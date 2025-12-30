60 Mind-Blowing Numbers From NFL Week 17: Drake Maye’s MVP Performance, Christian McCaffrey’s Incredible Season and More

In sports, stats don’t always tell the whole story. Sometimes you have to look beyond the numbers to really get an idea of what happened, but not always. Sometimes the stat sheet tells you all you need to know about a player or game.

Week 17 delivered us with some mind-boggling stats, so today, I’ve compiled a list of 60 stats from this week that will make your jaw drop.

90-250-5: New England Patriots QB Drake Maye became the first player in NFL history to complete 90 percent of his passes while throwing for at least 250 yards and five touchdowns — finishing just shy of a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

+24.9: Maye finished his historic outing by completing 24.9 percent of his passes over expected, which was the second-highest total by any QB this season.

15-0: Maye has been excellent against the blitz this season, throwing 15 touchdowns to zero interceptions when defenses send 5+ guys at him. Only Matthew Stafford has been better, with 29 touchdowns to zero picks against the blitz.

8-0: The New England Patriots became the 12th team in NFL history to post an undefeated record on the road. They went 8-0 in road games this season.

8.6: The Dallas Cowboys gave up 8.6 yards per carry to the Commanders on Christmas Day. This is by far the most YPC they’ve allowed since adding Quinnen Williams at the deadline. Just goes to show one man can only do so much for this bad of a defense.

300: Josh Allen has become the youngest player in NFL history to score 300 touchdowns. He has also done it in the fewest games played (127), surpassing Aaron Rodgers, who did it in 134 games.

12: The Buffalo Bills were held to just 12 points on Sunday afternoon. This marks just the ninth time a Josh Allen-led team has scored 12 or fewer points, and it’s just the second time it has happened in the last four seasons.

11.8: completion percentage probability of this pass to Tyrell Shavers, the most improbable completion of Allen’s career to date.

18: The Eagles have 18 sacks over the last four games with a four-man rush. That’s seven more four-man-rush sacks than any other team in the league over that span.

65+: Denver’s Sean Payton joined Bill Belichick as the only head coaches in league history to win at least 13 regular-season games in at least five different seasons.

1,900: San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey eclipsed the 1,900-yard mark for the fourth time in his career. Only five other players have done that in their careers: Tiki Barber, and Hall of Famers Walter Payton, Marshall Faulk, LaDanian Tomlinson and Eric Dickerson.

5-0: With their win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football, the 49ers improved to 5-0 in primetime games this season. They have beaten the Rams, Falcons, Panthers, Colts and Bears in those games.

-23: Net yards in Brock Purdy’s historic first-quarter feat against the Bears. Purdy became the first-ever QB to pass for a TD, run for a TD and throw a pick-six all in the first quarter of a NFL game.

270: After throwing for 330 yards in Sunday’s loss, Caleb Williams needs just 270 passing yards in Week 18 to become the first Chicago Bears QB to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season. He only needs 106 more yards to become the single-season franchise leader.

8-138-1: Bears rookie receiver Luther Burden III had a career day on Sunday night, catching eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. The Missouri alum set career-highs in receptions and yards in the loss.

94: Colston Loveland is another rookie for the Bears who had a big game on Sunday night, catching six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. In a game where the veterans struggled, the young bucks took center stage.

1:13: The Bears had 1:13 on the clock with three timeouts and the ball at the 45-yard line. They were down by four and knew they needed a touchdown, and somehow they ran out of time. The game ended on a failed 2nd-and-goal play, but there’s no reason they shouldn’t have been able to get to 4th-and-goal considering the situation. Just bad clock management.

640: It has been 640 games since the last time the Rams had a field goal block returned for a TD. It was September 14th, 1986. For reference, 1986 was the year the Challenger exploded during takeoff and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

7+: Ja’Marr Chase joins Randy Moss as the only two receivers in NFL history to catch 7+ touchdown passes in each of their first five seasons. Not bad company for the LSU alum.

13: Week 17 was the 13th game of Chase’s young career in which he scored multiple receiving touchdowns — trailing only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (17) for the most such games in a player’s first five seasons.

