Ranking the 10 Best Free Agent Signing Fits With Their New Teams

NFL free agency is basically over. There are still some good players out there, but for the most part, teams have made all of their big deals and are turning their full attention to the 2026 NFL Draft.

We’ve handed out our official NFL free agency grades for every team, but now it’s time to break it down to the individual level and identify the best free agent fits. Here are the 10 players who will fit into their new teams the best.

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1. RB Kenneth Walker to Kansas City

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20260117_rtc_cf9_0216

Contract Details: 3 years, $43 million

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Is there any debate that Kenneth Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t the best fit? In the early days of the Patrick Mahomes era, the run game didn’t really matter. They ran such a pass-heavy offense that they just relied on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to do all the damage. Now, though, they need a run game, and they haven’t had one for a long time.

The Chiefs have ranked outside of the top-20 in yards per rush attempt each of the last two seasons, but that should change with Walker in the backfield. The Super Bowl MVP has been in a split backfield basically his entire career, but he got his chance to shine in the postseason once Zach Charbonnet got hurt, and all he did was rush for 313 yards and four touchdowns while adding another 104 yards through the air in just three games.

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With Walker in the backfield, defenses are going to have to respect Kansas City’s run game, which will then open up the pass game for Mahomes and Co. It’s hard to envision a much better fit.

2. WR Mike Evans to San Francisco

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Contract Details: 3 years, $42.4 million

The San Francisco 49ers have been searching for a true WR1 ever since Deebo Samuel started regressing. They thought they had one in Brandon Aiyuk, but he went off the rails, and they were stuck scrambling for receiver help once again. Luckily, they were able to land veteran wideout Mike Evans, who is going to fit perfectly into this offense.

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Evans is getting older, but he’s still one of the best receivers in the league. Even if he doesn’t play the entirety of his three-year deal, he can help the 49ers compete for a Super Bowl right away. This offense has a solid quarterback and an elite tight end and running back, and now they have their elite receiver.

With Evans out wide, George Kittle at tight end and Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, defenses are going to have a whole lot to worry about when they face San Fran.

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3. C Tyler Linderbaum to Las Vegas

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 04: Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum 64 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010401399

Contract Details: 3 years, $81 million

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Did the Las Vegas Raiders overpay for Tyler Linderbaum? Yes, they made him the highest-paid center in the league by $9 million per year. That’s a huge overpay. But did they absolutely have to get that deal done? Yes, they did.

The Raiders are set to bring in rookie QB Fernando Mendoza. He needs a veteran center to not only protect him, but help him identify defenses and set protections. They also have this guys named Ashton Jeanty, who they spent a top-10 pick on last year, in the backfield, and he didn’t get to show off his true potential because of their bad offensive line. Linderbaum is going to completely transform their run and pass game, so no price was too great for someone of his caliber.

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4. CB Jaylen Watson to Los Angeles

Contract Details: 3 years, $51 million

I loved the Los Angeles Rams’ move to get Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs, but to then go out and grab his teammate, Jaylen Watson, in free agency was a stroke of brilliance.

The Rams entered free agency with not a whole lot of needs. They could afford to add a receiver, an offensive lineman and find a backup for Matthew Stafford, but they really needed to improve their secondary. And they made sure to invest at the cornerback position this offseason.

Bringing in Watson not only fills a need, but pairing him with McDuffie just makes so much sense. These two have played their entire careers next to each other and knows how the other works. They basically stole the Chiefs’ cornerback room from last year, who allowed under 200 passing yards per game, and put them on their roster. I love this move for the Rams.

5. WR Romeo Doubs to New England

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 29: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Contract Details: 4 years, $68 million

Romeo Doubs has been a really solid receiver for Green Bay over the years, but he’s never had the chance to be a WR1. Now, with Stefon Diggs gone, he can slide into the WR1 role in New England and get a boatload of targets.

