Raiders’ Biggest Roster Needs: Tony Pauline’s 3-Round Mock Draft Fixes Them as Geno Smith Receives Bad News

Essentials Inside The Story Las Vegas' collapse has pushed Pete Carroll under the spotlight, with roster holes exposing years of draft damage

A looming quarterback decision headlines the Raiders' future

The draft path hints at a calculated reset, adding firepower on offense and bite on defense

The Las Vegas Raiders are in shambles, and the future of first-year head coach Pete Carroll has justifiably been called into question. Years of horrendous drafting under Jon Gruden and questionable selections by his successor, Josh McDaniels, have led to the present-day disaster.

So, what are the immediate needs for the team, and are there any suitable prospects for the Raiders in the upcoming NFL Draft? Let’s try to find the answers below:

Needs:

1) Quarterback: You can’t blame the team for trading for Geno Smith in the offseason, but the 13-year veteran is not the long-term answer.

2) Receiver: The Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars before the deadline, as the veteran wanted out of Vegas. There is no true No. 1 wideout on the roster.

3) Defense: All three levels of the team’s defense need major pieces, including another edge rusher and a top cornerback.

Mock Draft:

ROUND 1: Fernando Mendoza/QB/Indiana

This pick would be good for the team and the player. Mendoza could develop into the face of the franchise on and off the field.

And the quarterback may not be required to step on the field immediately, as, besides being under contract, Geno Smith has shown a willingness to help mentor young quarterbacks in the past and be a team player.

ROUND 2: Denzel Boston/WR/Washington

I had the Raiders taking Kenyatta Jackson Jr. at the top of Round 2 in a recent mock draft, yet the need at receiver is desperate. Boston would take the pressure off Brock Bowers and offer whoever is behind center a dependable pass-catching threat.

ROUND 3: Zion Young/DE/Missouri

Young could end up in the late part of Round 2, yet if he slides into the third frame, he’s a developed pass rusher who is a perfect fit for the Raiders’ scheme.

The Raiders don’t need a quick fix; they need a reset. This draft could decide whether Pete Carroll gets the time to rebuild or becomes another short chapter in Vegas.