Super Bowl MVP Ladder: Sam Darnold & Drake Maye Are Favorites Heading Into The Big Game

The Super Bowl is where legends are made. You can be a great player, but if you don’t perform under the brightest lights, does it really matter?

Some years, it’s the superstars like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers that show up and win Super Bowl MVP, but sometimes it’s the “little guys” (basically non-QBs), like Cooper Kupp, Von Miller and Malcom Smith. Someone is going to put on a show and be crowned Super Bowl LX MVP, but the question is, who will it be?

I created a Super Bowl MVP ladder, ranking the top-10 players that could bring home some extra hardware after the Big Game.

Fun fact before we get into the list: Every Super Bowl that ends in zero (10, 20, 30, etc.), the Super Bowl MVP has been a non-QB. Will that trend continue this year?

1. Sam Darnold

Odds: +115

The favorite to bring home the Super Bowl MVP this year has to be Sam Darnold, for the simple reason that he’s the quarterback of the team that’s favorited. More often than not, the winning quarterback is dubbed MVP, and if Darnold throws for 250+ yards and a couple scores, it could very well be him.

2. Drake Maye

Odds: +230

And if the New England Patriots win, it will likely be Drake Maye. He’s likely going to finish as the runner up for the regular season MVP award, so I’m sure he’d love to bring home a trophy in the Super Bowl. As long as he doesn’t turn the ball over a bunch and plays fairly well, he should win it if the Patriots bring home their seventh Super Bowl.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Odds: +550

Now let’s get into the fun part. With the quarterbacks out of the way, we can start talking about the other players that could have a huge impact on this game.

The top non-QB has to be Jaxon Smith-Njigba. This guy is a walking big game. He’s played 19 games this season and has logged 100+ yards in 10 of them, including a 10-catch, 152-yard performance in the NFC Championship game. He’s going to rise to the occasion, and if he goes for a buck fifty and a touchdown or two, he could very easily bring home the Super Bowl MVP trophy. And at +550, he’s got some decent value.

4. Kenneth Walker

Odds: +850

With Zach Charbonnet out and Kenneth Walker leading Seattle’s backfield, he has to be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl MVP this year. Just a few weeks ago, Walker put up 116 yards and three touchdowns in the Divisional Round to lead the Seahawks past the 49ers. If he can rush for 100+ and a couple of scores, which is more likely than it seems with Klint Kubiak calling plays, there’s no reason he can’t win the award.

5. Rhamondre Stevenson

Odds: +3000

Rhamondre Stevenson has taken back control of the New England backfield. After he got hurt, it looked like it was TreVeyon Henderson’s to lose, and he did lose it. He has just 24 carries this postseason, including three in the AFC Championship, to Stevenson’s 51, and he is averaging just 2.4 yards per carry. If Stevenson sees 20+ carries in the Super Bowl and can find the end zone a couple of times, he could end up walking away with the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

6. Stefon Diggs

Odds: +4500

Stefon Diggs started the season off hot, but has cooled off significantly over the past couple of months. He sprinkled in a couple of big games in the back end of the regular season, but has just 73 receiving yards in three playoff games. Drake Maye is going to need his No. 1 receiver to step up in the Super Bowl if the Patriots want to win, so I expect Diggs to be targeted quite often. It won’t be easy to have a big day against this Seattle defense, but if anyone on New England is going to do it, it’s likely going to be Diggs.

7. DeMarcus Lawrence

Odds: +10000

We haven’t had a defensive Super Bowl MVP since Von Miller in Super Bowl 50, so it’s only fitting that we get one in Super Bowl 60, right? If that does indeed come true, then DeMarcus Lawrence has to be the favorite. He’s the hottest pass rusher on the Seahawks right now, and has nine pressures, five hurries, two sacks and two forced fumbles in two playoff games this year. If he can sack Maye a couple of times and maybe even knock the ball loose, he could win MVP if this game turns into a defensive battle.

8. Kayshon Boutte

Odds: +12500

Kayshon Boutte is so much fun to watch. He’s been a big play threat all season, but he’s also been the Patriots’ most consistent receiver during the playoffs with 147 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots are going to have to take some shots downfield in this game, and Boutte has proven to be their most consistent deep threat. All it takes is a couple of big 40-yard plays and a touchdown or two, and Boutte could be knocking on the door of a Super Bowl MVP.

9. Nick Emmanwori

Odds: +10000

Nick Emmanwori is another defender to keep your eye on in the Super Bowl. Mike Macdonald saw how much success he had with Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore and drafted basically the same player. He can and has done so much for this team, so if he can force a turnover and fly around the field all night, he could become the first rookie in NFL history to bring home the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

10. Rashid Shaheed

Odds: +4500

The sports books are trying to get people to bet on Rashid Shaheed at +4500, but don’t fall for it. He’s virtually non-existent in their passing attack (which is still crazy to me, as a Saints fan who watched him play some pretty good ball out wide for years), so they’re trying to get you to bet on the fact that he could return a kick for a touchdown. He very well could, but that didn’t win Devin Hester or Jacoby Jones a Super Bowl MVP. I love Shaheed, but he doesn’t get enough touches to really threaten for the MVP of the Super Bowl.