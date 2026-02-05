Redrafting the 2018 & 2024 QB Classes: Are Drake Maye and Sam Darnold Still Super Bowl Bound?

Drake Maye and Sam Darnold have taken two completely different paths to get to Super Bowl LX. Darnold was the third overall pick in 2018, but the New York Jets quickly gave up on him and he bounced around for a while before landing in Minnesota and taking them to the playoffs last year. They decided to let him go, and he moved to Seattle, where he will now play in his first Super Bowl while the Vikings are kicking themselves at home.

Maye was also selected third overall, but he hasn’t faced the same adversity as Darnold. He didn’t play amazingly as a rookie, but he made huge strides and his team invested around him this offseason, which has allowed him to be an MVP candidate and orchestrate one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in NFL history.

If we could go back and redraft the 2018 and 2024 draft classes, things would probably look much different for both of these guys. Today, I’m going to do just that. I’ll be redrafting both QB draft classes and seeing how it could change both of their careers.

Sam Darnold’s Scouting Report

Before we get into the 2018 QB redraft, let’s take a look at EssentiallySports NFL Draft Expert Tony Pauline’s scouting report on Darnold.

“Exciting quarterback prospect with tremendous upside potential. Patient, poised in the pocket and senses the rush very well. Keeps his feet active, keeps his eyes downfield and scrambles around the backfield to elude defenders and buy time for receivers. Has the foot speed and quickness to pick up yardage with his feet. Knows where receivers are on the field, effectively commands the offense and improvises if plays break down.

“Possesses a next-level arm and displays speed and velocity on all his throws. Throws with an over-the-top delivery, has a quick release and gets the ball immediately to the intended target. Flashes the ability to beautifully place throws in an area where only his receiver can make the reception. Sells ball fakes, effectively looks off the safety and plays tough football. Shows the innate ability to improvise when plays break down to pick up positive yardage when seemingly nothing

is available.

“Ball security is a major issue. Fumbles snaps and handoffs, fumbles as a runner outside the pocket and throws too many interceptions. Must improve the consistency of his pass placement. Throws behind receivers and makes them leave their feet often to make the reception. Has a long throwing motion and must improve his overall passing mechanics.

“Darnold has tremendous hype surrounding him, as he delivers in big spots and possesses next-level physical skills. He is by no means a sure thing and possesses as much downside risk as he does upside potential. Darnold should be successful at the next level, but I would expect him to throw more than his fair share of interceptions and turn the ball over more than the average quarterback.”

2018 QB Redraft

The 2018 NFL Draft was loaded with talent at the quarterback position. Looking back at it, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the top four quarterbacks came off the board with the first four picks in a redraft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Allen

The first overall pick in the draft would have to be Josh Allen. He originally went seventh to Buffalo while Cleveland took Baker Mayfield. This would’ve gone one of two ways. Either Allen would’ve been great enough to lift Cleveland out of their two-decade-long slump, or the Browns would’ve been able to develop him as Buffalo did, and he would’ve ended up leaving Cleveland just like Mayfield did. We’ll never know what would’ve happened, but it would be fascinating to find out.

2. New York Giants: Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson was originally picked 32nd by the Ravens, but with Eli Manning aging, I have the New York Giants selecting Jackson second overall. Instead of winning six or fewer games from 2018-2021, the Giants likely would’ve been right back in playoff contention within two years of this pick. Instead, they’ve only been back to the postseason one time since 2018.

3. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield

The Jets would have a very interesting decision to make at No. 3. Do they go with Sam Darnold again, knowing that it epically failed last time? Or do they roll the dice with someone like Baker Mayfield, who has done great things in Tampa Bay and brought Cleveland out of the mud? For entertainment’s sake (and I don’t think it’s all that far-fetched), I have them going with Baker. The Jets are such a horribly run organization that it probably wouldn’t matter who was under center, but Mayfield at least has a history of reviving awful franchises.

