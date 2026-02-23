10 Most Underrated NFL Free Agents: Why Kenneth Walker, Kyle Pitts & More Are Being Overlooked

NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20260117_rtc_ab9_0124

NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20260117_rtc_ab9_0124

Essentials Inside The Story A 300 yard playoff explosion and Super Bowl MVP redefines the market.

Two pick sixes and 125 tackles highlight a stunning breakout linebacker campaign.

A rare 1000 yard slot weapon offers massive volume for needy franchises.

After the NFL Combine later this month, the next big event on the calendar is free agency, which will kick off on March 11th. Free agency marks the beginning of a new league year, where teams can start signing and trading players to assemble their roster for the upcoming season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 2026 free agent class isn’t the greatest we’ve ever seen, but there are still a ton of impact players that will be available. We’ve already highlighted one player each team should target and one player each team can’t afford to lose, and it got me thinking about some free agents who are flying under the radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN recently released their ranking of the top-50 free agents, so I thought I would go through and find the 10 that I think are being undervalued the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. LB Nakobe Dean

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean 17 defends during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214112

ESPN Rank: 48th

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Nakobe Dean missed a good portion of 2025 rehabbing from a knee injury, but once he returned to the field, he played well, racking up 55 tackles, 23 run stops, four sacks, and two forced fumbles in ten games. Had he stayed healthy this entire year and put up similar numbers to 2024, which he was on track to do, he’d probably be considered the second or third best linebacker in this class instead of the fourth or fifth. I don’t think he was crazy underrated, but I would’ve had him closer to 40 than 50.

9. RB Kenneth Gainwell

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN Rank: 49th

Kenneth Gainwell slotted in one spot behind Dean at No. 49, but I think he’s being undervalued. Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker, and Travis Etienne are getting the most attention, and then behind them, Javonte Williams and Rico Dowdle will also get decent contracts. They’re all better pure runners than Gainwell, but he showed he’s an elite receiver this year in Pittsburgh. In today’s NFL, you need a running back who can catch passes out of the backfield, so I think he’s going to have a lot more suitors than people think.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. CB Nahshon Wright

ESPN Rank: 37th

Nahshon Wright has his problems as a cornerback. He’s not the fastest guy in the world, so he needs help over the top on most downs, but he is 6-foot-4 and has great ball skills, which were on full display this season, where he picked off five passes and broke up six more. This was his first year playing more than 150 snaps, so there’s still plenty of room for him to grow as a player. You just don’t see guys of his size and ball skills hit the open market every year, so someone’s going to take a shot on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. LB Devin Lloyd

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Devin Lloyd 0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs out on the field before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111543111

ESPN Rank: 19th

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Lloyd has been a tackle machine his entire career. Through his first three seasons, he recorded 113+ tackles every year while posting an 84 or better run defense grade on PFF. The one knock on his game was that he needed to improve in coverage, and he took massive strides in that area in 2025. Lloyd earned an 81.5 coverage grade from PFF after picking off five passes and breaking up two more while allowing just one touchdown. He has turned into a complete off-ball linebacker, and I think he should be one of the top-10 free agents in this class.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. WR Wan’Dale Robinson

ESPN Rank: 40th

I know slot receivers aren’t valued as high as outside receivers, but how often does a 1,000-yard receiver hit the open market? Alec Pierce is obviously the WR1 in this free agent class, but ESPN has Rashid Shaheed, Jauan Jennings, and Romeo Doubs ahead of him, and I don’t know that I would. Again, I know outside receivers are more coveted than slot receivers, but Robinson can step into any offense and demand 120+ targets and be very efficient. I don’t know that anyone else in this class could take that volume of work.

5. S Coby Bryant

ESPN Rank: 47th

Coby Bryant is one of my favorite safeties in this free agent class. He’s 26 years old and already has nearly 3,000 snaps under his belt. His career didn’t start off too hot, but he’s improved every single season and is coming off his best year, where he gave up a 65.4 percent completion rate, 223 yards, and two touchdowns with four interceptions and two pass breakups during the regular season. Then, in the postseason, Bryant allowed just one catch on three targets in 133 coverage snaps. I just don’t see him as the fifth-best safety in this free agent class like ESPN does. I think he’s closer to the third best.

4. TE Kyle Pitts

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons Aug 15, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. 8 warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250815_bdd_ad1_021

ESPN Rank: 23rd

I’m buying Kyle Pitts stock right now. I know it’s trendy to hate on him because he hasn’t lived up to the hype, but I still think he’s a really solid tight end, and in the right system, he could thrive. I don’t think ESPN’s ranking of No. 23 is that unreasonable, but I don’t understand why Isaiah Likely is ahead of him. I like Likely, don’t get me wrong, but Pitts is the better tight end.

3. OG David Edwards

ESPN Rank: 36th

There are no 35 better players than David Edwards hitting free agency. In his last three seasons in Buffalo, he’s played 2,155 snaps and has allowed 52 pressures and three sacks while averaging a high-60s run-blocking grade on PFF. He’s the top guard available, in my opinion, but ESPN has him ranked below Isaac Seumalo and Zion Johnson. Both of those guys are great options, but Edwards is the best of the three.

2. LB Devin Bush

ESPN Ranking: NR

After a really strong rookie campaign, Devin Bush’s career has been very underwhelming. He battled some injuries early on before bouncing around to Seattle and Cleveland, but after a full year in Jim Schwartz’s system, Bush thrived in 2025. He set a career-high with 125 tackles while picking off three passes (two returned for a touchdown) and forcing two fumbles. He’s also just 27 years old despite playing seven years in the league. I was shocked to see him unranked and behind guys like Alex Anzalone and Leo Chenal.

1. RB Kenneth Walker

Imago Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III 9 is tackled by the Los Angeles Rams defense after a gain of 14-yards on a short screen pass in the first quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125814 GARYxCASKEY

ESPN Ranking: 24th

I can understand making the argument for Kenneth Walker being behind Breece Hall, because Hall does bring a ton of receiving upside, but I do not think he should be behind Travis Etienne. This entire year, Seattle decided to split carries between Walker and Zach Charbonnet even though Walker was clearly the better back. Once Charbonnet got hurt in the playoffs, Walker went off for 300+ yards and four touchdowns in three games before winning Super Bowl MVP. I think he’s the best running back on the market and is a top-10 player in this class, but ESPN disagrees.