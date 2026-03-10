Rebuilding the Ravens: What the Perfect Offseason Looks Like for Baltimore

Essentials Inside The Story
- Ideally, a blockbuster defensive acquisition would instantly force Baltimore into a win-now timeline.
- Cap casualties and major contract restructures aggressively finance the overhaul.
- Targeted offensive line investments and high-upside draft steals complete the blueprint.
The Baltimore Ravens made a splash move, trading two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for edge rusher Maxx Crosby. This big trade starts the timer for the Ravens.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Baltimore clearly sees their Super Bowl window closing and is going all in. A significant move, trading multiple first-round picks, puts their future in jeopardy. With Super Bowl contention now an expectation, what would the perfect offseason look like for the Ravens?
Who to Cut?
We first need to find some cap space. After the Crosby trade, we’re $12 million over the cap. First, we cut defensive end Broderick Washington. Departing from Washington saves us $4 million towards the cap.
We then make two other moves, releasing cornerback Amani Oruwariye, saving $1.2 million with no dead cap. We also have a controversial release, letting go of running back Justice Hill to save $3.3 million.
Despite the three cuts, we still sit around $3 million over the cap. With plenty more money to spend in free agency, we’ll have to restructure contracts.
Restructures
The obvious first restructure is Jackson’s contract. Adding void years, we add $37 million in cap space. Void years are risky, but we’re going all in. We also make changes to Roquan Smith‘s contract. Adding no void years, we restructure Smith’s contract to save $9.3 million this season.
There was consideration to restructure Crosby’s deal, potentially saving $20 million, but the Ravens would’ve already made that decision if that’s what they were looking for.
Free Agency
We open free agency, resigning Keaton Mitchell to a one-year $2 million deal. Mitchell obviously has familiarity with the offense and still has flashes of promise.
Next, we add to our offensive line. We sign IOL Luke Fortner to a two-year $24 million deal and tackle Rasheed Walker to a three-year $45 million deal. Both linemen are still young and had promising seasons in 2025.
Our big-ticket free agent is Jauan Jennings. The former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is one of the remaining top wideouts on the market, and we get him on a three-year, $45 million deal. $15 million annually may seem extreme, but it is a fair value in the current receiver market.
Our final signings are to the defense, adding defensive lineman Logan Hall to a one-year deal and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a two-year deal.
The Draft
Going into the draft, we won’t have our first-round pick. The loss of the 14th overall pick feels worth it for Crosby, but the value of first-rounders shouldn’t be overlooked.
2.45: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis has been one of my favorite Day 2 picks.
Bisontis is a great athlete, and despite not having the sought-after length, he makes up for it in technique. Most importantly for the Ravens, Bisontis is a great run blocker and gets to the second level quickly.
There are concerns for the Texas A&M guard, but he is a great addition for the Ravens’ offense in the second round.
3.80: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
You would believe Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton was an alien. He’s 6-foot-6, 256 lbs, and ran a 4.53 at the 2026 NFL Combine. He also has the ideal length, 33 1/2″ arms, of an NFL edge rusher.
Dennis-Sutton’s hype revolves around his potential. All of his pros are based on his athletic ability, and he has a significant amount of development to go. But his potential is too much to pass up on, and he’s a steal in the middle of the third-round.
Recap
Additions
- OL Luke Fortner
- WR Jauan Jennings
- DL Logan Hall
- LB Willie Gay Jr.
- OT Rasheed Walker
- OG Chase Bisontis
- EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton
Losses
- DE Broderick Washington
- RB Justice Hill
- CB Amani Oruwariye
As said before, most of this offseason revolved around getting better quickly. While our draft picks are a focus on the future, we attacked free agency in a way to contend for a Super Bowl in 2026. The window to win the Lombardi Trophy is closing, and the Ravens know this. If Baltimore can’t make it all the way in the next two or three years, it may be time to tear it all down.