5. Denver Broncos: Sam Darnold

With Cleveland owning the fourth pick and already having selected Allen, Sam Darnold falls to the Denver Broncos at No. 5. Coming off a year of Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler, who combined to throw 19 TD to 22 INT, they need a new quarterback, and Darnold has proven he can succeed with the right system. It would have a huge ripple effect on their franchise.

Sam Darnold’s New Outlook

Say Darnold was drafted by Denver, how would it change his career?

In 2018, Vance Joseph was entering his second year. The Broncos signed Case Keenum, who would lead them to a 6-10 record, and Joseph would be fired at the end of the year. With Darnold under center, the Broncos probably win a couple more games, but I don’t think it’d be enough to keep Joseph around.

In real life, the Broncos then went out and hired another defensive head coach, Vic Fangio, who would last two years before they took a shot (and missed) on Nathaniel Hackett. But would they go in the same direction, knowing they had their franchise quarterback? I don’t think so.

If they wanted to maximize Darnold’s potential, I think they would’ve targeted someone like Bruce Arians, Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur or Kliff Kingsbury after firing Joseph. And they probably would’ve gotten one of them. Arians, Taylor and LaFleur seem like locks to stick with the job they originally accepted, so I could see them going after Kingsbury in this situation. It didn’t work in Arizona with Kyler Murray, but could it have worked in a different situation?

And if the Broncos went with Kingsbury or someone like that to get the most out of Darnold, and they succeeded together, that means they don’t get Sean Payton in 2022. Where does he end up, then? You could go on a never-ending rabbit hole with these kinds of hypotheticals.

If Darnold went to Denver, his career outlook would be a lot different. The Broncos probably go a different direction at head coach in 2019, and then who knows what would have happened?

Madden’s Simulates Darnold’s Broncos Career

Well, we can try to find out! Thanks to our old friend Madden 19, I was able to go back, put Darnold on the Broncos and simulate his career up until 2025. And let me just say, I think he’d prefer how his real career went.

Darnold’s first year with the Broncos was promising. He threw for 3,922 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading them to a 6-10 record. In 2019, he broke into the 4,000’s for the first and only time, tossing 25 TDs and eight INTs behind 4,183 yards. Denver went just 4-12 that year, though.

In 2020, the Broncos went just 5-11 while Darnold threw for 3,805 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 picks. He improved to a 79 overall, and after a strong offseason, 2021 looked like it could be their year. But it wasn’t. Darnold threw for 3,871 yards, 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as they ended the year 7-9.

That was about the height of his career. Over the next four seasons, he threw for between 3,700 and 3,900 yards, 19 to 22 touchdowns and threw 10+ interceptions in every single one of them. The Broncos won no more than five games during that span.

Stats 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Record 6-10 4-12 5-11 7-9 5-11 4-12 5-11 5-11 Yards 3,922 4,123 3,805 3,871 3,789 3,875 3,801 3,775 TDs 23 25 27 30 22 24 22 19 INTs 10 8 14 15 12 11 10 13

In Madden’s simulation, Darnold’s career in Denver was a complete failure. He managed to hold onto the starting job all of those years, but he never even sniffed the playoffs one time.

Good thing Madden isn’t real life.

Drake Maye’s Scouting Report

Now it’s time to take a look at Drake Maye’s scouting report before we get into the 2024 redraft.

“Talented signal caller with outstanding physical skills and a tremendous amount of upside potential. Patient in the pocket, displays great field vision and does not make poor decisions under the rush. Buys as much time as necessary for receivers, goes through progressions and natural looking off the safety. Poised when plays break down or senses the rush and steps up to avoid defenders. Keeps his feet active in the pocket, throws with an over-the-top delivery and keeps his eyes downfield. Possesses a live arm, puts touch on throws when necessary and can make all the passes.

“Displays deadly accuracy and places the ball in the receiver’s hands without pass catchers breaking stride. Large enough to withstand the rush and at the same time mobile and athletic enough to get outside the pocket then make plays with his legs or effectively throw on the move. Loses nothing passing in motion. Can withstand the rush, takes a big hit in order to get the throw away and delivers accurate passes with defenders in his face. Takes a pounding yet pulls himself off the turf, gets back in the huddle and does a great job leading the offense.

