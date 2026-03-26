Ranking Every NFL QB Room From Worst to Best: Buccaneers Struggle as Chiefs Stay Elite With Mahomes & Fields

Ranking NFL quarterbacks is one of the most controversial things you can do. Nobody ever agrees on who the best quarterbacks in the league are, so it always leads to a heated debate. Earlier this offseason, we tried to identify who the most complete signal callers are, but now I want to do something a little different.

While ranking quarterbacks is tough, ranking quarterback situations is even harder. Guys like Matthew Stafford are great and easily a top-three quarterback in the league, but he’s only got a couple of years left. He’s easily a better quarterback than someone like Bo Nix, but I’d say the Denver Broncos are much better off at quarterback than the Los Angeles Rams.

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Today, I’m setting out to answer the question of who has the best quarterback situation in the league.

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32. New York Jets

Imago November 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20251130_zaf_c68_083 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

Starting QB: Geno Smith

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Backups: Brady Cook, Bailey Zappe

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There’s nothing to like about the New York Jets’ QB room. Geno Smith is no good, and both of their backups haven’t shown a whole lot when they’ve started. They’ll be searching for a new QB in the draft as soon as this year.

31. Cleveland Browns

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Starting QB: Shedeur Sanders

Backups: Dillon Gabriel, Deshaun Watson

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The Cleveland Browns don’t have a much better QB room, but at least there’s a tiny bit of optimism that Shedeur Sanders can be okay. They will also be looking for a new quarterback soon, but I think their room is a little better than the Jets’.

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30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Starting QB: Mason Rudolph

Backups: Will Howard

If Aaron Rodgers returns, maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers can jump a spot or two on this list, but as it stands right now, there’s not much to like. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard can be decent quarterbacks, but there’s no full-time starter on their roster right now.

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29. Arizona Cardinals

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos Aug 16, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250816_lbm_ac4_168

Starting QB: Jacoby Brissett

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Backups: Gardner Minshew, Kedon Slovis

The Arizona Cardinals also don’t have their long-term QB solution on the roster, but I like Jacoby Brissett more than any of the starters above them. He actually played pretty well once Kyler Murray went out last season, so this offense could have some juice if they get the OL and run game figured out.

28. Atlanta Falcons

Starting QB: Michael Penix Jr.

Backups: Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Siemian

I know there’s a lot of hype around Tua Tagovailoa going to Atlanta, but I don’t think he’s anything better than a good backup in the NFL. I don’t think he’ll beat out Michael Penix Jr., if he’s even healthy, but I also don’t believe in Penix very much. Maybe it’s because I’m a Saints fan, but the future outlook at QB doesn’t look too bright for Atlanta.

27. Miami Dolphins

Starting QB: Malik Willis

Backups: Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller

I don’t think Malik Willis is going to be a franchise quarterback, but at least there’s some hype and optimism around the fact that he played well at the end of last year. I hope I’m wrong and he goes out there and plays really well and lives up to his contract, but I think there are plenty of teams that are better off at quarterback.

26. Minnesota Vikings

Imago September 21 2025 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 1looks for the deep pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Arizona 16-15 at Levi Stadium Santa Clara, Calif / CSM Santa Clara USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250921_zma_c04_537 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

Starting QB: Kyler Murray

Backups: J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz

The overall quality of the Minnesota Vikings’ QB room is unmatched. They have three guys who could be a starter in the NFL, but none of them are great in my opinion. Kyler Murray is exciting, especially because Kevin O’Connell has had so much success with QBs in the past. J.J. McCarthy is still young, but probably won’t turn into anything great. And Carson Wentz is an excellent backup and borderline starter. I just don’t think any of them raise the bar enough for Minnesota to be above the rest of these teams. The other 25 teams have QBs that I at least think could be called “franchise” guys.

25. Carolina Panthers

Starting QB: Bryce Young

Backups: Kenny Pickett

Bryce Young had a career year in 2025, but he still only threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That doesn’t get you paid in the NFL. I’ve been a Bryce Young stan for a while, but I can admit he’s probably not the long-term option for Carolina. We’ll see if he can continue his upward trajectory, though.

24. Indianapolis Colts

Starting QB: Daniel Jones

Backups: Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard

Daniel Jones played really well last season before his Achilles injury. If he stayed healthy, Indianapolis would be higher on this list, but I don’t love the idea of a quarterback that hasn’t had the greatest career coming off a really bad injury. I still do like the prospect of Anthony Richardson as well, but I think I just feel better about a lot of other teams’ QB situation.

