Ranking the 25 Greatest Super Bowl Teams in NFL History

Super Bowl 60 is on the horizon, which means in just a handful of days, we will crown another champion. Will it be the New England Patriots for the seventh time? Or the Seattle Seahawks for the second time? We’ll find out on Sunday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Until then, we have some time to kill, which means this week is all about looking back. We already identified the 10 greatest individual Super Bowl performances as well as the most improbable Super Bowl champions, so today we’re going to look at the best teams to ever win it all.

Ranking teams across the history of the NFL is hard. The game changes with different eras, and I’m only 23 years old, so I haven’t even seen half of the Super Bowls in NFL history. That’s why I recruited my boss, Tim Wood (I think he was on the Santa Maria with Columbus or something?), to help me out with the Stone Age teams. So if you don’t like this list, don’t just come at me. Make sure you find his social media and have a go at him too!

ADVERTISEMENT

25. 2022 Chiefs

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional Round-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Jan 23, 2022 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 after the win over the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 17597055

Kicking off our list at No. 25 is the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs. They went just 11-6 in the regular season and ranked 15th in scoring offense, but their defense was killer, surrendering 17.3 PPG. Once they got to the postseason, Patrick Mahomes and Co. came alive, scoring 20+ in three of their four games while their defense gave up an average of 15.8 PPG. This team wasn’t dominant, but you always felt like they were going to win it all, even after an 11-6 finish to the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

24. 2003 Patriots

The 2003 New England Patriots went 14-2, but they weren’t as good as some of the other Patriots’ teams in the 21st century. Their offense really wasn’t all that great, but it was their defense that carried them to the Super Bowl, holding their opponents to 14 PPG in the postseason. In the Super Bowl, though, their offense decided to show up, dropping 32 points in a narrow victory over the Panthers. This team was flawed despite their record, but the Pats had many others that were even better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

23. 2019 Chiefs

The 2019 Chiefs were the exact opposite of their 2022 team. They had an elite offense with Mahomes under center, and while their defense was solid, it wasn’t anywhere near as good as the 2022 unit. In the postseason, their defense gave up 25 PPG, but it didn’t matter because Mahomes helped the Chiefs average 39 PPG en route to his first Super Bowl championship. This was easily the Chiefs’ most complete team.

ADVERTISEMENT

22. 1994 49ers

The first of multiple San Francisco 49ers teams to crack this list is the 1994 team. This was Steve Young’s only Super Bowl team as a starter, but they still had Jerry Rice and had a young running back by the name of Ricky Watters. The 49ers finished the season with the No. 1 scoring offense and No. 6 scoring defense, and they absolutely cruised through the playoffs, which included a 49-26 win over San Diego in the Super Bowl.

21. 2017 Eagles

The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles were a fantastic football team. So much so that even though their MVP candidate quarterback got hurt, they didn’t miss a beat with Nick Foles and beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. They were incredibly well-rounded, boasting a top-four offense and defense, and again, they beat Tom Brady with a backup quarterback. Not many teams are good enough to do that.

ADVERTISEMENT

20. 1972 Dolphins

Is it insane to have the only undefeated team in NFL history all the way down at No. 20? Probably, but they had one of the easiest schedules in NFL history that year, and their 1973 team was probably better than this one. Don’t get me wrong, they were still a fantastic team that finished the regular season No. 1 in scoring offense and defense, but the fact that they didn’t win a single game in the playoffs by more than seven points shows how easy their regular season schedule was.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. 2009 Saints

Imago Image Credits: Jeff Duncan on X

The 2009 New Orleans Saints didn’t have a great defense, but they boasted one of the best offenses in NFL history, averaging 31.9 PPG. Teams with good offenses and bad defenses don’t usually make it far in the postseason, but the Saints put up 35.7 PPG in the playoffs, and their defense actually stepped up to the plate, holding their opponents to under 20 PPG and forcing some big turnovers. You also can’t ignore the fact that they beat Kurt Warner, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning in the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. 2008 Steelers

The 2008 Steelers were the definition of an average offense and an elite defense. They ranked 17th in PPG scored during the regular season, but gave up just 14.9 PPG defensively. They absolutely suffocated their opponents, and when they needed their offense to step up in the postseason, they did, averaging 28.3 PPG. They had probably the third-best defense of the 21st century, behind only the 2000 Ravens and 2002 Buccaneers.

