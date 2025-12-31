brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Saints’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest 3-Round Mock Draft Has New Orleans Drafting Auburn DL in 2026

ByTony Pauline

Dec 30, 2025 | 8:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Saints’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest 3-Round Mock Draft Has New Orleans Drafting Auburn DL in 2026

ByTony Pauline

Dec 30, 2025 | 8:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Saints enter the upcoming draft with a top-half selection in the first round
  • Saints' primary needs include three spots: edge rusher, wide receiver, and interior defensive line
  • The mock draft addresses high-priority gaps in the trenches and the secondary

For the second consecutive draft, the Saints own a selection in the top half of Round 1. The franchise did a terrific job last April, selecting starting left tackle Kelvin Banks and seemingly their quarterback of the future, Tyler Shough. Now they need to further protect Shough, get him some weapons, and improve the pass rush.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Needs:

ADVERTISEMENT

1) Edge Rusher

article-image

Imago

Much depends on whether or not the Saints re-sign 14-year veteran Cameron Jordan, who is slated for free agency. Even if they do, the defense still needs a young edge rusher who can play in 2026 and take over as a starter soon after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

2) Receiver

article-image

Imago

Chris Olave has been a terrific wideout in New Orleans, but the offense needs a bigger possession receiver and more bodies at the position. The Saints presently have just four wideouts on the depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

3) Interior Defensive Line

Cornerback, running back, and interior offensive line are all needs, but the Saints must get an upgrade on the interior defensive line and someone who can consistently stuff the run.

Top Stories

Andy Reid Announces Decision on Leaving Chiefs on Monday, Days After Playoff Elimination

NFL Announces Punishment on Josh Allen’s Offense for Week 16 Incident

Andy Reid Announces Final Decision on Travis Kelce & His Own Retirement from Chiefs Ahead of Week 18

Sources: Raiders to Fire Pete Carroll After Chiefs Game; Tom Brady Holds Say on John Spytek’s Future

Bills Star Accuses Eagles’ Jalen Carter of Purposely Injuring Him as DT Faces NFL Suspension Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Mock Draft

ROUND 1: Keldric Faulk/DL/Auburn 

article-image

Imago

Keldric Faulk comes off a somewhat disappointing campaign, but he’s a terrific athlete with size and growth potential. He can swiftly impact rushing the passer and could grow into a run-stuffing defensive end in a three-man line.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 2: Malik Muhammad/CB/Texas 

article-image

Imago

If a top second-tier receiver such as Denzel Boston is available to the Saints, that would be the pick. Chris Bell of Louisville would also get consideration, depending on his combine medicals. Yet Malik Muhammad could play outside corner or at nickel, which would allow New Orleans flexibility with veteran Alontae Taylor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: Emmanuel Pregnon/G/Oregon

article-image

Imago

It seems the Saints are on a hamster wheel with offensive linemen, as they continually expend early-round draft capital to fill ever-present needs. Emmanuel Pregnon is a nasty, wide-bodied blocker who has played for two proficient offenses in college, first USC and now Oregon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved