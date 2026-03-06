Ranking Every Position Group in NFL Free Agency: Which Is the Deepest & Which Is the Shallowest?

NFL free agency begins in under a week on March 11th, so teams are gearing up to spend big by restructuring deals and trading and releasing players.

As with every free agency class, this one has it’s strong and weak points. For example, it’s a great year to need an edge rusher or interior offensive lineman, but it’s a horrible year to need a tight end or quarterback. Today, I ranked every position group’s free agent class to see which position is the deepest, and which is the shallowest.

9. Tight End

Imago Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans International Series 15/10/2023. Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely 80 during the International Series match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 15 October 2023. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-18227-0067

Top Players Available: Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert, Travis Kelce, David Njoku, Chig Okonkwo

Coming in dead last place is tight end. You’re either going to be betting on an unproven player to finally breakout, or signing a 30-something year old to come in and give you a couple of good years. Either way, there aren’t many good options.

Let’s start with the young, unproven players. Isaiah Likely is the top dog in this class, but his career has been pretty disappointing thus far. Part of that was playing behind Mark Andrews, but part of it is also him just not performing to standard. Then there are guys like David Njoku and Chig Okonkwo who are great athletes, but haven’t really put up the numbers to match.

Now for the veterans. The best one is Dallas Goedert, but he’s 31 years old and has seen his receiving production dip the last couple of seasons. There’s also Travis Kelce, but he’s either retiring or returning to Kansas City, so is he really a free agent? You could also get Jonnu Smith, who is 30 years old and is coming off a 200-yard season.

This is a very weak tight end class, so hopefully your team already has one in place or is in a good spot to take on in the draft, because you’re not finding many difference makers in FA.

8. Quarterback

Top Players Available: Malik Willis, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco

It’s a bad year to need a quarterback, too. Especially if you need a long-term solution.

There are some solid veterans who could give you a year or two of above average play. Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco may only have one year left in them, but they can still perform at a pretty high level. There’s also Kirk Cousins, who is a bit of a longer-term solution than the others, but hasn’t played super well since he tore his Achilles.

If you want a younger starter, though, you’re going to have to be okay with paying Malik Willis $30+ million or taking a chance on Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa. I wouldn’t want to invest those kinds of resources into Willis, and I definitely wouldn’t want any part of Tua. I could convince myself into betting on Kyler Murray for a year, but I wouldn’t feel great about it.

It is a pretty good year to need a backup. Marcus Mariota, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tyrod Taylor are all free agents and can bring a veteran presence to the quarterback room. But nobody’s getting excited about signing a backup quarterback.

If you’re Minnesota or Pittsburgh and are looking for someone to come in and give you a year or two, you’re probably pretty happy with this class, but other than that, I don’t know who is super excited about this QB crop.

7. Wide Receiver

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207526703

Top Players Available: Alec Pierce, Mike Evans, Jauan Jennings, Rashid Shaheed, Wan’Dale Robinson

Everyone is making fun of the fact that Alec Pierce is going to get north of $25 million per season, but I actually think that’s a reasonable price tag for many reasons. He’s 6-foot-3, 211 pounds and runs a 4.41 for starters. He’s also averaged over 20 yards per catch the last two seasons, and when he finally got significant playing time, he went for 1,000 yards. Plus, the salary cap is rising by $20+ million every season. In two years, $25 million will be a bargain.

Outside of Pierce, I’m not very high on this receiver class, though. Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are two pretty good veteran options, but neither of them are long-term solutions. I do like Jauan Jennings, Romeo Doubs and Rashid Shaheed, but none of them are WR1s, so if they’re the next three best receivers available, that tells you a lot about this receiver class. There’s also Wan’Dale Robinson, but the NFL doesn’t value slot receivers as high as boundary guys, so he doesn’t move the needle on this group enough (even though I think he’s a great player).

Someone’s going to get a really good WR1 in Alec Pierce, but after that there aren’t many great options.

6. Linebacker

Top Players Available: Devin Lloyd, Quincy Williams, Quay Walker, Demario Davis, Devin Bush

This linebacker class has a ton of upside, but there aren’t a lot of proven commodities.

