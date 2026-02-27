Reloading the Patriots: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like for New England

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 25: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 and head coach Mike Vrabel celebrate after a win against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 AFC Championship Game Patriots at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260125051

Essentials Inside The Story Cutting Joshua Dobbs and restructuring Christian Barmore immediately clears millions.

Patriots mortgage premium future draft capital to land a Raiders star.

New England signs Alec Pierce and drafts high-risk linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

The New England Patriots came just short in 2025, falling in the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks.

While losing out in the Super Bowl was a bummer, the Patriots weren’t even supposed to be there. They were just into year two of their rebuild, and quarterback Drake Maye completely broke out, finishing as MVP runner-up.

Now with a solidified franchise quarterback and $45 million available in cap space, this is where New England can make a prepared run at taking it all home.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821886

Who to Cut?

We are already in a good position with our cap situation, but this is our “all-in” season. So we’ll make some cuts to open cap space and make bigger moves.

Our first cut is backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs. This decision will save us $3.6 million in cap space. We also cut linebacker Marte Mapu, who saves us $1.5 million.

The final cut is linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Cutting the veteran saves us $3.8 million. Jennings has played well, but doesn’t fit in Mike Vrabel‘s system.

There was consideration for cutting Stefon Diggs, but the move didn’t make sense. While it would save us $16.8 million, the veteran wideout put together a 1,000-yard season and is our best option at receiver.

Restructure

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – NOVEMBER 13: Christian Barmore 90 of the New England Patriots during a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on November 13, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 13 Jets at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251113178

We make two restructures to our defensive line.

Firstly, we restructured Milton Williams‘ contract, saving us $12.2 million for this season. The next move is restructuring DT Christian Barmore, who saves us $7.7 million on the year.

The two moves save us nearly $20 million in cap space for this season, allowing us to make a big move.

Trade!

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 22, 2024 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 celebrates after getting a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20240922_bd_cs1_598

This was a big move that took a lot of consideration. Maxx Crosby is a big-ticket free agent that every team will at least take a look at.

We send our 2026 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Crosby and a 2026 third-round pick.

Crosby will be the big addition of the offseason, immediately adding to our pass rush. While it is a big commitment both financially and with draft picks, it helps us commit to trying for a Super Bowl in the next year or two.

Free Agency

The Crosby trade was big, but we have more big moves on the way.

The biggest free agency signing we’ll do is agreeing to a three-year contract with wide receiver Alec Pierce. The former Indianapolis Colts receiver is the best wideout on the market and agrees to a $24.5 million annual deal.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207523916

We add another playmaker on offense, agreeing to a two-year, $17.6 million deal with tight end Isaiah Likely. While it’s a big commitment to the inconsistent tight end, he is a big playmaker, and a change of scenery may boost his career.

We make two moves to our offensive line, adding Cade Mays on a two-year $28 million contract and Trevor Penning to a one-year $6 million contract. The offensive line was exposed in the Super Bowl, and these moves add a starting guard and a depth piece at tackle.

The Draft

Since we did the Crosby trade, we no longer hold a first- or second-round pick, but we now hold an early fourth-round pick.

3.95: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M

We didn’t make any defensive additions outside of adding Crosby in the trade. So the draft will be more defensively focused. First, we add Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III. Lee has the ideal size for an NFL cornerback and makes a great fit across from Christian Gonzalez.

Lee has put up quality man reps on tape and is a promising addition to the defense.

4.102: LB Harold Perkins Jr, LSU

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Nicholls State vs LSU SEP 07 September 07, 2024: LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. 7 looks to the sideline for a call during NCAA football game action between the Nicholls State Colonels and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Mailhes/Cal Media Baton Rouge La USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240907_zma_c04_1223.jpg JonathanxMailhesx csmphotothree292431

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was promising in college. He has elite close-out speed and excels at rushing the passer.

There are many concerns around Perkins. He is undersized, no one knows what position he will play in the NFL, and he has a lengthy injury history. But the star LSU linebacker has too much talent and promise to pass up on.

Recap

Additions:

DE Maxx Crosby

WR Alec Pierce

TE Isaiah Likely

IOL Cade Mays

OT Trevor Penning

CB Will Lee III

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

Losses:

QB Joshua Dobbs

LB Marte Mapu

LB Anfernee Jennings

The offseason was centered around adding players who can make an immediate impact and increase our chances of winning a Super Bowl. Big commitments like the trade for Crosby or signing Pierce are risky but raise the team’s floor significantly.

The decision not to cut Diggs was considered throughout the rebuild, mostly when we added Pierce, but ultimately, the veteran stays on the roster.