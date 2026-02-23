Rebuilding the Dolphins: What the Perfect Offseason Looks Like for Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – NOVEMBER 30: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins on November 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Saints at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130520678

Essentials Inside The Story A shocking head coaching change initiates a ruthless $80 million roster purge.

Shipping out the franchise quarterback finances a massive defensive secondary overhaul.

Drafting a falling collegiate star ignites an explosive summer quarterback battle.

The Miami Dolphins are in a tough spot. They just fired head coach Mike McDaniel, and Tua Tagovailoa is likely to follow.

So where do they go from here? They hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, but a rebuild is on its way.

Using StickToTheModel, a general manager simulation, to rebuild the Dolphins and look for the answers to plenty of questions Miami has entering the offseason.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Sep 18, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 looks on after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20250918_lbm_bk3_124

Who to Cut?

There’s a lot of work here. The Dolphins are currently sitting at $3 million in cap space and have a long way to go.

First, we cut kicker Jason Sanders. The veteran kicker missed the entire 2025 season with an injury, and Riley Patterson filled in just fine for him. This move saves us $3.9 million.

We also made another decision on a long-term Dolphin, releasing Alec Ingold. This move could be a bit controversial, with Miami’s offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik even publicly saying he’d like to keep the veteran fullback, but $3.1 million in savings for a player that logged 61 total yards last season feels like the obvious move.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – NOVEMBER 30: Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold 30 before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins on November 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Saints at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130520574

We make some more depth moves, moving on from Terrace Marshall Jr, Carter Warren, and Tyrel Dodson, saving $5.3 million total.

Trade!

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Oct 12, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 walks by the bench area against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251012_SNV_na2_00213

This is the big move. We need to move on from Tagovailoa, preferably by trade.

We agree to a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, sending the veteran quarterback to Indianapolis and receiving a third and fifth-round pick.

Designating the trade as a post-June 1st trade allows us to save $56 million.

Who to Re-sign?

We resigned tight end Greg Dulcich to a two-year, $12.6 million contract. Dulcich played well in 2025 and has a high upside.

Next, we work on extending De’Von Achane. The breakout running back will be looking for a big payday that rivals other big-paid running backs. We keep Achane on a three-year, $42 million contract.

Free Agency

Facilitating the Tagovailoa trade opens up a lot of money for free agency. With all the moves made, we have around $80 million to spend in free agency.

We first start with wide receiver depth. We sign Christian Kirk to a one-year, $2.6 million deal and Treylon Burks to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Next is a move for a quarterback! We sign Tommy DeVito to a one-year deal for depth.

Now, to make more significant moves, we agree to a three-year deal with cornerback Tariq Woolen, worth $18.5 million a year. Woolen is an automatic upgrade to the secondary and has a high ceiling while being only 26 years old.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 28: Seattle Seahawks corner back Tariq Woolen 27 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 28, 2025 at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 28 Seahawks at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228103

The final move was getting help in the trenches, adding guard Alex Palczewski to a two-year, $25 million deal.

The Draft

While we spent well in free agency, the draft will be our biggest move. After the Tagovailoa trade, we have six picks within the first three rounds.

1.11: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Imago December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 12 Denzel Boston, WR of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20251213_zaa_p124_011 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Our first move of the draft is adding an offensive weapon. Miami has a desperate need to overhaul its wide receiver room, and the move to add Denzel Boston is a significant one. Boston is a 6-foot-4 contested catch merchant that has magnets for hands. He would be a perfect complement across from Jaylen Waddle and would see the field early.

2.43: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

With the Dolphins’ release of Bradley Chubb, they need to add a pass rusher. Zion Young is a great fit. Young could play as a traditional edge rusher or move to outside linebacker. His 6-foot-5, bulky frame makes him the ideal size for an NFL pass rusher, but there is still some development to go.

3.75: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Central Florida at Baylor Nov 1, 2025 Waco, Texas, USA Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg 1 catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall 4 defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Waco McLane Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20251101_rtc_cb2_2297

Adding another big playmaker, we draft tight end Michael Trigg. The Baylor tight end has tremendous upside and could be a star in the NFL. He’s a big play waiting to happen, and despite being a tight end, he practically doubles as a receiver.

3.78: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

I would’ve loved to make a bigger cornerback move earlier in the draft, but that’s just not how the board fell. But that doesn’t take away from Julian Neal. The Arkansas cornerback has outstanding size and length and utilizes it fully.

Neal is a blanket over opposing wide receivers, and his length allows him to keep up on deep balls.

3.87: IOL Jake Slaughter, Florida

Beefing up the trenches, we add Florida’s Jake Slaughter. The 6-foot-4 interior lineman played center at Florida, but should have no problem sliding in at guard. Slaughter is a great pass protector and will help solidify the offensive line when we find our quarterback.

3.90: QB Drew Allar, Penn State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl Notre Dame vs Penn State JAN 09 January 09, 2025: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar 15 passes the ball during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250109_zma_c04_324.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree342883

Our last third-round pick will go into adding a quarterback. Taking a shot on Drew Allar late in the third couldn’t hurt. The senior quarterback had a chance of being a first-round pick if he declared for the draft in 2025, but his decision to stay in school proved to hurt his stock.

Allar still has all the upsides he possessed when he was being considered as a first-round pick and could develop for the Dolphins.

Recap

Additions

CB Tariq Woolen

WR Christian Kirk

WR Treylon Burks

QB Tommy DeVito

IOL Alex Palczewski

WR Denzel Boston

EDGE Zion Young

TE Michael Trigg

IOL Jake Slaughter

QB Drew Allar

Losses

QB Tua Tagovailoa

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

K Jason Sanders

ILB Tyrel Dodson

FB Alec Ingold

RT Carter Warren

The Dolphins are not in a good position. They have a new head coach and will be looking for a new quarterback. Bringing in a former college standout in Allar to compete with Quinn Ewers, who is also a former college standout, does make for a fun quarterback competition.

In our rebuild, we make moves to add young talent for our young signal callers while also surrounding them with veteran leadership.