17. 2002 Buccaneers

John Gruden may be the luckiest man in the world because he inherited a roster that was ready to win the Super Bowl, made some key additions, and then won it in his first year as head coach. As I said earlier, the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the only teams with a better defense than the 2008 Steelers. They held their opponents to just 12.3 PPG (fun fact: they maintained that exact figure through the postseason) and had four Hall of Famers on that defense. This was not a team to be reckoned with.

ADVERTISEMENT

16. 2024 Eagles

The 2024 Eagles were one of the most dominant Super Bowl champions we’ve seen in the past decade or so. Their offense averaged 29 PPG, but their defense was even better, allowing just 18.5 PPG, which was first in the NFL that year. They committed just 15 turnovers all year and went 6-2 against teams with a winning record. Plus, they stomped on the Chiefs’ dynasty so hard they missed the playoffs the next year. I don’t know what happened to them in 2025, but their 2024 team was special.

15. 2000 Ravens

The 2000 Baltimore Ravens boasted one of the best defenses in NFL history. They gave up just 10.3 PPG, which is the best of any team in the 21st century, while forcing 49 takeaways. Their offense wasn’t half bad either, scoring 23.8 PPG in the postseason while winning every game by double digits. This was probably the most dominant playoff run of any team in the 2000s.

14. 1998 Broncos

The Denver Broncos tried and failed to win many Super Bowls during John Elway’s days, but in 1998, they finally got over the hump. The team, which was led by 2,000-yard rusher and MVP Terrell Davis, made it back to the Big Game, and thanks to a 150+ yard, three-touchdown effort from Davis, Elway was able to hoist his first Lombardi Trophy. Their defense wasn’t as great as some of the others on here, but their offense was lethal.

13. 1975 Steelers

The 1975 Steelers produced one of the best defenses of all time. They gave up just 11.6 PPG, and lived up to their nickname the Steel Curtain. After going 12-2 in the regular season, the Steelers rattled off three straight wins in the playoffs by an average margin of 9.3 points and held their opponents to just 12.3 PPG. Pittsburgh had some really good teams throughout the 70s, but the 75 team was probably their best.

12. 1973 Dolphins

Imago Florida, U.S. – 91283 – Miami Dolphins Don Shula and David Woodley had answers Sunday. Miami Dolphins – ZUMAp77_

The 1972 Dolphins might be the most successful team ever, going undefeated and winning the Super Bowl, but the 1973 was probably the better overall team. Offensively, Bob Griese led them to 24.5 PPG, while their defense surrendered just over 10 PPG. They went 12-2 in the regular season, and blew the brakes off everyone in the playoffs, winning by an average margin of 17.3 PPG en route to their second consecutive Super Bowl.

11. 1996 Packers

The 1996 Green Bay Packers are one of the only teams in NFL history to finish the season ranked first in scoring offense and defense and win the Super Bowl in the same year. Brett Favre helped them average 28.5 PPG, while George Koonce, LeRoy Butler and others held their opponents to 13.1 PPG. Green Bay finished the season 13-3, and just dominated teams in the playoffs, winning by an average margin of 17.3 PPG. Easily a top-10 team of all time.

10. 2013 Seahawks

The 2013 Seattle Seahawks were also special. Their offense wasn’t anything amazing, averaging 25.7 PPG throughout the season, but the Legion of Boom was arguably the most exciting defense in the 21st century. They allowed just 16.3 PPG in the regular season, a number that dropped to 13.3 in the postseason. All you need to know is they held Peyton Manning to eight points in the Super Bowl. That’s how good they were.