23. Houston Texans

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 18: C.J. Stroud 7 of the Houston Texans in warm up before an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 AFC Divisional Round Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482260118057

Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Backups: Davis Mills, Graham Mertz

Ever since his rookie season, C.J. Stroud’s play has declined. So much so that, despite having the best defense in football last year, he couldn’t even make the AFC Championship because he turned the ball over four times against New England. I think I actually like Daniel Jones better, but since he’s coming off that Achilles, I have to give the edge to C.J. Stroud. I don’t love it, and I think they need to find his replacement sooner than later.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Backups: Jake Browning, Connor Bazelak

It’s crazy that just a few months ago, we were talking about Baker Mayfield as an MVP candidate. But he ended the season poorly, partly due to an injury, and now I’m questioning whether he’s the future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s turning 31 this year, but he is just one year removed from a 4,000-yard, 40-touchdown season. It was very hard placing the Buccaneers, but I ended up putting them at No. 22.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Backups: Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

Sam Darnold is the winningest quarterback in the NFL over the past two seasons. Let that sink in. He’s not the best QB in the league, but he’s won more games than the rest of them. That being said, there are still a lot of QB situations I like better. There are a lot of QBs that could’ve won in Seattle last season, but this is where I still feel at least okay about all the QB situations.

20. Philadelphia Eagles

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 warms up before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111110

Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Backups: Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton

This is where I’m going to get a lot of hate. I just don’t love Jalen Hurts as a quarterback. In the perfect system, he can be good, but when the play calling isn’t 100 percent perfect – like last year – we saw what he became. Yeah, his TD to INT ratio was really good, but their offense was anemic at times. He’s a fine QB with one of the best offensive lines and receiving cores in the league plus a great play caller, but take just one of those away from him and he’s not that great.

19. Las Vegas Raiders

Starting QB: Fernando Mendoza

Backups: Aidan O’Connell

I know the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t drafted Fernando Mendoza yet, but let’s pretend they have, because they are absolutely going to. Mendoza’s an exciting prospect, but I don’t know if I’d take him over any of the top three rookies from last year after they all played pretty well. It’s really tight between him and Jaxson Dart, but right now, I think I’d take Dart over him. Still, this is the spot where each team feels like they really have their franchise quarterback.

18. New York Giants

Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Backups: Jameis Winston

These next five teams could really be in any order. If you had the New York Giants at No. 14, I would have no problems with it. This is just how I see it. I like Jaxson Dart, but I still think he’s the third-best QB in his draft class. You can’t really evaluate rookies until they’re two years in, so this could very well change by the end of next season, but for now, I have the Giants at No. 18.

17. Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110100

Starting QB: Jordan Love

Backups: Desmond Ridder, Kyle McCord

This is another one I’ll get hate for, but I think we’ve seen Jordan Love’s peak. At his best, he’s still a really good quarterback, but he’s not Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre. He’s a guy that can make the playoffs most years, and could possibly even lead a Super Bowl team, but he’d need almost the perfect roster constructed around him. There are just some younger guys that I’d take and bet on their upside over Love.

16. New Orleans Saints

Starting QB: Tyler Shough

Backups: Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson

Tyler Shough looked really good at the end of last season and he’s given everyone a reason to believe he could be the New Orleans Saints’ franchise QB. Do I think he’s a better quarterback than Jordan Love right now? Probably not, but it’s close, and he’s younger and has a lot more room to grow. I’d rather bet on his ceiling than take Love, who has probably already hit his.

15. Detroit Lions

Starting QB: Jared Goff

Backups: Teddy Bridgewater

I think Jared Goff is a top-10 quarterback in the league. He consistently throws for 4,000+ yards and 30+ touchdowns every year, but given the fact that he’s already 31 and there are some really exciting young quarterbacks, the Detroit Lions have to be at No. 15.

14. Tennessee Titans

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 04: Cam Ward 1 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball for a touchdown during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on January 4, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Titans at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104541064

Starting QB: Cam Ward

Backups: Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis

Cam Ward was out there throwing to a bunch of nobodies with a weak offensive line and no real rushing attack, and he still looked pretty good. If you’re a box score watcher, you’d probably think he’s a bust, but the Tennessee Titans have something in Ward. If I’m Robert Saleh, I’m feeling really good about my future, especially with Brian Daboll calling plays.

13. Dallas Cowboys

Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Backups: Joe Milton, Sam Howell

Dak Prescott is a top-10 QB in the league, but the Dallas Cowboys come in at No. 13 because he’s turning 33 this season, and like I said earlier, there are some other young QBs that may not be better than him, but provide better long-term value than Prescott does. This is where you get into the tier of QBs that I believe can elevate a playoff team into a Super Bowl team.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Backups: Trey Lance, DJ Uiagalelei

Talent-wise, there are few quarterbacks better than Justin Herbert. He’s got a cannon for an arm and can make pretty much every throw on the field. You can say all you want about his playoff performances, but take away both of any quarterback’s starting tackles and see how he fares. Herbert is a great quarterback, and he’s still relatively young. I think I’d take Prescott over him for a season, but if I were starting a franchise, Herbert would be my pick over Prescott.

