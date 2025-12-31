Saints’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest 3-Round Mock Draft Has New Orleans Drafting Auburn DL in 2026

Essentials Inside The Story
- Saints enter the upcoming draft with a top-half selection in the first round
- Saints' primary needs include three spots: edge rusher, wide receiver, and interior defensive line
- The mock draft addresses high-priority gaps in the trenches and the secondary
For the second consecutive draft, the Saints own a selection in the top half of Round 1. The franchise did a terrific job last April, selecting starting left tackle Kelvin Banks and seemingly their quarterback of the future, Tyler Shough. Now they need to further protect Shough, get him some weapons, and improve the pass rush.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Needs:
ADVERTISEMENT
1) Edge Rusher
Much depends on whether or not the Saints re-sign 14-year veteran Cameron Jordan, who is slated for free agency. Even if they do, the defense still needs a young edge rusher who can play in 2026 and take over as a starter soon after that.
ADVERTISEMENT
2) Receiver
Chris Olave has been a terrific wideout in New Orleans, but the offense needs a bigger possession receiver and more bodies at the position. The Saints presently have just four wideouts on the depth chart.
ADVERTISEMENT
3) Interior Defensive Line
Cornerback, running back, and interior offensive line are all needs, but the Saints must get an upgrade on the interior defensive line and someone who can consistently stuff the run.
Top Stories
Andy Reid Announces Decision on Leaving Chiefs on Monday, Days After Playoff Elimination
NFL Announces Punishment on Josh Allen’s Offense for Week 16 Incident
Andy Reid Announces Final Decision on Travis Kelce & His Own Retirement from Chiefs Ahead of Week 18
Sources: Raiders to Fire Pete Carroll After Chiefs Game; Tom Brady Holds Say on John Spytek’s Future
Bills Star Accuses Eagles’ Jalen Carter of Purposely Injuring Him as DT Faces NFL Suspension Again
ADVERTISEMENT
Mock Draft
ROUND 1: Keldric Faulk/DL/Auburn
Keldric Faulk comes off a somewhat disappointing campaign, but he’s a terrific athlete with size and growth potential. He can swiftly impact rushing the passer and could grow into a run-stuffing defensive end in a three-man line.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 2: Malik Muhammad/CB/Texas
If a top second-tier receiver such as Denzel Boston is available to the Saints, that would be the pick. Chris Bell of Louisville would also get consideration, depending on his combine medicals. Yet Malik Muhammad could play outside corner or at nickel, which would allow New Orleans flexibility with veteran Alontae Taylor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 3: Emmanuel Pregnon/G/Oregon
It seems the Saints are on a hamster wheel with offensive linemen, as they continually expend early-round draft capital to fill ever-present needs. Emmanuel Pregnon is a nasty, wide-bodied blocker who has played for two proficient offenses in college, first USC and now Oregon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT