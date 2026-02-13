Redrafting the 2025 NFL Draft Class: Cam Ward Stays No. 1 as Browns Land Their Franchise QB

The NFL Draft isn’t a perfect science. Every team has a draft in the past five or 10 years they’d love to go back and redo. Whether they passed on a future Hall of Fame quarterback or draft a complete bust, everyone makes mistakes in the draft.

As draft season approaches, one of our favorite activities is going back and redrafting past draft classes. We’ll be doing a bunch of these throughout the offseason, but we thought there would be no better place to start than last year. There were some big hits, but also a lot of misses, so it’s time to go back and see how it would all shake out if it took place today.

I recruited EssentiallySports NFL Analyst Kyle Besson to help me out with this redraft. We alternated picks and gave our reasoning for each selection.

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 04: Cam Ward 1 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball for a touchdown during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on January 4, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Titans at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104541064

Original Pick: Cam Ward

Luke: The Tennessee Titans drafted Cam Ward first overall in 2025, and I think they’d stick with that pick if the draft were today. His stats may not have been as good as the other two top quarterbacks in this class, but his offensive situation was much worse, and he flashed quite often during his rookie season. Tennessee sticks with Ward here, and Brian Daboll has some fun with him in 2026.

Stats: 3,169 passing yards, 159 rushing yards, 17 total TD, 7 INT

2. Cleveland Browns: QB Jaxson Dart

Original Pick: Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Kyle: This is probably a controversial pick. Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough are both great picks here, but I have the Cleveland Browns taking the younger of the two. Dart was solid throughout the 2025 season and quickly became a fan favorite. From the ability to use his legs to an underrated arm, Dart has the star power to be the next big thing. As long as he protects himself, that is.

Stats: 2,272 passing yards, 487 rushing yards, 24 total TD, 5 INT

3. New York Giants: QB Tyler Shough

Original Pick: Abdul Carter

Luke: I personally would’ve taken Tyler Shough second overall, so I’m sprinting to the podium to select him here. The New York Giants originally got their QB late in the first round, but they have to snatch Shough while he’s still available. He didn’t play the whole year, but Shough looked like the most NFL-ready QB of the three, and the New York Giants are a strong offseason away from being competitive under John Harbaugh.

Stats: 2,384 passing yards, 186 rushing yards, 13 total TD, 6 INT

4. New England Patriots: OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Original Pick: Will Campbell

Kyle: Will Campbell struggled in the Super Bowl for the Patriots, but that loss is not why I have the New England Patriots pivoting here. Kelvin Banks Jr. was the best rookie tackle from the 2025 class. Banks was a day one starter and named to the All-Rookie First-Team.

Stats: 680 pass blocking snaps, 46 pressures, 5 sacks allowed

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Abdul Carter

Original Pick: Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns)

Luke: I think the Jacksonville Jaguars will be happy with Travis Hunter, and they have the chance to select him here, but they already have a strong receiving core without him out there, and Abdul Carter is an elite edge prospect. It’s hard to pass up on his talent at No. 5, even though the sack numbers weren’t quite there as a rookie.

Stats: 66 pressures, 43 hurries, 4 sacks

6. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Armand Membou

Original Pick: Ashton Jeanty

Kyle: Armand Membou had his rookie ups and downs, but the freak athlete showed plenty of his high ceiling despite a struggling offense.

Stats: 639 pass blocking snaps, 33 pressures, 8 sacks

7. New York Jets: OT Will Campbell

Imago November 23, 2025: New England Patriots offensive lineman Will Campbell 66 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_568 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Original Pick: Armand Membou

Luke: I’m not done believing in Will Campbell yet. I think he may have rushed back from his knee injury, and it certainly affected his play during the postseason. I wouldn’t take him over Banks or Membou, but the New York Jets need help at tackle, so they would almost have to go with Campbell here.

Stats: 636 pass blocking snaps, 45 pressures, 9 sacks

8. Carolina Panthers: WR Tetairoa McMillan

Original Pick: Tetairoa McMillan

Kyle: Easy pick here. Tetairoa McMillan won the Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Carolina Panthers, and there’s no reason to overthink it. McMillan became Bryce Young’s go-to target and offers their offense stability. I think this is a perfect match made in heaven.

