Steelers vs Colts: Fantasy Football Verdict on Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Others

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts will clash on Sunday for an AFC showdown. The Colts stand alone atop the AFC, while the Steelers are looking to turn things around after back-to-back losses. It will be a tough task, but we’ve seen stranger things happen.

There are a lot of fantasy implications in this game, so we’re going to dive into the stats and see who the best starts and sits are for the Colts vs the Steelers.

Fantasy Breakdown

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Oct 5, 2025 Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones 17 celebrates a touchdown with guard Quenton Nelson 56 during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTrevorxRuszkowskix 20251005_jcd_br2_0241

Before we get into the start, sit recommendations. Here’s a table breaking down how many points each team gives up to each position group, and where that ranks across the league.

Position Steelers Rank Colts Rank QB 21.27 31st 16.72 17th RB 20.14 12th 18.19 7th WR 39.20 30th 38.99 28th TE 19.53 31st 16.74 29th K 9.00 21st 5.75 2nd DEF 4.14 11th -0.13 1st

Note: 32nd means they give up the most points. 1st means they give up the fewest points.

So what does this table mean?

The Steelers’ defense has been very underwhelming this season. They’re one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, ranking top five in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends this season. They’ve actually been pretty good against the run, but that’s about it.

The Colts’ defense has been surprisingly bad, too, especially at defending the pass. Opposing receivers and tight ends have performed very well against Indy, but they’re very good at defending the run. Also, never start a defense facing the Colts.

Best Starts

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Oct 16, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf 4 runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251016_rwe_mb3_0137

Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones has been exceptional this season under Shane Steichen, and this week, he gets one of the best QB matchups of the entire year. The Steelers’ defense has been horrible against the pass, so I expect Jones to have another big day through the air.

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

If you’re going to start anyone on the Steelers’ offense, make sure it’s DK Metcalf. The Colts’ defense has struggled to defend the pass this season, and Metcalf is having one of the best years of his career. He’s been as steady as they come, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t score 14+ points this weekend.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. has been the main beneficiary of Daniel Jones’ resurgence this year. He’s the WR6 in fantasy, and now he has arguably his best matchup of the season. The Steelers’ defense is a wide receiver’s dream, and with Josh Downs not at 100 percent, it’ll only give Pittman more opportunities.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts’ offense has been unstoppable, and the Steelers’ defense is much weaker than usual. I think the Colts put up a lot of points, which means Aaron Rodgers is going to have to throw the ball quite often to keep up. He probably won’t have a 25+ point outing, but he should be good for 18+ on Sunday.

Darnell Washington, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

I like to try and predict one sleeper in each game, and for this one, I’m going with Darnell Washington. The Steelers’ young tight end is starting to produce more and more, and I know he didn’t record a single catch last week, but he should be more involved this time around. He’s had 9+ points in two of his last three, so if you’re really hurting at tight end, Washington could be a decent pick-up in deep leagues.

Best Sits

Imago Via Instagram@jaylenwarren

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren has been a very solid RB2/FLEX option this season, but this week, I would consider sitting him. The Colts’ defense is very good at defending the run, and I expect the Colts to jump out to an early lead, meaning the Steelers will have to throw the ball more often than they would like to win this game.

Steelers Defense

I don’t think I need to say much about this one. The Steelers’ defense hasn’t been great this year, and now they face the No. 1 offense in football. The Colts have scored 30+ in six of their eight games this year and have never scored less than 20. This is an easy sit for me.