119: Trey McBride set the NFL single-season receptions record for a tight end with 119 receptions. He broke Zach Ertz’s record of 116, set in 2018.

7: Derrick Henry has seven games with 200+ rushing yards and 2+ rushing touchdowns in his career. No other player in NFL history has more than three such games. His 216 yards on a career-high 36 carries were the most ever rushing yards by an opposing player at Lambeau Field.

107: All Tyler Huntley needed to do was throw for 107 yards for the Baltimore Ravens to score 41 points on the Packers on Saturday. That works out to a little less than three yards per point.

20-20: Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis became the first Packers quarterback in the Super Bowl era to have a passing and rushing touchdown of 20+ yards in a single game.

348: Willis outplayed Huntley on Saturday. The Packers’ backup threw for 288 yards and a touchdown while completing 18 of his 21 attempts and rushing for 60 yards and two scores. Still, it wasn’t enough to overcome Henry’s big game.

0: The number of punts the Packers have logged in the last two games. They are the first team in NFL history to go 0-2 despite zero punts in back-to-back games.

5: Sam Darnold is the fifth quarterback in NFL history to win 13+ games in back-to-back seasons. And he’s done it with two different teams. He joins Tom Brady, Payton Manning, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Quite the company.

12: Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen becomes the first coach since 1970 to lead his team to 12 or more wins in his first season as an NFL head coach.

9: With two rushing touchdowns on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence has brought his 2025 total to nine. He’s always been pretty mobile, but what he’s doing with his legs this year has helped bring this offense to another level.

18: Jonathan Taylor becomes just the fourth player in NFL history to record 18+ rushing touchdowns in at least two separate seasons.

0-3: With their win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, the Houston Texans became the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs in two seasons where they started 0-3.

6: Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans becomes just the sixth head coach in NFL history to make the postseason in each of his first three seasons as an NFL head coach.

16.6: The Texans are giving up just 16.6 points per game in 2025, which is the third-lowest total by a team since 2020. Only the 2023 Ravens (16.5) and 2022 49ers (16.3) have given up fewer points. If the Texans can hold the Colts to 10 or fewer points next week, they’ll be at 16.2 for the year.

2.0: The Texans held the Chargers’ running backs to just 2.0 yards per carry on 15 touches. Omarion Hampton got into the end zone once, which boosted his fantasy production, but overall, the Chargers could not run the football, which hurt their chances in this game.

7-1: The Colts became the first team in 30 years to miss the playoffs after a 7-1 start. Just a brutal ending to what looked like a special season.

1,000: Tony Pollard has rushed for 1,000+ yards in each of the last four seasons. The only other running back in the league who can say the same is Derrick Henry.

11: The total of takeaways (6) and sacks (5) logged by the Vikings defense. Jared Goff logged five turnovers (2 INT, 3 lost fumbles) by himself, matching his career “high” set on Nov. 10, 2024 against Houston.

3: The number of net passing yards the Minnesota Vikings had in their Christmas win over the Detroit Lions. Detroit had one of their best defensive efforts of the year but was eliminated from the playoffs by the Vikes despite logging seven sacks (for minus-48 yards) of Minnesota rookie QB Max Brosmer. This was the lowest amount of yards logged in a win in Vikings history and the third-fewest net passing yards for a winning NFL team in over 40 years, surpassed only by the 2006 Houston Texans’ minus-5 yards and the Seattle Seahawks’ two yards in a victory on Oct. 16, 1983.

2.4: Jahmyr Gibbs averaged just 2.4 yards per carry against the Vikings on Christmas Day. Just another poor showing from one of the Lions’ stars.

2,371: Titans rookie Chimere Dike has recorded 2,371 all-purpose yards this year. That’s the most EVER by a rookie, surpassing Tim Brown’s record of 2,317, set all the way back in 1988.

4.07: Rookie QB Cam Ward had an average time to throw of 4.07 seconds against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. That is the longest average time to throw of any quarterback since 2016, when NextGenStats started recording the stat.

