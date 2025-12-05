Three Biggest NFL Draft Needs for Every Team Picking in the Top 10

There are still five more weeks left in the 2025 NFL season, but for the bottom 10 teams in the league, their season is all but over. They are already shifting focus to finding ways to improve their team for 2026, and there’s no easier way to do that than to draft well in April.

The 2026 NFL Draft is still 4+ months away, but it’s never too early to start looking our draft coverage. Today, I’ll be taking a look at the three biggest draft needs for every team picking in the top 10, and giving a few players they could look to draft to fill those needs.

Tennessee Titans: EDGE, WR, OL

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft right now, and they’re fortunate enough to have their franchise quarterback in place. Now it’s time for them to fill out their roster.

In my opinion, the Titans’ biggest need is an edge rusher. They’ve had next to no pass rush this season, and they’ll be well within striking distance of a Rueben Bain or a David Bailey, if they so choose to go down that route.

After edge rusher, the Titans’ biggest need is at wide receiver. Elic Ayomanor is fine, but he’s not a true WR1. I don’t see them taking a receiver in the top three, but if they move back to the 6-8 range, someone like Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate could be a perfect fit with Cam Ward in Nashville.

The Titans could also afford to spend their first-round pick on an offensive lineman. They need help basically everywhere outside of left guard, and maybe right tackle, but I still need to see more from JC Latham before I dub him their tackle of the future. Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa should be available when they’re on the clock, if they want to go with an offensive lineman.

New York Giants: OL, CB, WR

Outside of Andrew Thomas at left tackle, the New York Giants could afford to upgrade their offensive line pretty much across the board. I could see them moving back with a team that needs a quarterback and targeting either Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa with their first pick.

The Giants could also really use some help at cornerback. I like Cor’Dale Flott, and Paulson Adebo’s fine, but they really need a lockdown No. 1 corner, and there are quite a few in the first round of the draft. Mansoor Delane is my CB1, but Jermod McCoy and Avieon Terrell are a couple of other options who could work themselves into the top 10.

I don’t see the Giants investing big in a wide receiver, but they could certainly use one to complement Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson. They could swing big on a Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate, but I’d like to see them use their second or third on a receiver they think will fit best in their offense. Maybe someone like Eric Singleton or Zachariah Branch.

New Orleans Saints: IOL, EDGE, WR

The New Orleans Saints’ biggest need is at the guard positions. They have their two tackles and center in place, they just need to sure up the guard spots, and they’ll be just fine. Guards don’t typically go high in the first round, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they wait until Day 2 to address that need, but someone like Olaivavega Ionae makes a lot of sense at the top of the second round.

I think the Saints will look to add an edge rusher with their first-round pick. Chase Young is great, but they could use someone else dominant off the edge, and Carl Granderson isn’t cutting it. Rueben Bain and David Bailey would make the most sense here, depending on where they end up picking.

The Saints also need to invest in another wide receiver opposite Chris Olave. Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate could be enticing early, but that’s likely a Day 2 investment. Guys like KC Concepcion, Chris Brazzell and Ja’Kobi Lane would be in the mix in the second round.

The reason I didn’t put quarterback on here is because, as a Saints fan, if there’s anything Tyler Shough’s shown me thus far, it’s that he deserves to be the starter in 2026. He has a great arm, and his ability to maneuver the pocket when pressured has looked much improved from college. I don’t think the Saints need to take a quarterback here, especially with this disappointing QB class.

Las Vegas Raiders: QB, WR, CB

The Las Vegas Raiders have needs at pretty much every single position outside of running back and tight end. Geno Smith has been horrible this year, so while there are a ton of needs, I think quarterback is their biggest one. Obviously, someone like Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore or Ty Simpson makes a ton of sense, if they believe in any of them to become a franchise QB.

They also desperately need help at wide receiver, potentially more than any other team. Not to keep hitting on the same two guys, but Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate are so clear of every other receiver in this class, it’s hard not to mention them as targets for receiver-needy teams.

Corner is also a massive need for the Raiders. Depending on who’s gone when they come on the clock, someone like Mansoor Delane, Avieon Terrell or Jermod McCoy makes a ton of sense, but someone like Colton Hood or Malik Muhammad in the second round could be a good fit as well.

Cleveland Browns: QB, OL, WR

The Cleveland Browns’ biggest need going into the 2026 NFL Draft is definitely quarterback. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel aren’t the future in Cleveland, so if they’re within striking distance (or potentially trade up), Fernando Mendoze, Dante Moore and Ty Simpson are all on the table for the Browns.

I would also love to see the Browns upgrade their offensive line, especially since they have two first and could possibly take one with Jacksonville’s pick. I’d imagine Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa would be gone by then, so Caleb Lomu and possibly even Kadyn Proctor could be options late in the first round.

This wouldn’t necessarily be the smartest move, but taking Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate early in the first would be a lot of fun. But, if they go QB or OL first, they could come back and snag someone like Makai Lemon, Chris Bell or Denzel Boston later with their second first-round pick. They really need help at receiver, so a big investment wouldn’t be the worst thing for Cleveland.

New York Jets: QB, DT, CB

The New York Jets are another team that could really use some help at quarterback and have two first round picks. They could target any of the top three guys I’ve mentioned, but I think they may end up waiting until 2027 and using their three first rounders to get a guy they really love.

If the Jets don’t go with a quarterback, defensive tackle is certainly a need. They traded away Quinnen Williams, so adding someone like Peter Woods early, or Caleb Banks late in the first/early in the second, could make a lot of sense for New York. They’re going to need to upgrade the interior of their defensive line at some point in this draft; the only question is when?

The Jets also have a need at corner after trading Sauce Gardner away. Mansoor Delane, Avieon Terrell and Jermod McCoy make the most sense in the first round, but this is a pretty deep cornerback class, so guys like Keith Abney II, A.J. Harris and Domani Jackson could fit on Day 2.

The Jets are in a good place to take best player available. I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t address any of these needs, because based on where they’re likely to pick, they might have to reach to fill a need when they could grab a great defensive lineman or someone like Caleb Downs.

Washington Commanders: EDGE, S, CB

The Washington Commanders, like many teams, need some help off the edge early in this draft. They’re probably out of reach for Rueben Bain, so David Bailey or Keldric Faulk would be great fits at the back of the top 10. Bailey has produced more, but Faulk has all the traits teams like in a defensive end.

The Commanders also need a ton of help in their secondary, both at cornerback and safety. Obviously, Mansoor Delane and Co. are going to be an option early, but I’d love to see them end up with Caleb Downs, who could end up being the best player in this draft. Any time you can get a top-three talent in the 6-10 range, you have to do it, so if Downs slides because of positional value, I think he’d be a great addition for Washington.

Arizona Cardinals: OL, CB, LB

The Arizona Cardinals have their left tackle spot nailed down with Paris Johnson, but if they can somehow get Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa to complement him, they would have one of the best offensive tackle duos in football. Even if they miss out on those two, there are some great second or third-round options in Isaiah World, Xavier Chaplin, Gennings Dunker and others.

Like pretty much every team out there, the Cardinals could also use a lot of help in their secondary, specifically the cornerback position. We’ve gone over the top corners countless times now, so I won’t bore you too much, but I also wouldn’t mind seeing them pair Caleb Downs with Budda Baker.

After Arvell Reese, who could very well go No. 1 overall, there aren’t many linebackers worth taking in the first round, but Sonny Styles is certainly an option, especially if they want to trade down. If they wanted to wait until the second round, CJ Allen and Anthony Hill Jr. are two more guys they could target early on Day 2.

Los Angeles Rams: CB, OT, QB

The Los Angeles Rams own the Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick this year, which could very well end up in the top-10. They could also use cornerback help, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they went with an offensive tackle to replace the aging Rob Havenstein. If Fano or Mauigoa slips, they could find their replacement there.

What would be really interesting is if the Rams take their shot at a quarterback. Matthew Stafford is only getting older, and who knows how long it’ll be before they have a top 10 pick again? Dante Moore would be very interesting here. He’s the youngest quarterback of the top three guys and could develop for a year behind Stafford. Also, Arch Manning is having a resurgence late in the season…Just saying.

Cincinnati Bengals: OL, CB, EDGE

The Cincinnati Bengals absolutely need to protect Joe Burrow. His injury this year is just one of many he’s suffered in his career because they’ve failed to protect him, so it’s time to invest in an offensive lineman early. Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa are the two guys I’m heavily targeting if I’m the Bengals. I’m not even considering anyone else unless they’re gone.

Now, if they are gone, I’m looking to beef up the defensive side of the ball, because boy, do they need help over there. Cornerback is obviously an option for one of the worst passing defenses in the league, but they also need help off the edge. Trey Hendrickson is almost a guarantee to leave, so a David Bailey or Keldric Faulk would also work at 10 if they wanted to go that route.