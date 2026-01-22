The Buffalo Bills Are Pushing Their Fanbase to the Brink

This should be a time of hope for Buffalo Bills fans. I know they just lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos, but they still have Josh Allen and just fired their head coach, who’s been unable to get them over the hump. They’re the most attractive job opening available, so fans should be excited about what’s to come in Buffalo.

But they’re not, because their owner and general manager might be the most asinine people on the entire planet.

In case you haven’t heard the news, let me give you a recap. The Bills held their annual postseason press conference with owner Terry Pegula and General Manager (who has now been appointed the team’s President of Football Operations) Brandon Beane. It was supposed to be a typical press conference highlighting the season and what’s to come in the future with the head coach position now open, but instead, they turned it into a hit job on Sean McDermott.

Where the Problems All Started

Imago ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane reacts prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on October 13th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251013081

First of all, fans were already not thrilled with the decision to promote Beane. He has been one of the worst drafters in the entire league, and has refused on multiple occasions to get Josh Allen any sort of weapons at wide receiver.

Let’s take a look at some of Beane’s draft classes. Since selecting Allen in 2017, the Bills have selected Ed Oliver, Gregory Rousseau, Kaiir Elam, Dalton Kincaid and Maxwell Hairston in the first round. Oliver, Rousseau and Kincaid are solid players, don’t get me wrong, but you want to see the Bills do more with their first-round picks than that, especially considering they are now paying Allen $50+ million a year and can’t afford to sign a ton of free agents. To make matters worse for Beane, he has drafted 56 players since Josh Allen. Only two, James Cook and Dawson Knox, have been named Pro Bowlers.

I’ll give Beane credit for going out and trading for Stefon Diggs early in Allen’s career, but since he left the building two years ago, Beane has refused to put any talent around Allen at the wide receiver position. Khalil Shakir has been his No. 1 target since Diggs left, and no disrespect to him, but he is not a No. 1 receiver. Just look at the four teams still standing. They all have a true No. 1 receiver their quarterback can rely on.

So, the fanbase was already upset with the Bills for making such a dumb decision, but they only made it worse on Wednesday.

The Bills Disrespected McDermott

Say what you want about Sean McDermott and him never being able to get over the hump, but you can’t deny he wasn’t one of the best things to happen to the Bills in a long time. He took a team that had failed to make the playoffs in 17 seasons to the postseason in eight of his nine seasons as head coach. Sure, he never even got to the Super Bowl, but he brought stability to a team that was in desperate need of it.

Two things can be true at once: McDermott is one of the best coaches in Bills history, but it was also time for him to leave. Even if you’re a Bills fan who wanted him to be fired, I don’t think you wanted him to be sent off like this.

First, in the statement from Pegula after McDermott was fired, there was a typo in the first sentence. That’s just nitpicking, but it just gives the fanbase another reason to make fun of you. Then, it took over a day for any of the Bills’ social media to post any sort of thank you to McDermott. That also left a sour taste in fans’ mouths, but it was so much more than just that.

Pegula’s Reasoning For Firing McDermott

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Oct 20, 2019 Orchard Park, NY, USA Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula walk on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports, 20.10.2019 12:41:48, 13555744, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, NFL PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 13555744

Fans already didn’t like what they were seeing from the organization, but to then have the audacity to bash McDermott in a press conference when he’s not there to defend himself shows how out of touch they are. Pegula sat there and with a straight face, told the media the reason McDermott was fired was solely because of the Broncos game. Sure, his team lost and his defense wasn’t great, but if Josh Allen didn’t play one of the worst games of his career, they win that game on the road against the 1-seed.

Pegula then commented on the postgame locker room and said that was the nail in the coffin. But just read this quote and tell me it doesn’t reek of stupidity.

“I looked around, first thing I noticed was our quarterback with his head down, crying,” said Pegula. “I looked at all the other players and looked at their faces—and our coaches. Then I walked over to Josh—he didn’t even acknowledge I was there. First thing I said to him, I said, ‘That was a catch.’ We all know what I’m talking about. He didn’t acknowledge me. He just sat there sobbing. … I felt his pain. I know we can do better, and I know we will do better.”

Come on, man. You don’t go up to a guy who knows he is a large reason the Bills lost that game and tell him “that was a catch.” Absolutely nobody gives a damn in that moment. Even if he believes that too, he doesn’t want to hear it in that moment. And I can guarantee you he didn’t respond to you because he didn’t want to talk to some out of touch owner who just cares about money.

The Keon Coleman Situation

You didn’t think the press conference could get any worse, did you? Well, it did.

The press began questioning why McDermott was held so responsible when their GM, who is in charge of all personnel decisions, got a promotion. At that point, both guys got very defensive, and then the topic of Keon Coleman came up, and it all went downhill from there.

Pegula told the media that the decision to draft Coleman was entirely on the coaching staff. They pushed Beane, who ultimately has the final say, to draft Coleman, and he’s been a complete bust.

But wait, wasn’t Beane the one who was thrilled Coleman ran a 4.57 at the combine because it would help him fall to them?

Wasn’t he also the one who said the plan heading into Day 2 of the draft was to draft Coleman pretty much no matter what?

Ohhhhh, yeah, that was him! So, either Pegula has dementia and forgot what happened, he doesn’t know the difference between his GM and head coach, or he just lied to everyone’s faces. Either way, it’s not a great look.

I just feel bad for Bills fans. They get a once-in-a-generation talent at quarterback, but are held back by their coach and general manager. They then fire their head coach, hopefully signaling a new era in Buffalo, but then their GM gets promoted…I mean, you can’t make this kind of stuff up.

The Bills are so bad organizationally that they haven’t even made it to the Super Bowl with Josh Allen under center. That tells you all you need to know about them. They’ll take a step forward and then take three steps back. It’s honestly incredible.