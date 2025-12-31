Saints’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest 3-Round Mock Draft Has New Orleans Drafting Auburn DL in 2026

Essentials Inside The Story Saints enter the upcoming draft with a top-half selection in the first round

Saints' primary needs include three spots: edge rusher, wide receiver, and interior defensive line

The mock draft addresses high-priority gaps in the trenches and the secondary

For the second consecutive draft, the Saints own a selection in the top half of Round 1. The franchise did a terrific job last April, selecting starting left tackle Kelvin Banks and seemingly their quarterback of the future, Tyler Shough. Now they need to further protect Shough, get him some weapons, and improve the pass rush.

Needs:

1) Edge Rusher

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan 94 lines up for a play during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins on November 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl.

Much depends on whether or not the Saints re-sign 14-year veteran Cameron Jordan, who is slated for free agency. Even if they do, the defense still needs a young edge rusher who can play in 2026 and take over as a starter soon after that.

2) Receiver

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave 12 walks on the sideline during the second half at Caesars Superdome.

Chris Olave has been a terrific wideout in New Orleans, but the offense needs a bigger possession receiver and more bodies at the position. The Saints presently have just four wideouts on the depth chart.

3) Interior Defensive Line

Cornerback, running back, and interior offensive line are all needs, but the Saints must get an upgrade on the interior defensive line and someone who can consistently stuff the run.

Mock Draft

ROUND 1: Keldric Faulk/DL/Auburn

Auburn Tigers

Keldric Faulk comes off a somewhat disappointing campaign, but he’s a terrific athlete with size and growth potential. He can swiftly impact rushing the passer and could grow into a run-stuffing defensive end in a three-man line.

ROUND 2: Malik Muhammad/CB/Texas

Texas defensive back MALIK MUHAMMAD 5 is flagged for pass interference against Ohio State wide receiver EMEKA EGBUKA 2 USA, Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes, College Football, Cotton Bowl Classic CFP Semifinal Game, 10.01.2025

If a top second-tier receiver such as Denzel Boston is available to the Saints, that would be the pick. Chris Bell of Louisville would also get consideration, depending on his combine medicals. Yet Malik Muhammad could play outside corner or at nickel, which would allow New Orleans flexibility with veteran Alontae Taylor.

ROUND 3: Emmanuel Pregnon/G/Oregon

USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon 70 celebrates the Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

It seems the Saints are on a hamster wheel with offensive linemen, as they continually expend early-round draft capital to fill ever-present needs. Emmanuel Pregnon is a nasty, wide-bodied blocker who has played for two proficient offenses in college, first USC and now Oregon.