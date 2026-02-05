Ranking the 10 Worst Super Bowls in NFL History

The Super Bowl is a celebration of the entire season. The two best teams in the league meet for one final game to crown a world champion. Typically, it’s a hard-fought, close game, but sometimes we get treated to an absolute snoozefest.

Bad Super Bowls are the absolute worst. I don’t think we’re going to get one this year, because the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots seem pretty evenly matched, but you can never count it out.

Today, we’re going to count down the 10 worst Super Bowls in NFL history. Let’s just hope Sunday’s game doesn’t end up on this list next year.

10. Super Bowl VI

Imago Dallas,Texas- Oct. 1979 Coach Tom Landry and Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys look to the football game at Texas Stadium in irving,Texas xkwx sport, nfl, dallas, football, texas, cowboys, dallas cowboys, stadium, editorial, game, star, quarterback, national football league, national football, cowboys dallas, gridiron, dallas cowboys football, jersey, sports team, cowboys stadium, american football, endzone, Roger Staubach, roger the dodger, Tom Landry, Landry, Staubach, coach, Irving, qb, quaterback, team

Final Score: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3

Just a year before the Miami Dolphins went undefeated and won the Super Bowl in 1972, the Dallas Cowboys whooped up on them in Super Bowl VI. The Dolphins were only able to put three points on the board with a second-quarter field goal, while the Cowboys had no trouble moving the football offensively.

Roger Staubach threw for two touchdowns, but it was Dallas’s run game, which totaled over 250 yards, that dominated this game. Luckily for Miami, they’d win back-to-back Super Bowls over the next two seasons. But what could’ve been…

9. Super Bowl XX

Final Score: Bears 46, Patriots 10

The 20th Super Bowl was an absolute snoozer. The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots squared off, and after the Pats put three points on the board early, it was all Chicago, who scored 44 unanswered points. The Patriots were able to score a garbage-time touchdown to make the score a little more respectful, but a 36-point blowout still doesn’t look too good on the resume.

Chicago’s Jim McMahon led the way with 256 passing yards on just 12 completions, while New England’s Steve Grogan tossed a pair of picks in the loss. It was complete and utter domination by the Bears on both sides of the ball.

8. Super Bowl LV

Imago Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stands with one of his children as he is presented the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY POY2021S051 KEVINxDIETSCH

Final Score: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Maybe I’m a bit biased because I was actually alive to see this one, but Super Bowl LV was such a boring game. By the mid-second quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were already up 14-3, and it felt like the game was over. The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t get anything going offensively throughout the entire game, and Patrick Mahomes was running for his life in the backfield.

Tom Brady led the way offensively with 201 yards and three touchdowns en route to his seventh Super Bowl victory, and his first with Tampa Bay. On the other side, Mahomes threw for 270 yards, but had two picks and was sacked three times (and probably should’ve been more). Just an ugly, uncharacteristic game for Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

7. Super Bowl XXIX

Final Score: 49ers 49, Chargers 26

Steve Young’s only Super Bowl as a starter was quite boring. The 49ers walked into Joe Robbie Stadium and beat the brakes off the Chargers, 49-26. It was already 28-10 by halftime, and despite two second-half touchdowns, San Francisco ran away with this one. And if it weren’t for a 98-yard kick return touchdown, it would’ve been 49-18.

Young had the game of his life, throwing for 325 yards and six touchdowns in the win. Jerry Rice did his usual thing, catching 10 passes for 148 yards and three scores, while Ricky Watters took care of business on the ground with 47 yards and a touchdown. The score may not seem like the biggest discrepancy, but this game wasn’t as close as the score indicates.

6. Super Bowl XXII

Final Score: Redskins 42, Broncos 10

Another Super Bowl with a very similar final score to LV was Super Bowl XXII. This game was pretty entertaining at the beginning, with the Washington Redskins falling behind, 10-0, but Doug Williams doug (see what I did there) them out the mud and scored 42 unanswered points to come back and win.

