The Worst Contract on Every NFL Team: Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins Among Biggest Regrets

Essentials Inside The Story Teams carry massive contracts that haven’t matched player performance

Quarterbacks dominate the list as cap hits outpace on-field impact

Injuries and regression expose long-term deals across contenders and rebuilders

We are just a few weeks away from the start of free agency. It’s an exciting time for everyone because all 32 teams can go out and sign players they believe can change the future of their franchise. But free agency isn’t all fun and games.

While free agency can change the future of a franchise for the better, it can also change things for the worse. Every year, there are a handful of awful contracts handed out, so today, I’ve gone through all 32 NFL teams and identified the worst contract on their roster.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

Worst Contract: QB Kyler Murray – 5 years, $230,500,000

I don’t think this one is too hard to figure out. Kyler Murray earned a five-year, $230 million extension with $103 million guaranteed, and he was basically benched this year.

The only redeeming part of this contract is the fact that they can clear a bunch of cap space with a post-June 1st release. But that’s not a position you want to put yourself in in the first place.

Atlanta Falcons

Worst Contract: QB Kirk Cousins – 4 years, $180,000,000

The Atlanta Falcons paid Kirk Cousins $180 million and then immediately drafted his replacement. Cousins didn’t play particularly well in Atlanta in 2024, but they gave him all this money and then benched him in year one. It was just an awful plan from the start, and now they have to figure out what to do with him.

Baltimore Ravens

Worst Contract: DT Justin Madubuike – 4 years, $98,000,000

I don’t think the Baltimore Ravens have any contracts that are particularly bad, so I went with Justin Madubuike. The Ravens gave him $98 million two offseasons ago, and he responded by cutting his sack total in half in 2024 and playing just two games in 2025. He’s a good player, but he hasn’t played as well since he signed this deal.

Buffalo Bills

Worst Contract: CB Christian Benford – 4 years, $69,000,000

The Buffalo Bills also don’t have too many bad contracts, but I don’t think Christian Benford has quite lived up to his price tag. He gave up 339 yards and five touchdowns this past season and had his worst year in coverage by far the year after they paid him.

Carolina Panthers

Worst Contract: OG Robert Hunt – 5 years, $100,000,000

Robert Hunt was one of the top free agents on the market two years ago, but since signing with Carolina, he’s given up 36 pressures and five sacks in 2024 (which is a lot for a guard) before missing almost all of 2025 with an injury. This signing has not paid off yet.

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears

Worst Contract: TE Cole Kmet – 4 years, $50,000,000

Cole Kmet is a solid tight end, but he’s the seventh-highest-paid player at the position, and his production hasn’t matched that price tag. His rookie teammate, Colston Loveland, outperformed him by a mile this season, so it’s hard to justify paying him $12.5 million per year.

Cincinnati Bengals

Worst Contract: OT Orlando Brown – 4 years, $64,000,000

I’ll give the Cincinnati Bengals credit for trying to protect Joe Burrow, but they’ve done a bad job of it. Orlando Brown has been in Cincy for three seasons, and he’s given up a total of 125 pressures and 19 sacks while posting the three worst pass blocking grades of his career. There are worse options, but he’s way overpaid.

Cleveland Browns

Worst Contract: QB Deshaun Watson – 5 years, $230,000,000

Worst contract in sports history. Not much more to say.

Dallas Cowboys

Worst Contract: CB DaRon Bland – 4 years, $90,000,000

After an incredible nine INT season, where he set the NFL record for the most pick-sixes in a single season, DaRon Bland earned a $90 million contract, but since that day, he’s been horrible. Bland has just one interception over the last two seasons and has given up nine touchdowns and over 900 yards. Easy to see why he’s Dallas’s worst contract.

Denver Broncos

Worst Contract: OG Ben Powers – 4 years, $51,500,000

The Denver Broncos really don’t have a single bad contract on their books, so I guess I’ll go with Ben Powers. He didn’t play most of 2025, and in 2023 and 2024, he surrendered a combined 52 pressures and seven sacks. That’s not ideal for a guard, but it’s also not horrible. I just didn’t think anyone else’s contract was that bad.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions

Worst Contract: DT Alim McNeill – 4 years, $97,000,000

Alim McNeill received a $97 million contract after a five-sack campaign in 2023, but he’s responded with 4.5 sacks in two seasons since then. He also hasn’t been very good against the run, so if he can’t produce as a pass rusher, what’s he really doing to live up to this contract?

Green Bay Packers

Worst Contract: OG Aaron Banks – 4 years, $77,000,000

In Aaron Banks’ first season with the Green Bay Packers, he gave up 28 pressures in 435 pass blocking snaps as a guard, earning a 50.8 pass blocking grade. On top of that, he posted the worst run blocking grade of his career with a 54.6. He can make up ground with three years left on his deal, but it didn’t get off to a great start.

Houston Texans

Worst Contract: RB Joe Mixon – 3 years, $25,500,000

Joe Mixon suffered a freak foot injury, which kept him out all of 2026 and put his future in doubt. There’s a good chance that he never plays for Houston again, so even though 2024 was pretty solid, paying a guy to not play has to sting.

Indianapolis Colts

Worst Contract: QB Anthony Richardson – 4 years, $33,900,000

You’re not going to find a lot of rookie deals on this list, but Indianapolis has put its resources in the right place, so Anthony Richardson’s fully guaranteed rookie deal has to be the worst on their books.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Worst Contract: DT Arik Armstead – 3 years, $43,500,000

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t have many big contracts that could be considered bad, so I’m going with Arik Armstead. He’s been a solid player for them, but he hasn’t played as well as he did in San Francisco.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs

Worst Contract: OT Jawaan Taylor – 4 years, $80,000,000

Jawaan Taylor isn’t the worst pass blocker, giving up 15 sacks in three seasons as a left tackle, but he’s one of the most penalized players in the league. Since signing with Kansas City, he’s been flagged 50 times in three years. That just cannot happen.

Las Vegas Raiders

Worst Contract: QB Geno Smith – 2 years, $75,000,000

Geno Smith revived his career with Pete Carroll, but neither of them had any success in Las Vegas. Smith was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league while making $37.5 million. Easily their worst contract.

Los Angeles Chargers

Worst Contract: DT Teair Tart – 3 years, $30,000,000

Believe it or not, Teair Tart’s $10 million average annual salary is the fifth-highest on the Los Angeles Chargers, so it’s easy to see why he’s the worst deal on their team. Tart has one sack in 34 games and is only a slightly above-average run defender.

Los Angeles Rams

Worst Contract: C Coleman Shelton – 2 years, $12,000,000

Want to know how you become a Super Bowl contender? Don’t give out bad contracts. It was extremely hard to find a bad one on the Los Angeles Rams’ books, so I settled on Coleman Shelton. He’s a below-average run and pass blocker, but they’re also not paying him a lot. Not a bad deal, but not a great one either.

Miami Dolphins

Worst Contract: QB Tua Tagovailoa – 4 years, $212,400,000

Since signing his $212 million extension, Tua Tagovailoa has a 39 to 22 TD to INT ratio, including 20 touchdowns and 15 picks in 2025. He should be off the team this offseason, so it’ll be interesting to see how much dead money they take on.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

Worst Contract: OT Christian Darrisaw – 4 years, $140,000,000

When Christian Darrisaw is on the field, he’s a great player. The problem is, he hasn’t really been on the field. He’s played 17 of 34 possible regular-season games since signing this massive extension. The best ability is availability, and he’s severely lacking in that department.

New England Patriots

Worst Contract: DT Christian Barmore – 4 years, $83,000,000

Since signing a massive deal with New England in 2024, Christian Barmore has not lived up to his price tag. He hardly played in 2024, and when he was on the field in 2025, he wasn’t all that good, posting two sacks and a 29.7 run defense grade. Milton Williams has been able to mask a lot of Barmore’s deficiencies, but he has not lived up to this deal.

New Orleans Saints

Worst Contract: RB Alvin Kamara – 2 years, $24,500,000

The New Orleans Saints are finally escaping cap hell, but they still have Alvin Kamara’s deal on their books. He’s still a solid player, but he’s the fifth-highest-paid running back in the league. He deserves the money for his legacy in New Orleans, but he’s not worth that much anymore.

New York Giants

Worst Contract: CB Paulson Adebo – 3 years, $54,000,000

The New York Giants had a huge need at corner last offseason, so they spent big on Paulson Adebo, but he hasn’t given them a great return on their investment. He posted a 57.9 coverage grade while giving up 533 yards and two scores with just one pick. He’s not a bad player, but he’s not a top-15 corner as his contract would suggest.

New York Jets

Worst Contract: QB Justin Fields – 2 years, $40,000,000

Justin Fields can’t throw a football downfield, and the Jets are paying him $20 million a season. He’s definitely their worst contract.

Philadelphia Eagles

Worst Contract: CB Michael Carter – 3 years, $30,750,000

The Philadelphia Eagles traded for Michael Carter, but he didn’t do much of anything in 2025. After coming over to Philly, Carter played just 106 total snaps in eight games for the Eagles, 65 of which came in Week 18. They’re paying him $10 million a year to do next to nothing right now. We’ll see if they restructure his contract or get rid of him this offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Worst Contract: DB Jalen Ramsey – 4 years, $84,700,000

Jalen Ramsey is an okay player at this point in his career, but he’s made the move to safety and is now the second-highest-paid player at the position behind Kyle Hamilton. In 2025, he gave up 466 yards and six touchdowns while posting just one interception. I think the Pittsburgh Steelers want to keep him around, but for $21 million a year? I’m not sure about that.

San Francisco 49ers

Worst Contract: WR Brandon Aiyuk – 4 years, $120,000,000

I don’t think the San Francisco 49ers even know where Brandon Aiyuk is at this point. They gave him $120 million in 2024, and he responded with a 300-yard season before not even showing up in 2025. One of the worst contracts in the league at the moment.

Seattle Seahawks

Worst Contract: N/A

I tried my hardest to find a bad contract on Seattle’s roster, but I couldn’t. Only eight players on their roster are making over $10 million a season, and they’re all impact players. Even as you get into the high single digits, they were all making plays during their Super Bowl run. That’s how you win a championship.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Worst Contract: WR Chris Godwin – 3 years, $66,000,000

I still think Chris Godwin is a very talented receiver, but it’s extremely hard to justify giving someone who has played 16 games over the last two seasons $22 million a year. If he can stay healthy, he’s worth it. But he just can’t.

Tennessee Titans

Worst Contract: WR Calvin Ridley – 4 years, $92,000,000

Calvin Ridley was supposed to be the WR1 Cam Ward needed in his rookie season, but he played just seven games and totaled 17 catches for 303 yards. There’s no guarantee he’ll even be back in Tennessee next year.

Washington Commanders

Worst Contract: CB Marshon Lattimore – 5 years, $97,000,000

The Washington Commanders traded for Marshon Lattimore in 2024, hoping he could step in as their lockdown CB1. Since coming to Washington, though, he’s been very disappointing. He’s continued to fight through injuries, but even when he’s been on the field, he hasn’t been very good.