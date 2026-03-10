The 7 Best Day 1 NFL Free Agency Signings That Filled Major Needs

Essentials Inside The Story Day-one free agency deals reshape offensive identities across contenders.

Teams invest heavily in proven talent to fill critical roster gaps.

Strategic signings reveal early direction of multiple franchise rebuilds.

The hype of free agency’s legal tampering period is in full swing, with teams agreeing to terms on contracts with the top free agents.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Free agency is risky. Teams will have to pay significant money to the league’s top players, and sometimes it doesn’t work out. From “prove it” deals with young standouts to aging veterans finding a change of scenery, what were the best player-to-team fits after Day 1 of free agency?

ADVERTISEMENT

7. San Francisco 49ers: WR Mike Evans

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jan 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 13 warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250112_jhp_fo8_0035

The San Francisco 49ers made a shocking move, adding veteran wide receiver Mike Evans to their offense. It was a three-year $60.4 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evans has 11 1,000-yard seasons in his NFL career and finally gives Brock Purdy a true WR1. Giving Kyle Shanahan, an NFL legend, to his offense is dangerous. $20 million a year feels like a steep price for the aging Evans, but it is solid value in an expensive receiver market.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. New Orleans Saints: RB Travis Etienne

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Travis Etienne Jr. 1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544989

The New Orleans Saints agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with running back Travis Etienne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to the Walker signing, the Saints give Etienne a nice payday, but an anticipated market reset for running backs should balance the deal. Etienne will pair nicely alongside Alvin Kamara if he stays in New Orleans.

Head coach Kellen Moore‘s offense loves a good running game, and adding Etienne offers the explosiveness the Saints haven’t seen since Kamara was on a rookie contract. Etienne is the Saints’ future at running back and fits in nicely in the New Orleans offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Boye Mafe

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 05: Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe 53 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on January 05, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Seahawks at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105757

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ contract dispute with Trey Hendrickson is finally over, with Hendrickson leaving in free agency. While that drama will leave with Hendrickson, so will his All-Pro skill set.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, to no surprise, Cincinnati found a replacement in free agency, signing Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million deal. Mafe had a down year in production in 2025 but played a major role in the Seattle Seahawks‘ defense. Still only 27 years old, Mafe is set up for a big role in the Bengals’ defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Miami Dolphins: QB Malik Willis

Imago December 27, 2025: Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis 2 runs off the field after throwing a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Green Bay, WI. Ravens defeated Packers, 41-24. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251227_zma_c04_208 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

The Miami Dolphins released Tua Tagovailoa early on Monday and found their replacement quickly. The Dolphins and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willis, a former third-round pick, is still only 26 years old and has looked promising as he’s filled in for Jordan Love. While $22.5 million seems like an overpay, the current quarterback market sets it on par with starting quarterback money.

Willis will get a starting chance in the NFL, reuniting with the Dolphins’ new head coach, Jeff Hafley.

3. New Orleans Saints: G David Edwards

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards 76 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221194

The Saints weren’t done adding to their offense, getting David Edwards to boost their offensive line. Edwards is getting a four-year, $61 million deal.

New Orleans continues to build around their young quarterback. After signing Etienne to bolster the run game, they get a savvy veteran guard to protect Tyler Shough. Edwards joins an offensive line with a Pro Bowl center and two recent first-round picks at tackle.

2. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Kenneth Walker III

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20260117_rtc_ab9_0124

The Kansas City Chiefs find an answer at running back, adding Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III. The deal is three years for $45 million with $28.7 million guaranteed.

Walker is a great fit for the Chiefs’ offense and will help take the load off as Patrick Mahomes works back from a torn ACL. While $15 million annually is more than I expected, his annual amount will probably look a lot more reasonable after an anticipated market reset by Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs.

Kansas City will lose Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt to free agency. By adding Walker, they not only fill a need but also get better.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: C Tyler Linderbaum

Imago September 28, 2025: Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum 64 looks to block during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250928_zma_c04_477 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Tyler Linderbaum was the big-ticket free agent for many teams. It’s rare for a player of his caliber to hit free agency. While the Baltimore Ravens tried to retain him, they weren’t willing to commit to the three-year deal that he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild. With a new head coach in Klint Kubiak, they are expected to use the first overall pick on Fernando Mendoza. Adding an All-Pro center is the perfect way to keep a veteran presence on an offense full of young talent.