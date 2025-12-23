Puka Nacua, Trevor Lawrence and Greg Rousseau Lead Top Performers From NFL Week 16

Essentials Inside The Story Puka Nacua, Trevor Lawrence outshine Matthew Stafford in Week 16

Quarterbacks shine with explosive, high-scoring outings

Defensive stars deliver game-changing impact across league

Week 16 of the NFL season came and went, but it wasn’t without some thrilling action. The week started hot with an overtime thriller on Thursday (and Saturday) night. Then on Sunday, we saw a ton of close finishes and games that could have massive playoff implications.

Inside those games were some incredible individual performances. From one of the best games from a receiver we’ve seen all season to some standout defensive performances, here were the top individual performers from NFL Week 16.

1. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua, take a bow. The Los Angeles Rams’ WR1 had a MONSTER game on Thursday night, catching 12 passes for 225 yards and two scores. It looked like he was going to be one of the sole reasons they won this game, but the Rams’ defense folded late and allowed Seattle to claw their way back into it. Still, this was one of the best, if not the best, receiver performances of the year.

Stats: 12 receptions, 225 yards, 2 TDs

2. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

I have been so impressed with Trevor Lawrence over the last month and a half. He and Liam Coen are figuring each other out, and it’s showing on the field. Totaling nearly 300 yards and four total touchdowns against the Denver Broncos’ defense is no easy task. This is the hottest team and quarterback in the league right now.

Stats: 279 passing yards, 20 rushing yards, 4 total TDs

3. Greg Rousseau, DE, Buffalo Bills

Our top defender of the week is Buffalo Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau. This guy was in the backfield all day, pressuring Shedeur Sanders 10 times, hitting him seven times, and sacking him 2.5 times. This was the best game of Rousseau’s career, and it helped Buffalo secure a narrow victory against Cleveland.

Stats: 10 pressures, 7 QB hits, 3 tackles, 2.5 sacks

4. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Stats-wise, you could make a case that Matthew Stafford should be No. 1 on this list. 400-yard games don’t happen all that often in today’s NFL, but Stafford was able to carve up one of the best defenses in the league. But you know what he couldn’t do? Score! Even three points in the final 13 minutes to help his team get the win. That’s why I dropped him this far. He still deserves a top-five spot, though.

Stats: 457 passing yards, 3 TDs

5. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy had a career night on Monday to put the San Francisco 49ers in a position to challenge for the 1-seed in the NFC. He threw for 295 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the win over Indianapolis, as he led San Fran to 48 points. He’s been lights out since returning from injury, and he’s made this 49ers team incredibly dangerous.

Stats: 295 passing yards, 5 TDs

6. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave has turned into a monster ever since Rashid Shaheed was traded and Tyler Shough took over as the starter. This week against the Jets, Olave caught 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, which was his most efficient outing of the year. He’s now on pace for 100+ receptions, 1,200+ yards, and 10+ touchdowns this year. After an injury-riddled 2024, this is exactly the kind of year he needed.

Stats: 10 receptions, 148 yards, 2 TD

7. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren has been pretty up and down this year, and at times has been overshadowed by Kenneth Gainwell, but this week, it was all Warren. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ RB1 ran it 14 times for 143 yards and two scores in a massive victory over Detroit. I didn’t see this one coming, but Warren was a massive reason Pittsburgh got the W.

Stats: 14 carries, 143 yards, 2 TD

8. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns

Carson Schwesinger is having one of the best rookie linebacker seasons we’ve ever seen, but he’s not getting much talk because he’s on the Browns. He has 147 total tackles, which ranks fourth in the league, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. He’s playing exceptional football, and that didn’t change this week when he logged 14 tackles and a sack against Buffalo.

Stats: 14 tackles, 2 QB hits, sack

9. Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Parker Washington, have a game! The third-year man is having a career year, and this might’ve been his best game of the year. Washington caught six passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ big win over the Denver Broncos. He was a walking big play, and was someone Trevor Lawrence could consistently look to in dire situations. He’s emerged as a very reliable receiver for the Jags and has been a big part of their win streak.

Stats: 6 receptions, 145 yards, TD

10. Cam Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

The Saints’ defense played one of its best games of the season, holding the Jets to just six points on Sunday, and that was in large part due to Cam Jordan. The veteran defensive end was all over Brady Cook, sacking him twice and pressuring him on multiple dropbacks. After a down year in 2024, Jordan has bounced back and could end the season with 10+ sacks at 36 years of age. Incredible game, and an incredible season.

Stats: 4 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks