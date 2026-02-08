Super Bowl LX Players to Watch: Will Campbell & Nick Emmanwori Lead Key Players

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, and in about 12 hours, we will have a new champion of the world. Will it be the New England Patriots for the seventh time? Or will the Seattle Seahawks capture their second title in franchise history?

All eyes will be on the two quarterbacks, Drake Maye and Sam Darnold, and while they’ll play a big factor, this game will be won by the other 20 players on the field. Here are the 10 non-quarterbacks to keep an eye on in Super Bowl LX.

Will Campbell, OT, New England Patriots

One of the players I’m most excited to watch is Will Campbell. The Patriots’ first rounder in 2025 got off to a hot start, but he got hurt and hasn’t been the same since returning to the field late in the year. He’s been exposed a bit this postseason, giving up four sacks, and the Seahawks are going to throw a lot at him. Will he be able to handle it? Or will he let some pass rushers through? That’s the big question.

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Seattle Seahawks

DeMarcus Lawrence is the guy that’s most likely to get past Campbell in the Super Bowl. The Seahawks have a lot of talented pass rushers, but none of them are as hot as Lawrence right now. If Seattle wants to win, they’re going to need to put pressure on Drake Maye, so Lawrence could be the X-factor.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson has completely taken over New England’s backfield after losing the starting job to TreVeyon Henderson earlier in the year. In the AFC Championship, Stevenson had five times the touches Henderson had, so he’s going to be their workhorse on Sunday. Plus, he’s taken up a pretty big role as a receiver, so he’s going to be one of the main players to watch when New England has the football.

Nick Emmanwori, S, Seattle Seahawks

One of the biggest moves Seattle made this offseason was drafting Nick Emmanwori. He’s been a stud for the Seahawks playing the Kyle Hamilton role, and he’s arguably the most important player on Seattle’s defense. He’s 100 percent going to play, but he is dealing with a low-ankle sprain. How much will that affect his game? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs has been New England’s WR1 all year, but he’s been a non-factor in the postseason, and Kayshon Boutte has taken over his spot. He leads the team in receiving since the start of the playoffs, and he’s made a ton of plays downfield, including an incredible touchdown against Houston in the Divisional Round. If Seattle finds a way to shut down Diggs, Boutte is going to have to step up in a big way if New England wants to win.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks

One of the guys who will be tasked with slowing down Diggs and Boutte is Devon Witherspoon. He was a trade candidate at the deadline, but since he returned from injury earlier this season, he hasn’t given up a single touchdown. He’s playing like one of the best cornerbacks in the league, so he and Emmanwori will play a massive role in this game.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

Speaking of one of the best cornerbacks in the league, let’s talk about Christian Gonzalez, who has the hardest job of anyone in this game. Gonzalez is going to be the one trying to slow down Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which is something pretty much nobody has been able to do all year. You’re not going to be able to stop him, so if Gonzalez can just contain him and stop JSN from going for 100+ yards and a touchdown, New England’s odds will skyrocket.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp hasn’t been a huge factor this year, but he’s also one of the only players on Seattle’s team that’s been to the Super Bowl. And when he got there with Los Angeles, he balled out, going for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots are going to put a lot of their focus on stopping JSN, so that should open some things up for Kupp.

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, New England Patriots

K’Lavon Chaisson has been one of the biggest additions of the offseason. To be frank, he wasn’t very good in Jacksonville, but since he got to New England, he’s been a really efficient pass rusher, especially in the playoffs, where he has three sacks in as many games. If New England wants to slow down Seattle’s offense, they’ll need to put some pressure on Sam Darnold, and Chaisson should be the guy to do that.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks haven’t tapped into Rashid Shaheed’s full potential offensively, but he’s been a game-changer for them on special teams, totaling over 600 return yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and 147 and a score in the postseason. Special teams is an underrated part of the game, and if he can average 10+ yards per punt return and consistently give Seattle good field position, he could be an X-factor.