Devin Lloyd is the headliner of this group, and he’s really freaking good. He’s been a 100+ tackle guy for most of his career, but he took massive strides in coverage this past season, picking off five passes. He’s going to become one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL.

There are also some really good veterans that are going to help out a contender. Bobby Wagner and Demario Davis are two of the league’s best, even though they’re in their upper 30s. They’ve both got another year or two of high-level play in them, so someone’s going to be very happy with a fairly cheap veteran pick up.

Then there’s the guys with a lot of potential. Devin White and Devin Bush both came into the league with high expectations, but failed to meet them early in their careers. However, they both revived their careers in Las Vegas and Cleveland respectively, and are now set to hit the free agent market. Someone’s going to pay them $7-10 million a year and bet on their upside.

There’s also guys like Quincy Williams, Leo Chenal and Quay Walker, who are a little more proven, but don’t have as much upside as White and Bush. They are still very effective off-ball linebackers, though, and can improve most defenses.

When it’s all said and done, this linebacker crop could be considered a top-three group in this free agent class, but a lot of teams are going to be betting on upside.

5. Running Back

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20260117_rtc_ab9_0124

Top Players Available: Kenneth Walker, Travis Etienne, Rico Dowdle, Kenneth Gainwell, Tyler Allgeier

If Breece Hall had hit the open market, this running back class would’ve been even closer to the top, but even with him heading back to New York, I think this class is underrated. Kenneth Walker and Travis Etienne are two young and extremely talented backs, but I really like the depth of this class.

Rico Dowdle is going to get paid this offseason and be a really solid running back somewhere, but guys like Kenneth Gainwell, Tyler Allgeier, Brian Robinson and Rachaad White are really exciting prospects.

Gainwell and White are the scat backs. They can get outside the line of scrimmage and create big plays, but their main contribution comes as a receiver. Gainwell had a breakout year in Pittsburgh, where he caught 73 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns, while White has caught 40+ passes in each of his first four seasons.

Then there’s the bruisers. Tyler Allgeier has played behind Bijan Robinson his whole career, but without Allgeier beating up defenses and running through the middle of the offensive line, Robinson wouldn’t have been as successful. Then there’s Brian Robinson, who is 225 pounds and can run through defenders.

Walker, Etienne and Dowdle are the only workhorse backs in this group, but there are a lot of guys who can be very impactful in a split backfield.

4. Safety

Top Players Available: Coby Bryant, Bryan Cook, Kam Curl, Jalen Thompson, Reed Blankenship

This is where the free agent class starts to get good. I really like all four position groups that are left, and they could be in almost any order, but I decided to put the safeties fourth because of the lack of top-end talent.

There’s no perennial Pro Bowl safety in this class, but there’s a lot of above average players, and the best part is, they’re all young. Of course there’s the occasional veteran like Kevin Byard, but for the most part, all of these guys are under 30.

Let’s start with the big ones. Coby Bryant, Bryan Cook, Jalen Thompson and Kam Curl are in a class of their own. Bryant, Curl and Cook have been solid players their entire career, but are all three coming off a career-year, while Thompson has been a very underrated player because he’s played alongside All-Pro Budda Baker his entire career. All of these guys would be the No. 1 safety on most teams. Reed Blankenship could be in this group, but I think he’s a clear tier below.

After those five guys plus Byard, there are still some young, high upside players like Jaquan Brisker and Jaylinn Hawkins. Brisker has been a really good run defender and tackler throughout his career, but he has to get better in coverage. Hawkins hadn’t played much in the first four years of his career, but he’s revitalized his career in New England, where he was a key part of one of the best defenses in football.

If you need safety help, there are a lot of great ones out there, you just can’t find the top-end talent that you can with these next three position groups.

3. Defensive Line

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 26: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 in action during the game against the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 26, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 26 Jets at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251026086

Top Available Players: Trey Hendrickson, John Franklin-Meyers, Odafe Oweh, Jaelan Phillips, K’Lavon Chaisson

The defensive line crop is carried hard by the edge rushers. Outside of John Franklin-Meyers, there isn’t a defensive tackle available that I would invest good money in. But there are a lot of edge rushers I would invest in.

