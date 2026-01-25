Shrine Bowl Day 3 Standouts: Florida State’s Darrell Jackson Jr, Duke’s Aaron Hall Impress Scouts

Essentials Inside The Story Jaden Dugger has transformed his reputation from a street free agent to a potential draft pick

Despite low college production, Chris Hilton Jr. looked like a seasoned pass catcher

Aaron Hall was a fast-rising prospect who saved his best for Sunday

The final day of full pads practice is complete at the Shrine Bowl, and teams are preparing to kick off the game Tuesday night. Sunday was a day when the defensive players really showed up and stood out for the scouts on hand.

Darrell Jackson Jr./NT/Florida State Seminoles

Jackson has been an indomitable force on the defensive line the past three days, showing outstanding power and surprising athleticism. His leg drive is incredible, as Jackson manhandled just about every blocker he faced, driving them off the ball, disrupting the timing of quarterbacks, and forcing them to move from the pocket.

At the same time, he displayed a lot of athleticism and the ability to move laterally with quickness. Jackson was good each day of practice, but he was unstoppable on Sunday. He checks all the boxes on the field, though off-field concerns have raised red flags.

Aaron Hall/DT/Duke Blue Devils

Not on the scouting radar before the season, Hall capitalized on a terrific senior campaign with a terrific performance here at the Shrine Bowl, saving his best for the final day. Slightly undersized at 296 pounds but super quick and athletic, Hall consistently beat foes off the snap with a tremendous first step and quick hands.

Aaron is a great technician who plays with leverage and gets underneath blockers, giving him a decided advantage. He easily moves in every direction of the field, and he showed a great closing burst in the play on Sunday. He lacks bulk and struggles getting off blocks, getting easily out-positioned by opponents, yet his frame should fill out in time. Hall has shown enough in the past five months to get late-round consideration for a team needing a one-gap/three-technique lineman.

Wesley Williams/Edge/Duke Blue Devils

Like his teammate, Williams is slightly undersized yet is an athletic, explosive playmaker. He showed the ability to exploit bigger offensive tackles around the edge or with inside moves. Williams was never off his feet and displayed terrific agility to get around blockers.

Wesley’s ability to quickly change direction, as well as his lateral speed chasing the action in backside pursuit were impressive. Williams will be a terrific Day 3 pick as a situational pass rusher.

Jaden Dugger/LB/Louisiana State Tigers

Playmaking is nothing new for Dugger, as the senior linebacker finished with 125 tackles for the Rajin’ Cajuns last season. He displayed a complete game during Shrine practices and was terrific in coverage Sunday, defending several passes in drills, then making a terrific interception during the full scrimmage.

Dugger has terrific size at 6-foot-4.5 and 240 pounds as well as athleticism, as he’s expected to time the 40 under 4.65 seconds during predraft workouts. Graded as a street free agent prospect before the season, Dugger now has a real chance to land in the land rounds.

Chris Hilton Jr./WR/Louisiana State Tigers

Hilton is a bit of an enigma. A track sprinter graded as a middle-round choice coming into the season, he caught just 10 passes last year after nine receptions in 2024. Yet he looked like a seasoned pass catcher here in Frisco, making receptions in the intermediate as well as deep field. Hilton is super quick and immediately gets to top speed, and he had defensive backs trailing him on almost every snap Sunday.

Hilton is smooth and caught the ball extremely well, especially on deep throws, where he tracked the ball and made difficult over-the-shoulder receptions. Hilton proved he has the athletic ability and receiver skills to play on Sundays, but he must quickly translate both into on-field production.

Jalon Daniels/QB/Kansas Jayhawks

Daniels proved why he’s a frustrating quarterback to scout during Shrine practice. He ripped apart defenses for most of the morning on Sunday, making some magnificent tosses and proving he can make all the throws. Daniels fired the ball through tight windows and drove deep passes downfield, and many of his throws were right on the money, as receivers caught the ball at full speed without breaking stride.

Jalon also showed a lot of confidence and emotion on the field. Yet on a few instances, Daniels was way off the mark and scattered throws, which was his modus operandi in college. He’s a gifted athlete who beats opponents with his legs or arm, and if a team can harness all those skills into consistently accurate passes, they will get a steal in Daniels.