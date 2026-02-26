10 NFL Trade Candidates: Breaking Down the Market Value of Kyler Murray, Brian Thomas Jr. & More

Right now, the NFL Combine and free agency are the talk of the town, but once the new league year begins on March 11th, teams can begin making trades again.

This offseason, there are plenty of impact players on the trade block. From Kyler Murray to Maxx Crosby, we could see some big names changing teams this offseason, so I went through 10 trade candidates, gave some of their best landing spots and tried to predict what it would cost to acquire them.

QB Kyler Murray

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals Sep 14, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 1 looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKartozianx 20250914_ams_ak4_080

Best Landing Spots: New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings

Package: 2026 5th-round pick

The Arizona Cardinals are likely going to try to get a deal done with Kyler Murray. They can cut him after June 1st and save a bunch of money, but I think they’d like to get something in return for the former first overall pick. And it’s not like he won’t have suitors. There are a lot of quarterback-needy teams out there, and this year’s free agent/draft crop is not very deep.

It’s hard to predict what kind of compensation the Cardinals will get for Murray, because it all depends on how much of his cap they’re willing to eat. If they’re willing to take on the majority of his deal, they could get a third, or maybe even a second-round pick. If they won’t, it could very well be a fifth or sixth rounder.

Right now, there are four teams that make sense for Murray, in my opinion. The Jets and Dolphins are both likely to move off of their starters from 2025, and with the QB draft class pretty thin, they could bring in someone like Murray to see if he can give them anything for a year.

The Steelers and Vikings are another story. The Steelers would like to have Aaron Rodgers back, but if he doesn’t return, they’ll need an experienced QB to lead them if they want to return to the postseason. The Vikings have J.J. McCarthy, but they could decide to pull the plug on that experiment and see what Kevin O’Connell can get out of Murray.

It will be fascinating to see where Murray ends up, but I think it’s safe to assume he won’t be with the Cardinals next year.

QB Tyson Bagent

Best Landing Spots: New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals

Package: 2026 4th-round pick

This one is interesting. Tyson Bagent is the Chicago Bears’ backup, but he seems to be generating a lot of trade buzz. Ryan Poles confirmed they’ve been fielding calls for Bagent, and he has at least a few teams looking into him. The only thing is, Ben Johnson seems to love him, but if the right package comes in, they could move off of him.

Based on what Johnson has said about Bagent, I don’t see them moving off of him for anything less than a fourth rounder, which is a steep price to pay for an unproven talent. But other teams do seem very interested in him, so if free agency slows down and the Jets, Dolphins or Cardinals don’t feel great about what they have at quarterback, don’t be surprised if one of them steps up their offer.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Imago Source: Instagram/Brian Thomas Jr.

Best Landing Spots: New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans

Package: 2026 1st-round pick, 2026 3rd-round pick

After an incredible rookie season where he caught 87 passes for 1,200+ yards and 10 touchdowns, Brian Thomas Jr. was extremely disappointing in 2026. He totaled just 707 yards and two touchdowns while dropping a boatload of passes. I don’t think Jacksonville is willing to get rid of him just yet, but if someone sees his potential and offers the right package, a deal could very well get done.

It would be a pretty steep price, but I think a 2026 first rounder plus a day two pick could get it done. Jacksonville has two very capable wideouts in Travis Hunter and Jakobi Meyers on their roster, so if they could pick up a first rounder, considering they don’t have one this year after the Hunter trade, they might be inclined to take it.

The reason this price is so high is because the talent is there, but he’s also got two years left on his rookie deal plus the fifth-year option. If that wasn’t the case and he was making 20+ million, the asking price would probably be lower.

Again, I don’t think this one gets done, but if someone like New England or Buffalo is desperate enough, who knows.

WR Jaylen Waddle

Best Landing Spots: Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

Package: 2026 2nd-round pick, 2026 4th-round pick

The Miami Dolphins could clean house a bit this offseason and completely hit the reset button. They have some assets to trade, including WR Jaylen Waddle. A rebuilding team’s best friend is a boat load of cap space and draft picks, and moving Waddle would help them get stronger in both of those areas.

Jaylen Waddle has proven a lot more at the NFL level than Brian Thomas has, but he’s set to make $33 million in 2027 and 2028, so a team would have to be willing to take on that contract, which in turn means a smaller package. I do still they’d get a pretty good haul, though. An early second and fourth (or late second and third) could be enough for the Dolphins to deal their star wideout.

There are quite a few teams out there in need of a receiver with Waddle’s skill set. If I were a betting man, I would bet that the Dolphins have already received a ton of calls about trading Waddle.

