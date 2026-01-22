NFL Playoff Rankings: Rams Boast the Best Offense and the Worst Defense

Essentials Inside The Story Four teams remain, all built to win now, but razor-thin gaps separate the true Super Bowl favorite from the rest

One offense stands clearly above the pack

Defense might be the real difference-maker this time

There are just four teams still standing in the race to the Super Bowl, and all four of them have a real shot to win it all. These are probably the four most balanced teams in the league. They all rank inside the top-10 in scoring defense, and three of the four are top-five in scoring offense, with Denver (12th) being the lone exception.

Today, I’m setting out to do the impossible. I will be ranking all four of the remaining offenses and defenses to try to figure out which is the best all-around team. All of these teams are so close, we’re talking about razor-thin margins here, but I did my best. Here are my offensive and defensive rankings for all four teams still in the hunt.

Offenses

1. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass during the NFC Wildcard playoff game against the Carolina Panthers on January 10, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Los Angeles Rams have the best offense of any team left in the playoffs. They finished the regular season with the No. 1 scoring offense, averaging 30.1 points per game, but that’s not the only reason I’m picking them. I know he’s been a bit off his game in the postseason, but Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback remaining in the playoffs. Add on the fact that he’s throwing to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, two of the three best receivers still standing, and has Kyren Williams, arguably the best running back left, lining up behind him, and it’s not too much of a contest.

2. Seattle Seahawks

When they’re playing their best, the Seattle Seahawks might have the highest ceiling of any offense remaining. We’ve seen this team completely decimate opposing defenses at times this year, but I’m holding back because they’ve also had a few stinkers. They didn’t need Sam Darnold to do too much last week, but if they fall behind to LA, I don’t trust Darnold to out-duel Stafford with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. This is a really good offense, but they’re not as consistent as the Rams.

3. New England Patriots

It’s weird having the New England Patriots, who finished fifth in scoring this year, at No. 3 on this list, but that goes to show how talented these offenses are. Drake Maye had an MVP-level season, but is off to a somewhat slow start to the playoffs. He’s really struggled under pressure, but if he has a clean pocket and the run game is working, this offense is lethal. I think they’re a clear tier below Seattle and LA, but they’re certainly better than Denver.

4. Denver Broncos

Even if Bo Nix were healthy, the Denver Broncos would be last on this list, but with Jarrett Stidham under center, they definitely have to be fourth. Their offense just hasn’t been as good as the other three this year. They’ve had some incredible fourth-quarter comebacks and have the best play caller of any team remaining, but they’ve just been too inconsistent in the first three quarters. Sorry, Denver, but you have to be in last place.

Defenses

1. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Seattle.

Everyone, myself included, talked about the Houston Texans having the best defense in the league, but the Seahawks actually finished with the best scoring defense, giving up just 16.6 points per game this year. They may not have the household names that Houston has, but Mike Macdonald is the best defensive play caller in the league, and he has this unit flying around. I think all four of these defenses are great, but Seattle’s is a step above the rest.

2. Denver Broncos

The Broncos’ defense is actually worse than the Patriots’ scoring-wise (18.8 PPG to 17.8 PPG), but I’m way more scared of Denver than New England for one reason: their pass rush. The Broncos recorded 68 sacks this season, which is the fifth-most all-time and the second-most since 2000. They can get after the passer, and they can do it from anywhere on the field. While Seattle’s defense is suffocating, Denver’s is terrifying.

3. New England Patriots

The Patriots are in a similar boat to Seattle. They don’t have a ton of big names defensively, but they play fundamentally sound football and don’t give up a ton of big plays. They finished the year as the No. 3 scoring defense, allowing 17.8 PPG, but they’ve been even better in the playoffs, giving up 19 total points in their first two games and forcing six turnovers. I would not want to be Jarrett Stidham this week.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Finally, the Rams have to be in last place when it comes to defensive rankings. They looked like one of, if not the best, defenses in the league at the beginning of the year, but as the season has gone on, they’ve fallen off a cliff. They gave up just 16.3 PPG through their first 11 games, but have surrendered 26.9 in their eight game since then. I don’t know what’s happened to them, but their defense isn’t even close to the other three right now.