Stats: 75 receptions, 1,095 yards, 7 TD

9. New Orleans Saints: RB Ashton Jeanty

Original Pick: Kelvin Banks

Luke: Is this me being an irrational New Orleans Saints fan? Probably, but I want Jeremiyah Love this year, but since Ashton Jeanty falls to me in this redraft, I’m taking him every day of the week. Jeanty didn’t get to showcase his full skillset in Vegas, and the Saints desperately need to improve their run game. Easy pick here, especially with all the tackles gone.

Stats: 975 rushing yards, 346 receiving yards, 10 total TD

10. Chicago Bears: TE Tyler Warren

Original Pick: Colston Loveland

Kyle: This might be the hot take of the draft. The Chicago Bears originally went with tight end Colston Loveland here, and despite early-season struggles, he became a star in the Bears’ offense. But I believe Tyler Warren would’ve been even more productive as a Bear. Warren has a high receiving ceiling to me and would be a great target for Caleb Williams. Warren also developed throughout the season as a reliable run blocker.

Stats: 76 receptions, 817 yards, 4 TD

11. San Francisco 49ers: WR/CB Travis Hunter

Original Pick: Mykel Williams

Luke: The San Francisco 49ers need receiver help, and they get it here with Travis Hunter. Ricky Pearsall hasn’t panned out and who knows what Brandon Aiyuk is doing. Adding Hunter not only gives them a dynamic receiver, but also some depth at cornerback, should they need it.

Stats: 28 receptions, 298 yards, TD

12. Dallas Cowboys: LB Carson Schwesinger

Original Pick: Tyler Booker

Kyle: The defensive rookie of the year did everything in his rookie season and finds a home in one of the biggest markets in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys allowed 377 yards a game in 2025, ranking the third-worst in the NFL. Carson Schwesinger would be an immediate starter, and his impact would come simultaneously.

Stats: 156 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 INT

13. Miami Dolphins: S Nick Emmanwori

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Dec 7, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori 3 celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20251207_bdd_ad1_038

Original Pick: Kenneth Grant

Luke: Nick Emmanwori may go down as one of the best players in this draft class, but he’s a safety, so I couldn’t have him go too early. Mike Macdonald has worked wonders with him in Seattle, and I believe Jeff Hafley could carve out a similar role for him in Miami. They really need help on the backend of their defense, so this was an easy pick.

Stats: 81 tackles, 11 PBU, 2.5 sacks, INT

14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Colston Loveland

Original Pick: Tyler Warren

Kyle: Everyone loves a little flip-flop, right? I have the Indianapolis Colts staying with taking the second tight end in the draft, this time taking Colston Loveland. The rookie tight end also developed throughout the season as one of the better run-blocking tight ends in the league, fitting well in the Colts run heavy offense.

Stats: 70 receptions, 906 yards, 6 TD

15. Atlanta Falcons: OG Grey Zabel

Original Pick: Jalon Walker

Luke: I didn’t really know where to go here. There are no quarterbacks left, and I don’t think I’d take Jalon Walker or James Pearce here, especially with Pearce’s legal issues. So I just took who I believe to be one of the best players left on the board in Grey Zabel. You can never go wrong with getting a starting offensive lineman.

Stats: 654 pass blocking snaps, 33 pressures, 2 sacks

16. Arizona Cardinals: CB Will Johnson

Original Pick: Walter Nolan

Kyle: Will Johnson, when healthy, was the best rookie cornerback in 2025. The “when healthy” part is tricky, however. Johnson originally dropped in the draft due to injury concerns, and he missed five games in his rookie year, including a knee injury in the season finale. But I like Johnson’s fit in Arizona, and believe he’s the right pick to guarantee your CB1 of the future.

Stats: 67.2 percent completion rate, 403 yards, 9 PBU

17. Cincinnati Bengals: DT Mason Graham

Original Pick: Shemar Stewart

Luke: Mason Graham may not have enjoyed the best rookie season, but he was a top-five pick for a reason. The guy can ball, and as he develops, he’s only going to get better. The Cincinnati Bengals have major issues defensively, so getting someone of his talent level will instantly raise their floor.