WR A.J. Brown

Imago Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 celebrates his touchdown during the second half of NFL, American Football Herren, USA action against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, September 21, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PHI20250921015 LAURENCExKESTERSON

Best Landing Spots: New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints

Package: 2026 2nd-round pick, 2026 5th-round pick

A.J. Brown has made it known that he is not completely happy in Philadelphia. The Eagles’ offense wasn’t nearly as good in 2025 as it was the year before when they won the Super Bowl, and there’s a very good chance the Eagles trade Brown this offseason.

If Brown is made available, there will be a ton of suitors for him. He has four years left on a reasonable contract, so we could see contenders such as the Patriots and Bills, or young teams looking to make a push like the Saints or Giants, getting in on the action.

The Eagles aren’t going to move Brown for nothing, but I also don’t see them getting a first rounder for a disgruntled, almost 30-year-old wideout set to make $30+ million per year. I think a second rounder and an early day three pick could get it done if Brown and the Eagles can’t find a way to move forward.

RB De’Von Achane

Best Landing Spots: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears

Package: 2026 3rd-round pick, 2027 6th-round pick

The Dolphins would probably love to keep De’Von Achane around, but when you look at where they are, why would they? He’s extremely talented and one of the best running backs in the league, but he has one year left on his contract before you have to pay him upwards of $13 million per season. The Dolphins are just not in the place to pay that much money to a running back. But you know who is? A contender.

I would love to see Achane land somewhere like Kansas City, Chicago or Houston, where he could make a difference for a Super Bowl contender. They’d get one season of him at a discount before paying him top dollar in 2027 and beyond. There are a lot of contenders who need help in the backfield, so if Achane becomes available, expect a lot of teams to come calling.

Unfortunately for Miami, I don’t know if they get better than a third for him. He’s one of the most dynamic running backs in the game, but teams don’t value that position too much, and considering they’ll have to pay him to keep him around long-term, that drives his trade value down.

DE Maxx Crosby

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_293

Best Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens

Package: 2026 1st-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t seem keen on trading their star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby. But everyone has a price, and if someone’s willing to ship off two premium draft picks for him, it would be hard for a rebuilding team to turn that down.

Everyone needs a star pass rusher, but will anyone be willing to pay the price? Last year, Green Bay sent Dallas two firsts and Kenny Clark in exchange for Micah Parsons. I don’t see Crosby demanding that kind of a deal, but two firsts with no player isn’t out of the question.

Crosby could be the biggest domino to fall this offseason, but first, the Raiders have to be willing to make the deal.

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Best Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers

Package: 2026 3rd-round pick, 2026 5th-round pick

The New York Giants seem to be shopping Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former fifth overall pick hasn’t quite lived up to the hype, recording just one 10+ sack season in four years, but he’s still a very young talent that a lot of teams would love to get their hands on.

I don’t think anyone, the Giants included, know exactly what Thibodeaux’s market would look like. What do you give up for a guy with one year left on his contract who hasn’t produced, but you know the talent is there? I think a second rounder could get it done, but it feels more likely that someone would want to package a third and a fifth/sixth.

It will be very interesting to see if anyone bets on Thibodeaux’s upside. The Giants have two stud defensive ends in Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, so they should want to get a deal done. But it takes two to tango.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice Feb 1, 2025 Orlando, FL, USA Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 39 during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Orlando Camping World Stadium Florida United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250201_tbs_al2_170

Best Landing Spots: Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers

Package: 2026 4th-round pick

Minkah Fitzpatrick is about to turn 30, but he still has a lot of good years ahead of him. With the Dolphins potentially cleaning house, he’s certainly someone that could be traded this offseason.

Safety isn’t a premium position in the NFL, but secondary help is always wanted. Teams like the Cowboys or Bears should be willing to part with an early day three pick (or possibly even late day three if there are a bunch of teams in a bidding war) for his services. He’s certainly a player with enough talent to warrant a higher pick, but with just one year left on his deal, his trade value can only be so high.

S Budda Baker

Best Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers

Package: 2026 3rd-round pick, 2027 5th-round pick

Another safety that could be on the move this offseason is Budda Baker. He’s played his entire career in Arizona, but with a new regime coming in and looking to start from scratch, I wouldn’t be shocked if Baker is out of Arizona by the start of the season.

Baker still has two more years on his deal, which makes him a bit more valuable than Fitzpatrick. I’d expect the same teams that are in on Fitzpatrick to be in on Baker as well, so that could end up driving his price a little higher. I think a third and a future fifth or sixth would be the sweet spot for him.