The ES 2026 NFL Free Agency Awards Show: Biggest Bargain, Best Overall Haul & More

NFL free agency doesn’t even officially start until Wednesday at 4pm ET, but we’ve already seen most of the top players come off the board during the NFL’s legal tampering period, which began on Monday. Free agency is far from over, but with most of the big names gone, we can really start breaking down the signings today.

There have been some good signings, but there have also been their fair share of bad ones. So today, I’ll be handing out my NFL free agency awards, covering everything from the biggest bargain to the best overall free agent class.

Biggest Bargain: RB Rico Dowdle

Imago November 2, 2025: Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper 56 tackles Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle 5 in Green Bay, WI. Panthers defeated Packers, 16-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_795 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Contract Details: 2 years, $12.25 million

Honorable Mentions: Devin Lloyd, Jamel Dean, Wan’Dale Robinson

I thought there were a lot of great bargain signings this year, but none were better than Rico Dowdle’s deal. Dowdle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, is 27 years old and has less than 700 touches in his career. He’s produced at a very high level and doesn’t have much tread on his tires, so for the Pittsburgh Steelers to land him for just $6 million per season, making him the 22nd-highest-paid running back in the league, is a huge bargain.

Just take a look at some of the guys who are being paid more than Dowdle in 2026. Tony Pollard, Chubba Hubbard, Aaron Jones and D’Andre Swift are just a few names making more money than him. I mean, he signed for $1 million a year less than Kenneth Gainwell did.

And the craziest part about it is, his deal came after the likes of Kenneth Walker and Travis Etienne, who both cracked the $12 million per year mark. They reset the running back market, and Dowdle still got less than half of those two. I don’t think he should’ve gotten $12+ million, but I definitely thought, with those two setting the benchmark and the cap going up astronomically, he would’ve got at least $9 million per year and been on par with his former teammate Chubba Hubbard and guys like Rhamondre Stevenson.

I also want to shoutout the Steelers for their contract with Jamel Dean. He’s a really, really good cornerback, so to get him for $12 million a year and making him the 26th-highest-paid cornerback in the league is another great bargain.

Biggest Overpay: C Tyler Linderbaum

Imago September 28, 2025: Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum 64 looks to block during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250928_zma_c04_477 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Contract Details: 3 years, $81 million

Honorable Mentions: Jaelan Phillips, Alec Pierce, Alontae Taylor

Before I get into this, I want to say that this is a great signing for the Las Vegas Raiders. They absolutely needed to improve their offensive line, and getting Tyler Linderbaum, a top-three center in the league, was a massive, massive get. Especially with Fernando Mendoza coming in and Ashton Jeanty coming off a tough rookie season. That being said, it was still a massive overpay.

Saying the Raiders reset the center market would be an understatement. They completely blew it out of the water, paying him $27 million per season. For reference, the next highest-paid center is Creed Humphrey at $18 million per season. The Bills should be thrilled they re-signed Connor McGovern before free agency started, but his $13 million per year salary is looking like an absolute bargain.

Two things can be true at once: the Raiders made an excellent signing and whatever they had to pay to get Linderbaum was worth it, but they also overpaid. They’re fine with it, but the other 31 teams are going to hate them for it.

Most Overrated Signing: QB Malik Willis

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 27: Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis 2 runs for a touchdown during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 27 Ravens at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512272974

Contract Details: 3 years, $67.5 million

Honorable Mentions: Trey Hendrickson, Daniel Jones, Quay Walker

The Malik Willis hype train has gone too far. I mean, what are we doing ranking him as the No. 1 overall free agent when guys like Tyler Linderbaum and Trey Hendrickson, elite players at their position, are also hitting the market (I’m talking to you Gregg Rosenthal). Our job as writers is to make things interesting, but at some point it’s too much.

Did Malik Willis play great football in relief of Jordan Love at the end of last year? Absolutely. He completed over 80 percent of his throws for 409 yards and two touchdown with no picks while rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Those are great numbers. But Green Bay lost both of those game and averaged just 20 points. And before this stint, he had five total touchdowns to three picks in his career.

A $22ish million contract for a starting quarterback nowadays is great, but I don’t expect him to step in as Miami’s QB1 and just light up the league. I don’t even know if he lasts the full three years before they try to replace him. I hope I’m wrong for their sake, but I’m not as high on this signing as everyone else seems to be. I’d rather have Kyler Murray on the minimum for a year and see what I can get out of him.

Most Shocking Contract: LB Devin Lloyd

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Devin Lloyd 0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs out on the field before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111543111

Contract Details: 3 years, $45 million

Honorable Mentions: Jaelan Phillips, Tyler Linderbaum, Zion Johnson

The three honorable mentions are on here because they got contracts much higher than many expected, but Devin Lloyd is my winner for most shocking contract because I don’t understand how he only got $15 million per season.

The Carolina Panthers made Lloyd the fourth-highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. Is he a top-four linebacker in the league? No, but he’s probably top-1o and is coming off a career-year where he had five interceptions, and free agency is all about resetting the market. Teams overpay all the time on long-term deals, because they know by year two or three, it will look like a bargain with the cap going up and others signing bigger deals. So when Lloyd only signed for $15 million a year, I was shocked, especially because it seemed like there was a bidding war between the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals for his talents.

I thought Lloyd would easily break the $17 million per season mark, putting him on par with Zack Baun, and then when I heard there were three teams battling it out for him, I thought there was a chance he’d get $20 million a year. I guess the fans were much higher on Lloyd than teams were, but this feels like the Panthers got a huge steal.

Most Draft-Altering Signing: RB Kenneth Walker