Stats: 49 tackles, 36 pressures, 31 hurries, 0.5 sacks

18. Seattle Seahawks: OG Tyler Booker

Original Pick: Grey Zabel

Kyle: What do you add to a Super Bowl-winning roster? The Seattle Seahawks originally took Zabel here, but with him off the board, they pivot to Tyler Booker. Beefing up their offensive line proved pivotal in their run to a championship. The Seahawks get PFF’s No. 1-ranked rookie guard.

Stats: 631 pass blocking snaps, 25 pressures, 3 sacks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Emeka Egbuka

Imago August 16, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver EMEKA EGBUKA 9 comes out of the tunnel before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20250816_zsp_g257_041 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Original Pick: Emeka Egbuka

Luke: I know Emeka Egbuka struggled down the stretch, but he showed what he can be in the early stages of the season. Is he a true WR1? Probably not. At least, not right now. But if he’s next to another strong receiver, he can dominate on the outside. With Mike Evans potentially walking out the door, Tampa needs help on the outside, so they stick with Egbuka here.

Stats: 63 receptions, 938 yards, 6 TD

20. Denver Broncos: CB Jahdae Barron

Original Pick: Jahdae Barron

Kyle: The Denver Broncos’ defense was elite in 2025. While their offense is less polished, I still have Denver picking Jahdae Barron. An inconsistent rookie season, but his combination of athleticism and football IQ makes his ceiling high, and he continues to develop on a solidified defense.

Stats: 65.1 percent completion rate, 293 yards, 3 PBU, INT

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Luther Burden

Original Pick: Derrick Harmon

Luke: The Pittsburgh Steelers really need wide receiver help, and they get it here. Luther Burden started to breakout towards the end of the season, and if given the opportunity to be a true WR2, he could be a star. I think he’d fit in perfectly alongside DK Metcalf, so this is a pretty straightforward pick.

Stats: 53 receptions, 718 yards, 2 TD

22. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Omarion Hampton

Original Pick: Omarion Hampton

Kyle: Had to go back and forth on this one a few times. The Los Angeles Chargers desperately need offensive line help, and taking a running back is a luxury. Omarion Hampton has superstar potential and can develop in Jim Harbaugh’s offense. Hampton averaged 4.4 yards per carry despite a struggling offensive line and will take some weight off Justin Herbert.

Stats: 545 rushing yards, 192 receiving yards, 5 TD

23. Green Bay Packers: CB Upton Stout

Original Pick: Matthew Golden

Luke: The Green Bay Packers need help in their secondary, and Upton Stout is a cornerback who really came alive at the end of last season. He’s only 5-foot-9, but over his last six games, Stout gave up 17 catches on 25 targets (68 percent) for 156 yards (26 per game) and zero touchdowns with a couple of pass breakups. He’s probably not a future All-Pro, but he would’ve really helped out a struggling secondary.

Stats: 73.5 percent completion rate, 612 yards, 6 PBU

24. Minnesota Vikings: OG Donovan Jackson

Original Pick: Donovan Jackson

Kyle: Another double down. Donovan Jackson was a clear candidate to go with the Chargers, but injuries hindered his rookie season. Jackson fits for a rebuilding team with a young quarterback, and addresses a need for the Minnesota Vikings.

Stats: 468 pass blocking snaps, 26 pressures, 2 sacks

25. Houston Texans: RB Quinshon Judkins

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins 10 during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_043

Original Pick: Jaxson Dart (New York Giants)

Luke: The Houston Texans have all the players they need defensively, and originally traded out of this pick, but I have them sticking and picking Quinshon Judkins. We saw what Judkins can do at Ohio State, but he rarely got the opportunity to flash in Cleveland. Houston was lacking a run game all season, so having someone like Judkins in that backfield would’ve made a huge difference for this offense.

Stats: 827 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards, 7 TD

26. Los Angeles Rams: WR Jayden Higgins

Original Pick: James Pearce (Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle: What do you draft for a team that seemingly has talent everywhere? Jayden Higgins had his rookie struggles, but came on for the Texans throughout the season. The Los Angeles Rams love adding receiver talent, and despite having superstars in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, their depth at receiver is an issue.

