Ranking the Fastest 40-Yard Dash Contenders at the 2026 NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine workouts begin on Thursday afternoon. Throughout the week, 319 of college football’s biggest stars will take the field in Indianapolis in front of all 32 NFL teams in hopes of raising their draft stock before draft night in April.

All workouts at the NFL Combine are televised, and the 40-yard dash is by far the most popular event among fans. Everyone wants to see who the fastest guy in the class is, so millions of eyes are on these athletes when they run their 40s.

The NFL Combine 40-yard dash record is 4.21 seconds, set by Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy two years ago. I don’t think anyone in this class will top that time, but there are quite a few burners who are set to run the 40 this week. Here are 10 guys that could set the fastest 40 time this week.

1. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Domani Jackson was recorded running a 4.21-second 40 time in high school. How accurate that is, I don’t know, but if he’s even within a tenth of that time, he’ll be one of the fastest runners this weekend. He also tied the high school record in the 100-meter with a 10.25-second time. This kid can fly. Don’t sleep on him in the 40 this week.

Projection: 4.24 seconds

2. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Usually, these super fast receivers don’t post the craziest stats, but Brenen Thompson was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2025 for Mississippi State. He was also a high school track star with a sub 11-second 100-meter dash and a sub 22-second 200-meter dash. He might be the favorite to set the fastest time this weekend, but he’s going to have competition.

Projection: 4.26 seconds

3. Barion Brown, WR, LSU

Hilton’s teammate, Barion Brown, is another guy who could threaten to post the fastest time this weekend. Brown has always been known for his speed, and he’s currently the SEC’s all-time leader in kick off return touchdowns with six. He was also a track star in high school, winning the Tennessee state championship in the 100 and 200-meter dash. He could easily top the timing sheets this weekend.

Projection: 4.28 seconds

4. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA: Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch 1 runs the ball during the college football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 13, 2025 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN.

Zachariah Branch is probably the most well known player on this list. Like most of these guys, he was a track star in high school, running a 10.33-second 100-meter dash. Strangely, he wasn’t much of a deep threat in college, but he was still widely regarded as one of the fastest players in the country. I don’t think he’ll top the timing sheets, but he’s going to be up there with the best of them.

Projection: 4.30 seconds

5. Chris Hilton Jr., WR, LSU

LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. is one of the fastest players in this year’s draft class. He’s been a downfield threat during his entire LSU career, but he’s been plagued by a handful of injuries, which have prevented him from reaching his full potential. As of today, Hilton is likely to go undrafted, but the 40-yard dash is his best opportunity to raise his draft stock. He’s been clocked in the 4.3s during his time as a Tiger, and hit 22 MPH during practice, so we’ll see if he can post a time in that range this week.

Projection: 4.31 seconds

6. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

One of Brandon Cisse’s best attributes is his speed. His teammates gave him the nickname “Glitch” because he’s so fast and quick, and can makeup ground on receivers that get behind him. He should boast one of the best 10-yard splits, but his top-end speed might not be there with the rest of them. We’ll see later this week, though.

Projection: 4.33 seconds

7. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

D’Angelo Ponds is extremely undersized, coming in around 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds (we’ll find out his exact measurements later this week). When you’re that small, you have to make up for it with a blazing 40 time and some great results in other tests, and luckily for him, he’s pretty dang fast, posting a sub 11-second 100-meter dash and a sub 22-second 200-meter dash in high school. He should be one of the fastest players on the field this weekend.

Projection: 4.35 seconds

8. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell 8 walks off after warm ups for the NCAA Football matchup against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC.

Avieon Terrell is one of the top cornerbacks in this draft class, but he’s also going to be one of the fastest. He’s an incredible athlete, and at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, he’s going to have to run a good time if he doesn’t want teams to have some concerns. He did break 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash in high school, so that tells you just how fast he is.

Projection: 4.36 seconds

9. Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

Another LSU receiver to crack this list is Zavion Thomas (and Aaron Anderson very well could’ve been on here too). The Tigers had one of the fastest receiving cores in the country last year, but it didn’t translate to on-field success. He isn’t a downfield threat, but he was a great kickoff returner and played some running back during his time with the Tigers. I don’t think he tops the list, but he should be one of the fastest wideouts at the combine.

Projection: 4.38 seconds

10. Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Malik Benson is pretty big, coming in around 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, for someone as fast as he is. He clocked in at nearly 22 MPH during his time at Oregon, and ran a sub 11-second 100-meter dash in high school. He’s a candidate to run in the 4.3s this weekend, but watch for him in the broad jump and vertical leap, too. He was the long jump champion in high school.

Projection: 4.39 seconds