“Must be more consistent with his footwork. Struggled as the season progressed in 2023, did not have the same edge to his game in the final month and was late delivering throws. At times, tries to do too much and holds the ball too long.

“While Maye was not as dynamic as some of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft, he’s ready-made for the NFL with his size, arm strength and mental approach. He’s a mobile pocket passer that can be used in a variety of schemes and should quickly step in as the starter for whichever team drafts him. Maye comes with a lot of upside and if properly coached, he will be a winning quarterback on Sunday.”

2024 QB Redraft

The 2024 NFL Draft class also had a ton of talent at the quarterback position. We saw three quarterbacks fly off the board with the first three picks, but like 2018, I think there could be four straight in a redraft.

1. Chicago Bears: Drake Maye

I think the Chicago Bears are very happy with the way Caleb Williams has developed, but I don’t think you can pass on the opportunity to draft Drake Maye if they were to do it again today. Maye has developed into an MVP candidate, and obviously has led New England to the Super Bowl in year two. That’s something you can’t pass up on if you’re Chicago.

2. Washington Commanders: Caleb Williams

With Maye off the board, I have the Washington Commanders selecting Caleb Williams second overall. If Jayden Daniels were healthy all year, they’d probably stick with that pick, but Williams took tremendous strides while Daniels was on the bench. The thing is, I don’t think it would have made much of a difference. Washington made so many bad decisions last offseason, and now they’ve dug themselves into a hole with an aging roster and no real playmakers.

3. New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels

Obviously, New England would want Maye, but if they had to redraft today, I think they would be thrilled to still come away with someone like Jayden Daniel sat No. 3. Daniels had an incredible rookie season, and if he were surrounded by some better talent, he would probably have led New England to the playoffs in 2025. I don’t think they would’ve been in the Super Bowl, but they’d still be a really good team with Daniels under center.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Bo Nix

The Broncos took a shot on Bo Nix, and they nailed it. He hasn’t been as good as the top three guys in this draft class, and maybe he’s just a product of Sean Payton’s system, but he’s looked good enough that I believe Arizona would take a shot on him at No. 4. Instead of searching for a new quarterback this offseason, they’d have their guy in place heading into next year with Mike LaFleur.

Drake Maye’s New Outlook

If Drake Maye ended up in Chicago, I don’t think too much would change. Ben Johnson, the top head coaching candidate in last year’s class, would still be incredibly interested in the Bears’ job, so I believe he’d still end up in the Windy City. I also believe they’d construct their roster the same way. They’d go out and get him Colston Loveland and Luther Burden in the draft, while signing Drew Dalman and extending Joe Thuney to protect him.

Their defense still would’ve been a problem, though. Drafting Maye can’t fix deficiencies on the other side of the ball, but he would make their offense more consistent through the first three quarters of the game. I just don’t really see a world where Maye makes a big enough difference and gets Chicago to the Super Bowl in 2025.

Madden Simulates Drake Maye’s Bears Career

After a disappointing rookie season where Maye hardly topped 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns while missing the playoffs, the Bears were hoping for real life-like turnaround from the UNC prospect. But that didn’t happen.

In 2025, Maye completed 64 percent of his throws for 3,091 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions while totaling 330 yards and five scores on the ground. It wasn’t a horrible season, but the Bears missed the playoffs at 9-8.

Stats 2024 2025 Record 7-10 9-8 Passing Yards 3,011 3,091 Passing TDs 21 22 INTs 12 9

In Madden’s version of this alternate reality, the Patriots actually made it to the AFC Championship game with Jayden Daniels. They fell one game short of the Super Bowl, losing to the Ravens, who would ultimately go on to top the 49ers and become Super Bowl LX champions.

I think Maye and Darnold are both glad Madden is just a video game.