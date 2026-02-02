Ranking the 10 Greatest NFL MVP Seasons of All Time

The NFL MVP is the most prestigious individual award in American sports. At one point or another, every kid who has NFL aspirations growing up envisions themself lifting the MVP trophy at the end of the year.

This year, that dream will come true for one of two people: Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. Stafford has the numbers on his side, but it’s hard to argue that anyone’s been more valuable to their team than second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Stafford seems to be the heavy favorite, but we won’t know who wins it until the NFL Award Show on Thursday.

In honor of the NFL crowning a new MVP this week, it’s time to take a look back at the 10 greatest MVP seasons of all time. There were probably 20 that deserve to be recognized, but I did my best to narrow it down to the 10 best seasons we’ve ever seen.

10. Peyton Manning, 2004

Peyton Manning, 2004

Stats: 67.6 percent, 4,557 yards, 49 TD, 10 INT

Peyton Manning holds the record for the most MVPs by a single player (five) in NFL history, and 2004 was one of his best. The Indianapolis Colts’ QB1 completed 67.6 percent of his throws for a then-career high 4,557 passing yards, 49 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading Indy to a 12-4 record. Manning’s 49 touchdowns was an NFL record at the time, and even after 20+ years, it’s still the fourth-most anyone’s ever had in a single season.

9. Terrell Davis, 1998

Stats: 2,008 rushing yards, 217 receiving yards, 23 total TD

Terrell Davis’ 1998 season is iconic for many reasons, including a 150+ yard, three-touchdown performance in the Super Bowl, but today, we’re talking about the regular season. Davis won the MVP in 1998 after rushing for 2,008 yards and totaling 23 touchdowns. He helped the Denver Broncos win 14 games that season. His 2,008 rushing yards were the third-most all-time, and to this day still stands as the sixth-most.

8. Walter Payton, 1977

Stats: 1,852 rushing yards, 269 receiving yards, 16 total TD

Walter Payton was far ahead of his time. The things he did on the football field were just unfair, and 1977 was the best example of his dominance. Despite playing a 14-game regular season, Payton ran for 1,852 yards and totaled 16 touchdowns while adding 269 yards as a receiver. The Chicago Bears only went 9-5 that year despite Payton’s stats, but his 1977 season has gone down in history as one of the best of all time.

7. Marshall Faulk, 2000

Stats: 1,359 rushing yards, 830 receiving yards, 26 total TD

Marshall Faulk was a true do-it-all back, and he put his rushing and receiving skills on full display in 2000. Faulk, the main fixture of the Greatest Show on Turf, rushed for 1,359 yards, totaled 830 yards through the air and scored 26 total touchdowns at the turn of the century. Despite Faulk’s MVP season, the Rams, who just won the Super Bowl the year before, were bounced in the Wild Card Round. But much like Payton, despite the team’s failures, Faulk’s season has gone down in history.

6. Patrick Mahomes, 2018

Patrick Mahomes, 2018

Stats: 66%, 5,097 passing yards, 272 rushing yards, 52 total TD, 12 INT

Both of Patrick Mahomes’ MVP seasons could probably make this list, but I chose to only put his 2018 season on here. In 2018, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 272 yards and two scores on the ground. Oh, and he did that in his first year as a starter. His 12 interceptions do weigh him down a bit, but he wasn’t dinking and dunking; he was constantly taking shots downfield, which is why he had so many turnovers. 2018 gave us a glimpse of the beast Mahomes was going to become.

5. Aaron Rodgers, 2011

Stats: 68.3 percent, 4,643 yards, 48 total TD, 6 INT

Aaron Rodgers is another guy who could’ve been on this list multiple times, but I think his 2020 and 2021 seasons just weren’t good enough to crack the top-10. But his 2011 season certainly was. Rodgers was magnificent in 2011, throwing for 4,643 yards and scoring 48 total touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. He’s always been known for his low TD:INT ratios, but when you really sit down and think about how insane a 48-6 ratio is, it really puts into perspective how good this season was.

4. LaDainian Tomlinson, 2006

Stats: 1,815 rushing yards, 508 receiving yards, 31 total TD

LaDainian Tomlinson had the best non-QB MVP season of all time, and it’s not particularly close. In 2006, Tomlinson not only totaled 2,323 yards of offense, which ranks eighth all-time, but he scored the most touchdowns in NFL history with 31. To put that into perspective, nobody else has ever had more than 28. He was pretty much the sole reason the Chargers went 14-2 that season.

3. Tom Brady, 2007

Stats: 68.9 percent, 4,806 yards, 52 total TD, 8 INT

At this point, any of the top three could be put in any order, but I have Tom Brady third. Yes, he led the New England Patriots to an undefeated record (until the Super Bowl) and totaled 50+ touchdowns, but I think the two guys above him had better seasons statistically. Still, this 2007 season from Brady is easily the best of his illustrious career.

2. Peyton Manning, 2013

Peyton Manning, 2013

Stats: 68.3 percent, 5,477 yards, 56 total TD, 10 INT

Peyton Manning is the only man to crack this list twice. His 2004 season was excellent, but his 2013 season was on a whole different level. Manning set the NFL record for passing yards in a season by one with 5,477, AND set the NFL record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 55. Nobody else in NFL history has ever thrown more than 50 touchdowns in a single year. It was the single greatest passing season the NFL has ever seen, but I have one guy above him.

1. Dan Marino, 1984

Stats: 64.2 percent, 5,084 passing yards, 48 TD

Dan Marino’s number may not surpass Manning’s, but when you take into account that he threw for 5,084 passing yards and 48 touchdowns in 1984, it has to be the single greatest season we’ve ever seen. His NFL 5,084 passing yards were the most in a single season for 27 years. To put it into perspective, 32 of the top 33 passing yard seasons have come in the 21st century. The only exception is Marino’s 1984 season, which ranks 12th all-time. His 48 passing touchdowns were also an NFL record for 20 years before Manning topped it in 2004. It was an unprecedented season at the time, and I don’t know if anyone will ever top it.