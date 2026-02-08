Super Bowl LX Best Bets: Seahawks Moneyline, Drake Maye Rushing Yards Lead Best Plays

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest betting days of the year. Everyone, even non-NFL fans, are betting on the game. Whether that be money lines, spreads, player props or even the coin toss, everyone can get in on the action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

We’re less than 24 hours away from Super Bowl LX kicking off, so I thought I would give some of my favorite bets for the game. Here’s where I’m putting my money on Super Bowl LX.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks

Odds: -225

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t love the value on the Seattle Seahawks’ moneyline, but I do think they win this game. Sam Darnold has played some incredible football this postseason, and Mike Macdonald’s defense might be the best in the entire league. I love what Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye are building in New England, but Seattle is just the more well-rounded team that’s ready to win right now. I think the Patriots have some holes the Seahawks can exploit.

Spread: Patriots +4.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots and Rhamondre Stevenson 38 during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821888

Odds: -108

ADVERTISEMENT

I may have Seattle to win it, but I think the New England Patriots cover the 4.5-point spread. I think this game is going to be low scoring, so it’s going to be hard for Seattle to cover a spread this big. Plus, I saw a stat that Seattle is the most-bet team in NFL history, so you know Vegas is going to rake in a boat load of money if New England doesn’t cover. And we all know Vegas always wins.

Over/Under 44.5: Under

Odds: -112

ADVERTISEMENT

As I said earlier, I think this is going to be a low scoring game. Neither of these teams have much Super Bowl experience, so the nerves are going to be there early. We could very well see a 10-3 halftime score before things get rolling in the second half, and for that reason, I’m leaning towards the under. But if you want to do an alt line and parlay it with Seattle ML or something you feel good about, that may be the better way to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passing Props: Sam Darnold O 229.5 Yards

Odds: -110

The Patriots have one of the best rushing defenses in the league, and I think Klint Kubiak is going to force New England’s defensive backs to stop Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. This just feels like a very pass-heavy game for Darnold, so I have him going over 229.5 yards in the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving Props: Stefon Diggs O 44.5 Yards, Jaxon Smith-Njigba O 7 Receptions

Odds: Diggs -110, JSN -158

My gut tells me New England is going to fall behind in this game, which means Drake Maye is going to be slinging the ball a bit more than normal. I know Stefon Diggs hasn’t been much of a factor in the playoffs, but he’s played in big games before, and Maye is going to need his No. 1 target to step up. He might cover the 44.5 yards by halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

I also love Jaxon Smith-Njigba to go over 6.5 receptions. In games like this, quarterbacks love to target their best guy, and JSN is one of the best receivers in the league. Cooper Kupp could cut into his targets a bit, but Smith-Njigba could have 15 targets in this game.

Rushing Props: Drake Maye O 35.5 Yards

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 25: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 and head coach Mike Vrabel celebrate after a win against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 AFC Championship Game Patriots at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260125051

Odds: -110

Drake Maye is a very good runner of the football, and he’s been put under a lot of pressure in the postseason. Seattle is going to flush him out of the pocket multiple times, so I’m banking on him tucking and running quite often. Plus, he’s easily cashed this line in two of his last three games. Maybe that means it’s a bit inflated, but I think he’s going to have to use his legs quite a bit on Sunday.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Kayshon Boutte

Odds: +330

Kayshon Boutte only has one touchdown in his last six games, but he’s New England’s main deep threat, and all it takes is one miscue from Seattle to open something up for him downfield. Plus, Diggs isn’t much of a touchdown threat, so if any receiver is going to find the end zone for New England, it’s going to be Boutte. He’s not the most likely touchdown scorer, but I like his value compared to the others.

First Touchdown Scorer: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Odds: +550

Kenneth Walker is the pretty heavy favorite to score the first touchdown, but I’m going with JSN. In a game of this magnitude, Darnold is going to look for his WR1, especially early in the game while he settles in. Smith-Njigba will be the main fixture of their offense on their first drive of the game, and if Seattle gets into the red area, Darnold is going to look his way before anyone else. And who knows, he could break free on a deep ball.

Super Bowl MVP: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Odds: +550

The Super Bowl MVP is probably going to go to one of the quarterbacks, but every 10th Super Bowl MVP has been won by a non-QB, so if history repeats itself, we could be looking at someone else winning it this year. And if it’s going to be anyone, it’s going to be JSN. He’s a walking big game, and I wouldn’t be shocked at all if he puts up something like eight receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown or two. That would probably be enough to win it. Cooper Kupp won it with eight for 92 yards and two touchdowns not long ago, so there’s a precedent.

Coin Toss: Tails

Odds: -105

For all of you degenerates out there, tails never fails. On a more serious note, unless you’re getting this at +100 on a different sportsbook, don’t bet on the coin toss. You’re just giving the sportsbooks free money.