Revisiting the Biggest MVP Snubs in NFL History

The NFL MVP is one of the most sought-after awards in the sport. Only 49 people in the history of the sport have won it, but a 50th will be added this year when Matthew Stafford or Drake Maye takes it home.

Stafford is the heavy favorite to win the MVP right now, but there are a lot of people who believe Maye is going to be snubbed. So that got me thinking, who are the biggest MVP snubs in NFL history?

Drew Brees, 2011

Stats: 71.2 percent, 5,476 passing yards, 46 TD, 14 INT

Actual Winner: Aaron Rodgers – 68.3 percent, 4,643 passing yards, 45 TD, 6 INT

I may be a bit biased as a New Orleans Saints fan, but Drew Brees is the guy that comes to mind right away when talking about MVP snubs. He’s had multiple seasons where he should’ve won MVP, but 2011 is definitely the most egregious. Brees threw for a then-NFL record 5,476 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and 14 INT while completing 71.2 percent of his throws. That’s an MVP season if I’ve ever seen one.

However, the media was all caught up with the 15-1 Green Bay Packers and their quarterback, who threw for roughly 800 less yards, less touchdowns and had a lower completion percentage. I get the whole six interception argument, but you can’t tell me Brees didn’t deserve to win that MVP that year.

Drew Brees, 2008

Stats: 65 percent, 5,069 yards, 34 TD, 17 INT

Actual Winner: Peyton Manning – 66.8 percent, 4,002 passing yards, 27 TD, 12 INT

Oops, I did it again. While Brees’ numbers weren’t as lofty in 2008 as they were in 2011, the discrepancy between Peyton Manning, who won the MVP, and Brees was just ridiculous. Brees had 1,067 more yards, seven more touchdowns and just five more interceptions. If Manning had five picks all season or something crazy, I’d sort of understand it, but it’s not like Manning didn’t have his fair share of turnovers that year. Brees had 500+ more yards than anyone else, and had the most passing touchdowns in the league, but lost to the guy who was sixth and fifth in those categories, respectively. But don’t worry, Brees isn’t the only one on here multiple times; I’m not that biased.

Lamar Jackson, 2024

Stats: 66.7 percent, 4,172 passing yards, 915 rushing yards, 45 total TD

Actual Winner: Josh Allen – 63.6 percent, 3,731 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, 37 total TD

You don’t have to look deep into NFL history to find an MVP snub. How about last year? Josh Allen beat out Lamar Jackson, despite Jackson being named a First-Team All-Pro and totaling 825 more yards and eight more touchdowns. On top of that, the Buffalo Bills finished with just one more win. Do I think Allen is deserving of an MVP award? Absolutely. Was he deserving of it last year? No.

And the funny thing is, in 2023, when Jackson won, he wasn’t deserving of it that year. I guess the universe evens things out eventually.

Tom Brady, 2021

Stats: 67.5 percent, 5,316 passing yards, 43 TD, 12 INT

Actual Winner: Aaron Rodgers – 68.9 percent, 4,115 yards, 37 TD, 4 INT

Tom Brady won his fair share of MVPs during his career, but he should’ve added a fourth to his collection in 2021. Coming off a Super Bowl victory, Brady threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns, which is 1,201 more yards and six more touchdowns than the actual MVP winner, Aaron Rodgers. I get the whole TD:INT ratio thing, but be for real. Does anyone believe Rodgers should’ve won it over Brady, especially when their teams had the same exact record?

Cooper Kupp, 2021

Stats: 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, 16 TD

Actual Winner: Aaron Rodgers – 68.9 percent, 4,115 yards, 37 TD, 4 INT

Another guy who was deserving of the MVP in 2021, but lost out to Rodgers, was Cooper Kupp. He won the triple crown for having the most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the league while coming within 17 yards of breaking the record for most yards in a single season. You passed up on one of the best receiving seasons we ever had, and probably will ever see, for an average passing line. Just insane.

J.J. Watt, 2014

Stats: 78 tackles, 119 pressures, 20.5 sacks, 4 FF, INT, 4 TD (3 OFF, 1 DEF)

Actual Winner: Aaron Rodgers – 65.6 percent, 4,381 passing yards, 38 TD, 5 INT

Man, it probably seems like I hate Aaron Rodgers, but it’s not my fault every time he wins MVP, someone else has a better season than him.