9. 1999 Rams

After finishing 4-12 in 1998, the 1999 St. Louis Rams took the league by storm with one of the greatest offenses we’ve ever seen. Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Tory Holt led the Rams to 32.9 PPG, dubbing them the Greatest Show on Turf. If that wasn’t enough, their defense was excellent as well, holding their opponents to 15.1 PPG. Their playoff run was a little lackluster with a couple of defensive games, but overall, this team was virtually unstoppable.

8. 1978 Steelers

The 1978 Steelers were an even better version of the 1975 team that won the Super Bowl just a few years prior. This was largely the same team, but by this point, their vaunted defense was even more seasoned and held teams to 12.2 PPG. The Cowboys gave them a run for their money in the Super Bowl, scoring 31 points, but Terry Bradshaw’s 318 yards and four touchdowns was enough to push them over the edge.

7. 2016 Patriots

The 2016 Patriots are one of the greatest teams of all time. They finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and cruised to the Super Bowl before falling behind to the Atlanta Falcons, 28-3. They then mounted the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and won a 34-28 thriller in overtime. The 2016 Pats ranked top-three in both scoring offense and defense. They were virtually unstoppable.

6. 1984 49ers

The 1984 49ers could certainly be their greatest team of all time. They went 15-1, had the No. 1 scoring offense and No. 2 scoring defense, dominated the playoffs and won the Super Bowl. But (spoiler alert), I actually think they’re the 49ers’ second-best team. They didn’t have Jerry Rice yet, and the way that 1989 team dominated the postseason pushed them over the edge for me. We’ll get to them later.

5. 1995 Cowboys

Imago US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive Jan 2, 1994 E. Rutherford, NJ, USA FILE PHOTO Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith 22 in action against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium. Dallas defeated New York 16-13. E.Rutherford New Jersey UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xUSAxTODAYxSportsx 2792806

The 1995 Dallas Cowboys were the final and best of their Super Bowl teams. Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith led an offense that averaged 27.2 PPG in the regular season and 31.7 in the postseason. Defensively, they finished the regular season giving up the third-most points in the league and held their opponents to just 18.3 in the playoffs. Nobody had an answer for Aikman, Smith and Michael Irvin, especially with their defense playing so well.

4. 1991 Redskins

The 1991 Washington Redskins cruised to a 14-2 regular season record behind the No. 1 scoring offense and No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL. They averaged over 30 PPG while holding their opponents to just 14 PPG in the regular season, but both of those numbers improved in the postseason. Over three games, the Redskins averaged 34 PPG while holding their opponents to 13.7 PPG, including a 41-10 win in the NFC Championship. They may not have the big names some of the other top champions had, but they were a great team.

3. 1989 49ers

The 1989 49ers take the last step on our podium. The Joe Montana-led Niners went 14-2 in the regular season with the No. 1 scoring offense and No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL. That’s already statistically one of the best teams ever, but in the postseason, they outscored their opponents 126-26 in three games, which included a 45-point victory in the Super Bowl. That’s an average of 33.3 points per game they won by in the playoffs. Absolutely insane.

2. 2004 Patriots

Claiming our No. 2 spot is the 2004 Patriots. This team was so well-rounded. They finished the season third in PPG scored (27.5) and second in PPG allowed (16.4) while going 14-2 overall and 7-1 against teams with winning records. If the 2007 team could’ve fended off the Giants, they would be here, but they couldn’t, so the 2004 Pats claim the top spot.

1. 1985 Bears

The 1985 Chicago Bears have to at least be in your top three for greatest teams of all-time. This defense was absolutely daunting, and arguably one of the best ever. On top of that, their offense averaged 28.5 PPG, which was second in the NFL during that span. They boasted a 15-1 record in the regular season and gave up a total of 10 points in their three postseason games. No one better in our book.