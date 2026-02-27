Sources: Jets Unlikely to Trade Garrett Wilson; Broncos & 49ers Targeting Louisville WR Chris Bell

New York Jets 09/10/2025. Training Session New York Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson 5 during the training session, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for New York Jets at the Grove Hotel, Chandler s Cross, United Kingdom on 9 October 2025. Chandler s Cross Grove Hotel Hertfordshire United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23013-0084

The initial on-field workouts at the combine are complete, as the linebackers blazed the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium, and the defensive linemen also looked good. To start the Friday notes, we have updates on two receivers, one injured and the other whose name is being bantered about as trade bait, and an update on alternate position drills.

CHRIS BELL GETTING FIRST-ROUND BUZZ

During the Senior Bowl, I gave an update on Chris Bell, the receiver from Louisville. I mentioned that Bell, who was graded as a potential late-Day 2 pick entering the season, was getting first-round mention after he played incredibly well during the 2025 campaign, posting career numbers with 72 receptions, 917 yards, and six touchdowns. Unfortunately, during the penultimate regular-season game against SMU, the receiver tore an ACL in his knee that required surgery to repair and put him on the sidelines for predraft workouts. At the Senior Bowl, I was told Bell should be able to take part in on-field/non-contact work this June and would be 100 percent soon after that.

On Thursday evening, I was told that Bell is ahead of schedule and should be ready to go once training camp begins in late July. I also viewed videos of his recent workouts, which showed no ill effects from the knee injury.

The recent word here at the combine is that Bell is back in the conversation as a potential late first-round pick. The teams that I’m told are targeting Bell in this area are the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. Both teams make sense, as the Broncos and Niners need receivers, and both have a history of selecting players early in the draft that fit their needs rather than going the route of conventional wisdom.

UNLIKELY THE JETS MOVE GARRETT WILSON

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson 5 takes a moment during injury stoppage time during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250929057

With the recent trade of Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans, there is speculation that more moves are on the way, and the New York Jets may continue to clean house. Trading Johnson comes months after the shocking in-season trades of Ahmad Gardner and Quinnen Williams. There is speculation the Jets could trade Garrett Wilson, but I’m told that’s unlikely to happen unless a massive offer the team can’t refuse is placed in front of Gang Green.

The Jets, led by general manager Darren Mougey, extended Wilson’s contract prior to last season, as they did with Gardner. But those close to the situation tell me the Jets don’t want to trade Wilson and “they love him,” which was an exact quote.

ALTERNATE POSITION DRILLS AT THE COMBINE

Imago NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Heisman Trophy candidate running back Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish poses with the Trophy during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz before the 2025 Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 13, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 13 Heisman Trophy Ceremony EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25121321777

One of the fascinating aspects of Combine workouts, and one rarely paid attention to, is the use of alternate position drills. This means teams request a player to work out at positions they did not line up at during their college days, as they may project to those spots on Sundays. Some are no-brainers, such as Arvell Reese doing edge-rushing drills at the end of the linebacker workout Thursday night.

Some are interesting. Running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price of Notre Dame have been asked to do receiver drills on Saturday. So too was Demond Claiborne, the running back from Wake Forest.

Meanwhile, receivers Josh Cameron of Baylor and Kaden Wetjen of Iowa have been asked to participate in running back drills on Saturday.

The most interesting one is Drew Shelton, the left tackle from Penn State, who has been asked to snap at center on Sunday.

TEAMS HOPING TO WORK OUT TREY MOORE AT LB

Imago January 1, 2025: Sam Leavitt 10 of Arizona State is brought down by Trey Moore 8 of Texas during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a CFP Quarterfinal – featuring the 5 seed Texas Longhorns vs 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Texas survives double-OT with a 39-31 win over Arizona State. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250101_faf_c04_106 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

I mentioned on Thursday that Trey Moore, the defender from Texas who worked out as an edge rusher, impressed with his testing results despite dealing with a Grade 3 pectoral strain. His marks included a 40-yard time clocked at 4.54 seconds, a 20-yard shuttle mark of 4.43 seconds, 38.5 inches in the vertical jump, and 10 feet in the broad jump.

I also mentioned he is being miscast as an edge rusher, as Moore has the ability to play in space and be a three-down defender, something he excelled at this early in his career when he played for UTSA (Texas-San Antonio).

Sources close to Moore tell me that the defender will run again at Texas’ pro day if he’s healthy, but more than anything else, teams have requested he work out as a traditional linebacker, as they project him to be more than just an edge rusher.