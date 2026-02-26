Reloading the Seahawks: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like For Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks just won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, and now they’re looking to reload and repeat as champions. Repeating is incredible hard to do, which is why just two teams have done it this century, but they have the foundation and the resources to make another run in 2026.

Throughout the offseason, we’ve been using StickToTheModel’s Be the GM tool to build the perfect offseason for every team. If I were the Seahawks, here’s how I’d reload the roster to try and go back-to-back.

Roster Management

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Seahawks enter the offseason with about $62 million in cap space to work with. Considering they just won the Super Bowl, that’s an impressive amount of money to have available, but they can grow that number with a few moves.

First order of business was cutting a few players. The first, and biggest, cut I made was OG Anthony Bradford. He’s struggled as a pass blocker his entire career, and I like some of the guards that are available in free agency, so I saved $3.6 million by cutting him.

I also cut QB Drew Lock and RB Cam Akers, clearing another $3.5 million in cap space. Akers has been a disappointment his entire career, and I like the three running backs Seattle has above him on the depth chart. As for Lock, I don’t think he’s anything special, and if Darnold goes down, they’re screwed anyways.

After clearing about $7 million with cuts, I cleared another $25 million by restructuring WR Cooper Kupp, QB Sam Darnold, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, OT Abraham Lucas and S Julian Love’s contracts. In total, I created an extra $32 million, bringing the Seahawks’ total to $93 million heading into free agency.

But before I could go out and spend big in free agency, I had to lock down star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the long-term. I have him a four-year deal worth $41.2 million per season, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. I front loaded his contract a bit, given Seattle has so much cap space this year, and it cost me $8.7 million in 2026, brining my pre-free agency total to $84 million.

Free Agency & Trades

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum looks to block during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Before I went out and spent big on other team’s free agents, I had to bring back a few of Seattle’s pending FAs, starting with star RB and Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker. He’s one of the top running backs on the market, but he’s expressed interest in returning to Seattle. I was able to get him back on a three-year deal worth $11 million per season, putting him on par with guys like Jame Cook and Kyren Williams.

Sticking with the running back position, I also brought back George Holani to provide some depth behind Walker and Charbonnet. After that, I shifted my focus to wide receiver, where I brought back one of the best blocking receivers in the league, Jake Bobo, on a two-year deal worth $1.9 million annually.

Defensively, I brought back LB Drake Thomas and S Coby Bryant. Both of them had career years in 2025, and were a massive reason the Seahawks’ defense was so dominant in the postseason. In total, they cost me $17.5 million in 2026.

Now it’s time for the fun part. With $52.5 million to play with, I made five additions in free agency, all of which I believe fills a big need.

Starting with the interior of the offensive line, after letting Seattle’s RG and C walk, I went out and signed C Tyler Linderbaum to a four-year deal worth $17 million per season. Star offensive linemen in their 20s don’t hit free agency every day, so securing him was an easy decision. I also added OG Dalton Risner on a two-year deal worth $5 million a year. He’s not a long-term solution, but he’s still a great player that can fill a hole for relatively cheap.

With those two signings made on offense, I shifted my focus to the defensive side of the ball, where I made two splash signings in CB Jaylen Watson and DE K’Lavon Chaisson. With Tariq Woolen and Boye Mafe leaving, I had to fill those two holes, and I think I made upgrades at both positions.

And then finally, with only a few million in the bank, I signed LB Christian Rozeboom to a one-year deal worth $4 million. The 29 year old has recorded 100+ tackles in back-to-back seasons and recorded two sacks last year. He can be a solid starter at the off-ball linebacker position.

NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates after a stop against the Kentucky Wildcats on fourth down in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Seahawks entered the NFL Draft with just four picks, but I think I made them all count.

Even though I re-signed Drake Thomas and brought in Christian Rozeboom, I wanted to add some youth to the linebacker room, so I selected Texas LB Anthony Hill. He’s a star in the making, racking up 250 tackles, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions in three seasons with the Longhorns. He’s also only 21 years old, and his NFL.com comp is Bobby Wagner. If that doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what will.

In the second round, I wanted to add another receiver. Malachi Fields was available, but I don’t think he’ll actually be there in the end of the second round come April, so I went with Antonio Williams. He’s a small, slot guy, but I think he’d compliment Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp very well.

In the third round, I wanted to get another young guard that I could pair with Grey Zabel, so I selected Georgia Tech standout, Keylan Rutledge. He hasn’t given up a single sack since 2023, and I like that he doesn’t have to start right away. He can learn under Zabel and Risner for a year, and if one of them goes down, he can step in and they won’t miss a beat.

Finally, the Seahawks’ last pick came in the sixth round, where I picked up CB Thaddeus Dixon. He’s 6-foot-1 and has allowed a career 55 percent completion rate with two picks and 19 PBUs. He was hurt and missed most of 2025, which made him slide a bit, but he can provide solid depth at corner.

Starting Lineup

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Here’s what the Seahawks’ starting lineup would look like with the changes I made.

Offense

QB: Sam Darnold

RB: Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Antonio Williams

TE: AJ Barner

OL: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Tyler Linderbaum, Dalton Risner, Abraham Lucas

Offensively, it’s not too different. The only change I made at the skill groups was adding Antonio Williams. This offense was one of the best in the league last year, and their biggest holes were along the offensive line, so I focused my resources up front.

I do think adding Dalton Risner and Tyler Linderbaum take this offensive line to a whole new level. They were already really solid, but those two replaced the Seahawks’ two weakest links. I think this group of five could be one of the best in the entire league.

Defense

DL: DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy, Leonard Williams

LB: K’Lavon Chaisson, Drake Thomas, Anthony Hill/Christian Rozeboom

CB: Jaylen Watson, Devon Witherspoon

S: Nick Emmanwori, Julian Love, Coby Bryant

The Seahawks’ pass rush was great last season, and I think it only gets better in 2026 by replacing Boye Mafe with K’Lavon Chaisson. It’s still going to be a committee, but Chaisson proved he’s a great, young talent.

At off-ball linebacker, the addition of Anthony Hill and Christian Rozeboom will make this room even better than it was a year ago. Can you imagine prime Bobby Wagner in last year’s defense? That’s what kind of impact I think Hill can have. And then Rozeboom can sub in for Thomas or Hill and you won’t miss a beat.

With Tariq Woolen leaving, I had to get another corner, and I think I got an upgrade in Jaylen Watson. He’s quietly one of the best young corners in the league, so he’ll slide into Woolen’s place, and you won’t even notice the difference. And then I kept the safety room the same, because Love and Bryant played really well last year, and they allowed Emmanwori to kind of play anywhere on the field.

I would’ve liked to add another young receiver to the mix, but overall, I’m really happy with how this “rebuild” played out. I think this is a roster that’s capable of winning the Super Bowl, and that’s all Seahawks fans can ask for.