-110: Tyler Shough’s odds to win rookie of the year on FanDuel after throwing for 333 yards and two scores while beating the Titans on Sunday. He’s started just eight games and is 5-3.

71.1: Shough’s completion percentage over his last four games, all wins. The Saints’ 2025 second-round pick joined Justin Herbert (2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year) and Dak Prescott (2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year) as the only rookies since 1970 to go 4-0 while throwing for 1,000-plus yards and completing over 70 percent of their passes during that win streak.

300-0: In each of his last two games, Shough has thrown for over 300 yards and has zero interceptions, becoming just the third rookie QB in the Super Bowl era with back-to-back games of 300-plus passing yards and zero picks, joining Joe Burrow and Prescott.

27.7: Chris Olave averaged 27.7 fantasy points during the fantasy playoffs. From Week 15-17, he recorded 352 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. That’s a league-winner.

584: Tyler Shough and Cam Ward combined to throw for 584 yards in Sunday’s thriller. Not many people were watching, but these two have bright, bright futures in this league. Go watch the highlights if you haven’t already, because these two were incredible to watch.

66: Chris Oladokun threw for 66 yards on 22 attempts on Christmas Day, which was the third-lowest total in a game among quarterbacks with 20+ passing attempts. Only Bryce Young (54 on 24 attempts) and Kenny Pickett (64 on 25 attempts) have thrown for fewer.

51: But Oladokun didn’t even have the fewest passing yards of the week. That feat goes to Max Brosmer, who threw for 51 yards, which is the fourth-lowest total of any quarterback with 15+ attempts this year. Only Shedeur Sanders, Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields have had fewer with 15 or more attempts this year. Funny enough, this was also on Christmas Day.

19-203-3: Joe Burrow was perfect on Sunday when he wasn’t pressured, completing all 19 of his passes for 203 yards and three scores in Cincinnati’s big win over Arizona.

345: Bengals OT tackle Cody Ford’s weight. Ford became the heaviest player in NFL history to log a pass reception of 20-plus yards.

7-10: Shedeur Sanders has a 7-10 TD:INT ratio after a two-interception game against the Steelers. He has thrown more touchdowns than interceptions just one time in the seven games he’s appeared in.

0.5: Myles Garrett is chasing history, trying to become the first player to ever record 23+ sacks in a season. He was at 21.5 entering Week 16, but has logged just 0.5 sacks over the last two weeks. He needs one more to break the record.

35: The percent that the Las Vegas Raiders’ and New York Giants’ and Las Vegas Raiders’ chances of getting the first pick rose and fell Sunday. The teams’ odds sat at 50-50 but the Giants’ chances fell to 15 percent while the Raiders’ chances rose to 85 percent.

2: Dart has two games with at least 200 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns in 2025 (with his other coming in Week 10 against the Bears), joining Cam Newton as the only rookies in NFL history with multiple such games.

12-8: The 25th overall pick in the 2025 draft also joined Newton and Josh Allen as the only players with at least 12 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns in Year 1. Dart has 13 touchdowns through the air and nine more on the ground.

2015: The New York Jets finally have a 1,000-yard rusher. Breece Hall becomes the first Jet since Chris Ivory in 2015 to record 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

172-2: Quinn Ewers made his second NFL start on Sunday, and after a horrible performance last week where he threw two picks in a blowout loss, he was much better against the Buccaneers, throwing for 172 yards and two scores. It will be interesting to see how he performs in Week 18.

6: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Carolina Panthers could become the sixth team in NFL history to make the playoffs with a losing record. The 7-9 Bucs can get in with a win, which would put them at 8-9. Contrary to popular belief, the 8-8 Panthers could still get in with a loss to Tampa. They would need the Falcons to beat the Rams on Monday night and the Saints in Week 18 to get in at 8-9.

168: Aaron Rodgers was only able to manage 168 passing yards in the Steelers’ loss to the Browns. He was coming off a great game against the Lions, where he threw for 266 yards and a touchdown. Just goes to show how much they missed DK Metcalf.

1: Only one team in the league scored fewer than 10 points this week, and that was the Steelers, who scored six points in a win-and-get-in game against the 4-12 Browns.