Williams, who became the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl, threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns in the win. This was also the game where rookie RB Timmy Smith ran for 204 yards (a Super Bowl record) and two scores. After a slow start, Washington blew Denver out of the water.

5. Super Bowl XXVII

Imago Dallas Cowboys – New York Giants: Quarterback Troy Aikman (Dallas) mit dem Ei, geschützt durch seine Offensive-Line

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Quarterback Troy Aikman Dallas with the Egg protected through his Offensive Line

Final Score: Cowboys 52, Bills 17

The Cowboys and Bills met in Super Bowl XXVII. It was their first of two straight meetings, and Buffalo’s third straight Super Bowl appearance, but as I’m sure you know, they did not get the win. Dallas dominated this game from start to finish, scoring 14 points in the first quarter and 21 in the fourth quarter to blow out the Bills by 35 points.

Troy Aikman threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers while the Bills had to rely on Frank Reich after Jim Kelly got hurt. Reich threw two picks to one touchdown with under 200 yards. This game was never close.

4. Super Bowl LIII

Final Score: Patriots 13, Rams 3

Just a year after the Patriots and Eagles treated us to one of the more thrilling Super Bowls in NFL history, the Patriots and Rams gave us one of the worst. Nobody scored for the first 24 minutes before New England put three points on the board in the second quarter. It was 3-0 entering halftime, but the Rams were able to even the score at three entering the fourth. With seven minutes left, Tom Brady led the only touchdown drive of the game to put New England on top, and they would ice it with a field goal with 1:12 remaining on the clock.

Jared Goff had one of the worst QB performances in recent memory, going 19-for-38 with 229 yards and one pick. Brady wasn’t much better, going 21-for-35 for 262 yards and a pick. It was just an ugly game all around, but at least it was close for part of it.

3. Super Bowl LIX

Final Score: Eagles 40, Chiefs 22

Last year’s Super Bowl was one of the worst we’ve ever seen. The Eagles jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead, and the Chiefs just couldn’t get anything going offensively. The only reason the score was as close as it was is because the Chiefs scored 14 points in the last three minutes of the game. The final score of this game very well could’ve been 40-6. The Eagles even did the Gatorade dump before the two-minute warning.

Jalen Hurts threw for 221 yards and two scores while the Eagles rushed for 145 yards as a team. Once again, Mahomes and Co. couldn’t get anything going offensively in the biggest game of the year.

2. Super Bowl XXIV

Imago December 28, 1992 – San Francisco, California, U.S – San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions at Candlestick Park Monday, December 28, 1992. 49ers Beat Lions 24-6. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana NFL American Football Herren USA 1992: 49ers 24:6 Lions – ZUMAg52_ 19921228_zap_g52_008 Copyright: xAlxGolubx

Final Score: 49ers 55, Broncos 10

Want to talk about beating the brakes off someone? Joe Montana and Co. did just that in Super Bowl XXIV. The 49ers dropped 55 points on the Broncos, who could only muster a measly 10. San Francisco completely dominated both sides of the ball in this game, while the Broncos struggled to find their footing.

Joe Montana led the way with 297 yards, five touchdowns and zero turnovers. Jerry Rice also had a historic performance, catching seven passes for 148 yards and three scores. If you were a 49ers fan, you probably loved this game, but I’m not sure anyone else did.

1. Super Bowl XLVIII

Final Score: Seahawks 48, Broncos 8

Again, I might be biased because I saw this one play out, but if anyone tells you Super Bowl XLVIII was interesting, just know they’re a Seahawks fan. From the opening snap, which flew over Peyton Manning’s head and resulted in a safety, this game was over. By the time Denver got the ball back, it was 5-0. Then they blinked and it was 22-0 early in the second quarter. The Legion of Boom made Manning look absolutely foolish out there, and this one was over by the time the two teams hit the locker room for halftime.

Manning threw for 280 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while Russell Wilson out-dueled him with 206 yards and two scores. Defensively, Seattle forced four turnovers and held Denver to 4.8 yards per play. Easily one of, if not the, worst Super Bowl in NFL history.