11. Los Angeles Rams

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118056

Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Backups: Stetson Bennett IV

Where do you place a team with a top-three quarterback in the league who’s bound to retire in the next year or two? I guess 11th? This was extremely tough, because the Los Angeles Rams have one or two more years of elite quarterback play, but Matthew Stafford is probably retiring after next year or the year after that. There is no long-term solution on the roster, either, so I just can’t put them above some of the other teams, even though Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Starting QB: Trevor Lawrence

Backups: Nick Mullens, Carter Bradley

I don’t think Trevor Lawrence is a better quarterback than Matthew Stafford, but he’s got 10+ years of good football ahead of him, so that makes him much more valuable to a franchise like Jacksonville. That’s what makes this list so hard to make. You have to weigh how important one or two years of elite play is to how important 10+ years of steady, top-15 QB play is.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Backups: Mac Jones, Adrian Martinez

It’s pretty close between Brock Purdy and Trevor Lawrence, but having Mac Jones on the roster definitely pushes San Francisco ahead. Purdy is a really solid quarterback despite not having elite traits, and having a veteran like Jones that can step in and get you wins when Purdy is out really helps their case.

8. Denver Broncos

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 runs the offense in the first half of the AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117195

Starting QB: Bo Nix

Backups: Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger

Bo Nix is not a better quarterback than Lamar Jackson, but he’s much younger, on a rookie contract and hasn’t really dealt with many injuries outside of the freak one that kept him out of the AFC Championship game. He also is insanely clutch. He may not be the best first half quarterback, but when the game is on the line, he usually delivers, so that’s a major factor here as well.

7. Baltimore Ravens

Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Backups: Tyler Huntley

Eight may seem low for a team that has 2x MVP Lamar Jackson and Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, but given that Jackson is turning 30 during the season and he’s dealt with injuries in three of his last five seasons, there are just a few others teams I have to put above them. When Jackson’s healthy, he’s a top three or four QB in the league, but there are too many concerns right now, especially after last year.

6. Washington Commanders

Starting QB: Jayden Daniels

Backups: Marcus Mariota, Sam Hartman

People forget we’re one year removed from Jayden Daniels having the best rookie season of any quarterback in NFL history. He had to deal with injury after injury last year and didn’t really have any weapons on offense. I still believe he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so if Washington can build an offense around him, he’ll get back to being a top-10 QB like he was as a rookie.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 stands on the field during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104140

Starting QB: Joe Burrow

Backups: Joe Flacco, Josh Johnson

You could use the Joe Burrow is always injured argument here like I did for Jackson, but when Burrow is healthy, I honestly think I’d rather have him. Jackson has always been on a Super Bowl contender, and he’s always fallen flat on his face. Burrow’s had one, maybe two teams that were fringe contenders, and he brought them to the AFC Championship game and the Super Bowl, and those teams were probably worse than Jackson’s average team. Plus, Joe Flacco is a better backup than Huntley, so that gives them another edge.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Backups: Justin Fields, Chris Oladokun

Patrick Mahomes is still the best winner in the NFL today, but he’s not the same quarterback he was three years ago. His play has dropped off a bit, and he’s turning 31 this year. He’s still probably got 8-10 more years in him, but there are some younger guys that I think I might take over him right now. A couple years ago, that would’ve been crazy to say, but I don’t think it’s that wild of a statement anymore.

3. Buffalo Bills

Starting QB: Josh Allen

Backups: Kyle Allen, Shane Buechele

I think Josh Allen is more talented than Patrick Mahomes. He hasn’t proven he can win the big game like Mahomes can, but Allen has never had as good of a team as Mahomes had when he was winning Super Bowls. If you told me I had a five-year window to win a Super Bowl, I’d probably take Allen, but there are two guys under the age of 25 that I think could win you a Super Bowl as soon as this year, so Allen has to fall to No. 3.

2. Chicago Bears

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118096

Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Backups: Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

I was not a big Caleb Williams fan when he was coming out of college. I thought he’d be a good quarterback, but nothing special. But last year, he proved he was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. He made huge strides and continuously made big plays in big moments just like Nix did. I don’t think he’s the second-best QB in the league, but he’s 24 and has unlimited potential.

1. New England Patriots

Starting QB: Drake Maye

Backups: Tommy DeVito

But Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have to be No. 1 on this list. Maye was the MVP runner up in year two and brought New England to the Super Bowl after winning four games the year before. He’s 23 years old and is already a top-five quarterback in the league. It’s hard to say you’d take any quarterback over him if the league had a redraft right now.