Stats: 41 receptions, 525 yards, 6 TD

27. Baltimore Ravens: S Malaki Starks

Original Pick: Malaki Starks

Luke: Malaki Starks was the Baltimore Ravens’ original pick, and I think they’d make the same decision again, given the opportunity. He played really well for them as a rookie and fits in perfectly beside Kyle Hamilton. Jesse Minter’s going to have some fun with this duo.

Stats: 84 tackles, 65 percent completion rate, 370 yards, 2 INT

28. Detroit Lions: DE Jalon Walker

Original Pick: Tyleik Williams

Kyle: I still have the Detroit Lions adding defense, this time with Jalon Walker. The Lions would be pairing Jalon Walker with superstar Aiden Hutchinson. Detroit was able to get production out of Al-Quadin Muhammad, but the 30-year old pass rusher is entering free agency and expected to see a decent payday. Adding Walker allows him to get meaningful playtime without an immediate expectation to start.

Stats: 29 pressures, 19 hurries, 5.5 sacks

29. Washington Commanders: OT Josh Conerly

Original Pick: Josh Conerly

Luke: Josh Conerly got off to a rough start, giving up four sacks and 11 pressures in his first two games, but as the season went along, he got much better. Over his last 15 games, Conerly surrendered just four more sacks and 32 more pressures. There’s still work to be done, but it was a promising first season.

Stats: 624 pass blocking snaps, 43 pressures, 8 sacks

30. Buffalo Bills: S Xavier Watts

Original Pick: Maxwell Hairston

Kyle: Maxwell Hairston was promising for the Buffalo Bills in 2025, but Xavier Watts was a game-changer. Safety has become a premium position in recent years, with defenses pivoting to two-high, and Watts offers a different level of ballhawk that the Bills defense doesn’t possess.

Stats: 96 tackles, 70 percent completion rate, 341 yards, 5 INT, 4 PBU

31. Kansas City Chiefs: RB TreVeyon Henderson

Imago October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson 32 runs with the ball during the first half of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_547 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

Original Pick: Jihaad Campbell (Philadelphia Eagles)

Luke: I know TreVeyon Henderson had an up-and-down rookie year production-wise, but he was really good when he was on the field and the Kansas City Chiefs really need help at the running back position. He would be a perfect fit in this offense with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Stats: 911 rushing yards, 221 receiving yards, 10 total TD

32. Philadelphia Eagles: DE Nic Scourton

Original Pick: Josh Simmons (Kansas City Chiefs)

Kyle: The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need pass-rush help. Sitting at 32 and hoping for a drop in a redraft is usually not as effective, but the Eagles add a promising pass rusher in Nic Scourton.

Stats: 37 pressures, 26 hurries, 5 sacks

Breaking Down the Redraft

Out of 32 picks in the first round, only eight of them stayed the same in our redraft. Cam Ward returned to the Titans, while Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Jahdae Barron, Omarion Hampton, Donovan Jackson, Malaki Starks and Josh Conerly also returned to their original teams. That means 24 teams ended up with a different player than they selected just 10 months ago.

I was surprised to see that 21 of our 32 selections, just about two-thirds, were actually first-rounders in the original draft. I thought it would be a bit of a higher hit rate than that. Some notable names that fell out of the first round in our redraft include Mykel Williams, Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolan, James Pearce and Shemar Stewart.

Conversely, there were 11 guys who weren’t selected in the first round originally who snuck in this time. The highest-drafted non-first-rounder in our redraft was Tyler Shough, who went third overall. He was the only one in the top-10, but Carson Schwesinger and Nick Emmanwori, who were both second-rounders, ended up going 12th and 13th, respectively. The other eight players to leap into the first round in our redraft are Will Johnson, Luther Burden, Upton Stout, Quinshon Judkins, Jayden Higgins, Xavier Watts, TreVeyon Henderson and Nic Scourton.

It’s crazy how much things can change in 10 months. There are a lot of teams that wish they could go back in time and redo the 2025 NFL Draft.