last year was a run game, so adding someone like Walker could open a lot of things up for them.

The Houston Texans are another AFC team that could use some help on the ground. Woody Marks looked alright, but he’s not a future RB1 in this league. Houston obviously has the defense, so they need someone who can provide a spark offensively, especially because C.J. Stroud can’t. They don’t have a ton of cap space, but they could move money around and clear some up.

The New Orleans Saints are almost certainly going to be in the RB market this offseason. Alvin Kamara is aging and Kendre Miller is always hurt. They need a true RB1, and I think a duo of Kamara and Walker would be lethal.

There are some other teams that could be in the mix, but those five are probably the best ones. I would say Kansas City, but they just have too much money to move and too many other needs. Plus, they may feel good about their chances of landing Love in the draft.

Whoever it is, one thing is for certain: Kenneth Walker is getting PAID this offseason.