At 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, Doubs is exactly the kind of receiver the Patriots needed. They needed a guy that can lineup on the outside and win downfield, but also come across the middle and make catches in tight coverage. Drake Maye now has a receiver he can grow with, given that they’re both under 26 years old. Still think they need another wideout, but for now, Doubs was a great one to pull in after missing out on Alec Pierce.

6. WR Wan’Dale Robinson to Tennessee

Contract Details: 4 years, $70 million

Wan’Dale Robinson is one of the more underrated receivers in the league. He had 1,000 yards last season and built a really strong connection with Jaxson Dart after Malik Nabers tore his ACL. Teams don’t value slot receivers as much as outside guys, so the New York Giants didn’t want to invest in him, but a team like the Tennessee Titans, who don’t have many receivers on their roster, gave him a really good deal to be their WR1 in 2026.

Cam Ward showed flashes last year, but he didn’t have a reliable receiver he could go to on crucial downs. Now he does. Robinson can handle a heavy volume of work in the slot, so now if they can add an outside receiver in the draft, their offense is going to be much better in 2206.

7. LB Tremaine Edmund to New York

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears Oct 19, 2025 Chicago, Illinois, USA Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds 49 reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler not pictured during the second half at Soldier Field. Chicago Soldier Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxBanksx 20251019_rwe_bb6_0147

Contract Details: 3 years, $36 million

For years, John Harbaugh saw the impact Roquan Smith had on his defense. Even though linebacker isn’t valued as highly as cornerbacks or edge rushers, if you have an elite middle linebacker that can lead your defense, you’re typically going to have a really good unit. Harbaugh knows the impact someone like Tremaine Edmunds can have on a defense, so he brought him in on a fair $13 million per season deal.

After the New York Giants cut Bobby Okereke, it was clear they were going to add a linebacker of some sort in free agency, and they went out and got arguably he second-best one available behind Devin Lloyd. If you’re a Giants fan, you have to feel great about this signing, because he can play that Roquan Smith role for this defense.

8. C Tyler Biadasz to Los Angeles

Contract Details: 3 years, $30 million

The Los Angeles Chargers needed to completely revamp the interior of their offensive line. They have two stud offensive tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, but when they both went down last season, the Chargers’ offensive line was the worst in the entire NFL, which is a huge reason they were so uncompetitive in the Wild Card Round.

I still really would’ve loved to see them add a couple of guards in free agency, but signing one of the top centers available was a huge get for Los Angeles, especially with the kind of offense Mike McDaniel likes to run. They’ll definitely try to address guard in the draft, but this is a good start.

9. OG David Edwards to New Orleans

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards 76 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221194

Contract Details: 4 years, $61 million

This could’ve very easily been Travis Etienne, but I think David Edwards is actually the better fit. The New Orleans Saints have two very good young tackles in Kelvin Banks and Taliese Fuaga, and they have a Pro Bowl-level center in Erik McCoy (when he’s healthy). All they needed to do was find at least one high-level guard in free agency, and they did exactly that with Edwards.

Pass protection isn’t a huge deal for New Orleans – they were already pretty good there – it was the run game. By bringing in Edwards (and Etienne), their run game will be leagues better than it was a year ago. As a Saints fan that hasn’t seen a 30+ yard run in years, I’m very, very excited about this signing.

10. S Jalen Thompson to Dallas

Contract Details: 3 years, $33 million

The Dallas Cowboys have needs all over their defense, but adding a stud safety was a must this offseason. They’re certainly still in play for Caleb Downs, but them signing Jalen Thompson to a three-year deal tells me they don’t think Downs will make it to them at No. 12. Downs is a generational prospect, but Thompson is no slouch.

Thompson has played his entire career next to Budda Baker, so he never got the attention he deserved, but he’s a really good run defender and well as coverage guy. If Dallas can get one of the top corners at No. 12 and/or No. 20, their secondary will be so much better in 2026.