Obviously, the big one is Trey Hendrickson. He might be the top free agent on the entire market. When he’s healthy, he can give you 15+ sacks every season, but he is 31 years old, so that has to be taken into account.

Behind him, there are a lot of young guys that are very promising. Odafe Oweh and Jaelan Phillips are the top two guys after Hendrickson. Oweh’s season didn’t start well, but he finished with 7.5 sacks in 12 games for the Chargers. Phillips didn’t have the sack numbers you want to see, finishing with five on the year, but he finished the season top 10 in pressures with 73. K’Lavon Chaisson is also a very intriguing option. He never amounted to much in Jacksonville, but in his first year with the Patriots, he logged 10.5 sacks, including three in the playoffs. Considering all of these guys are 27 or under, this is a very intriguing crop for teams that need pass rush help.

There’s also a really strong group of veterans available. Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Cam Jordan are also free agents this offseason, and could help a contender get over the hump. And then we haven’t even mentioned guys like Joseph Ossai, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Boye Mafe and Kwity Paye.

It’s a good year to need an edge rusher, but not so great a year to need a defensive tackle. Still, the edge rusher class is good enough to carry the defensive line to a top-three spot on this list.

2. Cornerback

Top Players Available: Jaylen Watson, Jamel Dean, Eric Stokes, Alontae Taylor, Tariq Woolen

I’m definitely higher on this cornerback class than most people, but I think there are some really good players available.

My top corner is Jaylen Watson, who hasn’t allowed a single touchdown in the past two seasons while picking off or breaking up nine passes, and he’s allowed just over 50 percent of his targets to be caught over that span. Right behind Watson is Jamel Dean. He’s a bit older at 29, but he played incredibly well last season, giving up a 45.5 percent completion rate and one touchdown with three picks.

Behind those two is Eric Stokes. He had a slow start to his career, but played really well in Las Vegas, giving up a 56 percent completion rate, 264 yards and one touchdown with four pass breakups. I’m also much higher on Tariq Woolen than most. He’s 6-foot-4 with 4.26 speed. Corners like him don’t grow on trees.

Even behind those guys, there’s still some great players. Nahshon Wright has some issues, but he picked off five passes last year. Greg Newsome II and Amik Robertson are also on the market, and even though they’re not CB1s, they can be solid rotational pieces.

Oh, and I almost forgot about Alontae Taylor, who is one of the best slot corners in the business. Rumors say he could end up as one of the highest-paid corners in this class, with a deal reaching north of $17 million per season.

And then there’s the veterans. Trevon Diggs and Marshon Lattimore aren’t what they used to be, but maybe someone can extract something out of them. And Tre’ White just had one of his best seasons in years.

This is a very good cornerback class, so if your team needs secondary help, expect them to spend big this offseason.

1. Offensive Line

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 04: Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum 64 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010401399

Top Players Available: Tyler Linderbaum, Rasheed Walker, David Edwards, Braden Smith, Connor McGovern

Much like the defensive line class being carried by the edge rushers, the offensive line class is carried by its interior players, though there are still a few good tackles.

Starting with tackle, Rasheed Walker and Braden Smith are both above-average players. Walker has some work to do in the run game, but is a really solid pass protector while Smith has to be on the field more often after missing games in each of the last three seasons. But when he’s on the field, he’s really good. There’s also Jermaine Elumanor and Braxton Jones, who could be starters if they get into the right system. And now Jawaan Taylor is on the market. We know he has penalty issues, but he’s a capable starter otherwise.

Guard and center is where the real impact players are at, though. Tyler Linderbaum has a case for being the best player available. He’s a top three player at center, so guys like him don’t hit the open market every year. There’s also Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Cade Mays and Lloyd Cushenberry, who are all under the age of 30 and can be a starter for most teams.

At guard, David Edwards, Ed Ingram, Elijah Vera-Tucker and Zion Johnson are all expected to get pretty big contracts. But behind them, there’s some really good veterans that could sign one or two-year deals, such as Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Isaac Seumalo and Kevin Zeitler.

There are some good tackles available, but it’s a really good year to need an offensive guard or center.