In 2014, Rodgers took home the MVP award for throwing for 4,381 yards and 38 touchdowns. That’s a pretty good season and should be honored, but we will never see another season like the one J.J. Watt had. He recorded 119 pressures, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception and four touchdowns, three of which came as a receiver. I mean, what more can a defensive player do to win the award? I think this is when everyone knew the MVP award was officially a QB award.

Jerry Rice, 1989

Stats: 82 receptions, 1,483 yards, 17 TD

Actual Winner: Joe Montana – 70.2 percent, 3,521 passing yards, 26 TD, 8 INT

Jerry Rice probably could’ve won MVP like 10 times, but 1989 might’ve been his biggest robbery. Rice led the league in receiving with 1,483 yards and 17 touchdowns, while hauling in 82 passes. At the time, that was the seventh-most yards and fourth-most touchdowns in NFL history, but he lost out to Joe Montana, who had a good season, but it was particularly special. It’s not the biggest deal, because he lost to the guy throwing him the ball, but I felt Rice was a bit more deserving in 1989.

Jerry Rice, 1987

Stats: 1,078 yards, 22 touchdowns (12 games)

Actual Winner: John Elway – 54.6 percent, 3,198 passing yards, 304 rushing yards, 23 total TD, 12 INT

Another year Rice could’ve won the MVP (and probably would’ve if he played every game) was 1987. Rice played 12 games, but still put up 1,078 yards and a mind-blowing 22 touchdowns, which was an NFL record at the time. If he played the full 15-game schedule (only 15 games were played in 1987 because of the players’ strike), he would’ve been on pace for 1,348 yards and 28 touchdowns, the latter of which would’ve been five more than anyone’s reached to this day.

Now, a 1,300-yard season isn’t anything special for Jerry, but his touchdown numbers should’ve been enough to beat out John Elway, who had possibly the least impressive MVP season of all time. Elway completed 54.6 percent of his throws for 3,198 yards and totaled 23 touchdowns. Rice almost had more touchdowns than Elway as a receiver in three fewer games!

Chris Johnson, 2009

Stats: 2,006 rushing yards, 503 receiving yards, 16 total TD

Actual Winner: Peyton Manning – 68.8 percent, 4,500 passing yards, 33 TD, 16 INT

Chris Johnson’s 2009 season is one of the most iconic in NFL history. I mean, you don’t get the nickname CJ2k for nothing. Johnson totaled over 2,500 yards of offense and scored 16 touchdowns while carrying the Tennessee Titans on his back. Meanwhile, Peyton Manning, who threw for 4,500 yards and 33 scores with 16 picks, won the MVP. Manning had a great season, but a 33 to 16 TD:INT ratio isn’t MVP worthy in my eyes, especially when someone like Johnson had such a historic season.

Jamal Lewis, 2003

Stats: 2,066 rushing yards, 205 receiving yards, 14 TD

Actual Winner: Peyton Manning – 67.0 percent, 4,267 passing yards, 29 TD, 10 INT

Jamal Lewis is another 2,000-yard rusher who fell victim to an average passing season from Peyton Manning. That’s a bit harsh. Throwing for 4,200+ yards and nearly 30 touchdowns is certainly above average, but when someone totals over half your yardage and touchdowns as a running back, maybe he should win the MVP that year. As a quarterback, you should have to do something special to win the MVP, and Manning’s 2003 season wasn’t all that special in my opinion.

Christian McCaffrey, 2023

Stats: 1,459 rushing yards, 564 receiving yards, 21 total TD

Actual Winner: Lamar Jackson – 67.2 percent, 3,678 passing yards, 821 rushing yards, 29 total TD, 7 INT

Remember how I said Jackson probably shouldn’t have won the MVP in 2023? Well, this is why. His stats weren’t all that great. In fact, they were objectively much worse than they were in 2024, when he lost it to Josh Allen. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey had an incredible year, totaling over 2,000 yards of offense, scoring 21 total touchdowns and carrying San Francisco to an NFC West title. This was one of the more lackluster MVP years in recent history, but CMC should’ve at least been in the discussion.