The 7 Best Day 1 NFL Free Agency Signings That Filled Major Needs

Essentials Inside The Story
- Day-one free agency deals reshape offensive identities across contenders.
- Teams invest heavily in proven talent to fill critical roster gaps.
- Strategic signings reveal early direction of multiple franchise rebuilds.
The hype of free agency’s legal tampering period is in full swing, with teams agreeing to terms on contracts with the top free agents.
Free agency is risky. Teams will have to pay significant money to the league’s top players, and sometimes it doesn’t work out. From “prove it” deals with young standouts to aging veterans finding a change of scenery, what were the best player-to-team fits after Day 1 of free agency?
7. San Francisco 49ers: WR Mike Evans
The San Francisco 49ers made a shocking move, adding veteran wide receiver Mike Evans to their offense. It was a three-year $60.4 million deal.
Evans has 11 1,000-yard seasons in his NFL career and finally gives Brock Purdy a true WR1. Giving Kyle Shanahan, an NFL legend, to his offense is dangerous. $20 million a year feels like a steep price for the aging Evans, but it is solid value in an expensive receiver market.
6. New Orleans Saints: RB Travis Etienne
The New Orleans Saints agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with running back Travis Etienne.
Similar to the Walker signing, the Saints give Etienne a nice payday, but an anticipated market reset for running backs should balance the deal. Etienne will pair nicely alongside Alvin Kamara if he stays in New Orleans.
Head coach Kellen Moore‘s offense loves a good running game, and adding Etienne offers the explosiveness the Saints haven’t seen since Kamara was on a rookie contract. Etienne is the Saints’ future at running back and fits in nicely in the New Orleans offense.
5. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Boye Mafe
The Cincinnati Bengals‘ contract dispute with Trey Hendrickson is finally over, with Hendrickson leaving in free agency. While that drama will leave with Hendrickson, so will his All-Pro skill set.
So, to no surprise, Cincinnati found a replacement in free agency, signing Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million deal. Mafe had a down year in production in 2025 but played a major role in the Seattle Seahawks‘ defense. Still only 27 years old, Mafe is set up for a big role in the Bengals’ defense.
4. Miami Dolphins: QB Malik Willis
The Miami Dolphins released Tua Tagovailoa early on Monday and found their replacement quickly. The Dolphins and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal.
Willis, a former third-round pick, is still only 26 years old and has looked promising as he’s filled in for Jordan Love. While $22.5 million seems like an overpay, the current quarterback market sets it on par with starting quarterback money.
Willis will get a starting chance in the NFL, reuniting with the Dolphins’ new head coach, Jeff Hafley.
3. New Orleans Saints: G David Edwards
The Saints weren’t done adding to their offense, getting David Edwards to boost their offensive line. Edwards is getting a four-year, $61 million deal.
New Orleans continues to build around their young quarterback. After signing Etienne to bolster the run game, they get a savvy veteran guard to protect Tyler Shough. Edwards joins an offensive line with a Pro Bowl center and two recent first-round picks at tackle.
2. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Kenneth Walker III
The Kansas City Chiefs find an answer at running back, adding Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III. The deal is three years for $45 million with $28.7 million guaranteed.
Walker is a great fit for the Chiefs’ offense and will help take the load off as Patrick Mahomes works back from a torn ACL. While $15 million annually is more than I expected, his annual amount will probably look a lot more reasonable after an anticipated market reset by Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs.
Kansas City will lose Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt to free agency. By adding Walker, they not only fill a need but also get better.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: C Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum was the big-ticket free agent for many teams. It’s rare for a player of his caliber to hit free agency. While the Baltimore Ravens tried to retain him, they weren’t willing to commit to the three-year deal that he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild. With a new head coach in Klint Kubiak, they are expected to use the first overall pick on Fernando Mendoza. Adding an All-Pro center is the perfect way to keep a veteran presence on an offense full of young talent.