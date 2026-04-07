Rams 7-Round Mock Draft: Spencer Fano Picked First as Rams Give Matthew Stafford Another Weapon

The Los Angeles Rams were so close to making it to the Super Bowl in 2025, and they’ve done everything in their power to ensure that doesn’t happen again in 2026. Since the end of the season, they’ve traded one of their first round picks for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie before spending big on Jaylen Watson in free agency to lock down their cornerback room – which was their weakest link – for the foreseeable future.

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Despite sending pick 29 to Kansas City for McDuffie, the Rams still own a top-15 pick in the draft thanks to their trade with the Atlanta Falcons last year. They don’t have many holes on this roster, but they’re set to get one of the top prospects in this class, as well as two other top-100 picks.

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Before we get into the Rams’ mock draft, if you want more NFL Draft news and notes from someone who has been in the business for 20+ years, check out the latest episode of the NFL DraftCast with Tony Pauline.

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Where Does Rams Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

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Now, here’s my 7-round mock draft for the Los Angeles Rams.

Round 1, Pick 13: OT Spencer Fano

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Utah vs Baylor SEP 9 September 9 2023: Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano 55 walks on the field before the NCAA Football game between the Utah Utes and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM Waco TX US EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20230909_zma_c04_853.jpg MatthewxLynchx csmphotothree153899

With Rob Havenstein leaving, the Rams need a right tackle immediately, and with the 13th pick, they should be able to land one. Francis Mauigoa was already gone, leaving them with a choice between Monroe Freeling and Spencer Fano, and I went with the latter.

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Fano is a beast. His arm length was a concern there for a while, but he measured in just 1/8 of an inch below the magic 33-inch mark at his pro day, so his draft stock shot back up now that he’ll likely remain at tackle in the NFL level.

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During his time at Utah, Fano surrendered a grand total of three sacks and 40 pressures in 1,099 pass blocking snaps. And if you only look at his 2025 body of work, he gave up five pressures and zero sacks. He’s an incredible pass protector, but he’s also a really good run blocker.

Another thing that makes Fano so attractive is his flexibility. He’s probably the only offensive lineman in this class that can actually play all five positions on the offensive line. If things don’t work out at tackle, he could very well move inside and play guard or even center.

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It’s not the fun pick, that would be Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon or Kenyon Sadiq, but it’s the right pick at 13.

Round 2, Pick 61: WR Ted Hurst

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Ted Hurst has been flying up draft boards during the pre-draft process, and it’s very easy to see why. He was great at Georgia State last year, catching 71 passes for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns, but he was one of the most impressive combine performers, running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash with an 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump. And he did that at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds.

With Davante Adams’ long-term future in question, the Rams need to find another receiver to pair with Puka Nacua for the future. Hurst can be that guy. He’s explosive, he’s tall and he can run routes really well. There’s a chance he’s gone by pick 61 on draft night, considering all the hype he’s getting, but if he’s available, the Rams should pounce on him.

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Round 3, Pick 93: CB Devin Moore

Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher 87 carries the ball against Florida cornerback Devin Moore 28 after a catch during the first half of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_060 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

I know the Rams have spent a lot of money and draft picks to improve their cornerback room this offseason, but you can’t count on two guys to do it all. What happens if one of them gets hurt? They need a backup corner that can come in and play at a high level, and that’s exactly what Devin Moore can do.

Moore spent his entire college career at Florida. He didn’t play a lot of football, but when he was on the field, he was great, allowing a career completion percentage of 53 percent for 391 yards with five interceptions and eight picks. He isn’t the fastest guy in the world, running a 4.50-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but he’s fundamentally sound, has great size at 6-foot-3 and played some of the toughest competition in the country in the SEC.

Round 6, Pick 207: IOL Pat Coogan

After their third round pick, the Rams won’t be on the clock again for 114 picks (unless they trade up, of course). There will still be some good players available at this stage in the draft, but I don’t know how many of them will have a big impact on this already loaded roster.

In round six, I have the Rams taking Indiana center Pat Coogan. They don’t need a starting center, but interior offensive line help is always welcome, especially for a team that’s competing for a Super Bowl. The last thing you want is to lose one of your offensive linemen and have a complete liability playing guard or center in January. Coogan didn’t allow a single sack in 16 games last year while earning a 75.3 run blocking grade. He’d be a welcome addition to the OL in round six.

Round 7, Pick 232: LB Eric Gentry

Imago November 15, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California linebacker ERIC GENTRY 18 runs onto the field before a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and Iowa at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20251115_zsp_t158_050 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Eric Gentry is a fascinating prospect. He’s a 6-foot-7, 221-pound off-ball linebacker that has been really productive over his five years in college. Over the course of his career (one year at ASU and four at USC), Gentry has racked up 270 tackles, 12 pass breakups, nine sacks, nine forced fumbles and two interceptions, and he’s coming off the best year of his career.

The reason he’s falling to round seven is because teams are concerned about his size. He’s only 221 pounds at 6-foot-7, meaning he’s very lanky (as you can see from his picture above). He’s not going to be able to hold his own in the run game. However, if you can help him add some muscle, all of a sudden, he could be a weapon. A high-upside player in the final round.

Round 7, Pick 251: WR Barion Brown

The Rams already got some receiver help with Ted Hurst in round two, but I’m not afraid to add another in round seven. Barion Brown is a speedster, but he also proved during his final season at LSU that he’s a pretty good route runner. The 5-foot-11, 177 pounder plays even faster than his 4.40-speed, but his main contribution probably won’t be on offense. It’ll be on special teams.

Brown set the SEC record for most kick off return touchdowns in a career with six. He also totaled almost 2,000 kick return yards on 66 attempts, which is an average of nearly 30 yards per return and one touchdown every 6.6 returns. We saw how impactful Rashid Shaheed was for Seattle last year, so maybe Brown can be the Rams’ Shaheed.

Round 7, Pick 252: QB Haynes King

Imago October 18, 2025, Durham, North Carolina, USA: Georgia Tech quarterback HAYNES KING escapes the pocket and almost reaches the first-down marker. Georgia Tech defeated Duke, 27-18, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. Durham USA – ZUMAm261 20251018_zsp_m261_011 Copyright: xPatrickxMagoonx

The Rams need to find Matthew Stafford’s heir within the next 14 months. I don’t see them trying to find him in this year’s draft, given how weak the QB class is, but I wouldn’t mind them taking a shot on someone like Haynes King in the seventh round.

King is an incredibly tough football player. He battled through injuries during his time at Georgia Tech and wasn’t afraid to lower his shoulder to gain extra yardage. King threw for 2,913 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, but his main contribution came with his legs, rushing for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns.

King probably won’t ever be a starter, but he could be a really solid backup and maybe even get a few special plays in Sean McVay’s playbook where he can use his legs.