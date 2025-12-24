Titans’ Biggest Roster Needs: Tony Pauline’s 3-Round Mock Draft Has Tennessee Prioritizing an EDGE Over WR and Guard

Essentials Inside The Story Tennessee's biggest offseason test isn't just finding a head coach, it's making sure their rookie QB gets the help

One decision from 2022 still looms large, forcing the Titans to rethink how they surround their new face of the franchise on offense

The draft offers solutions, but none are clean or obvious, leaving Titans to balance urgency, patience & long-term vision

The Tennessee Titans are one of several teams in search of a new head coach. They drafted their quarterback of the future in April, making Cam Ward the first pick of the selection process. However, the team now faces the most critical offseason task: building an entire ecosystem around him before his rookie contract window closes.

While protecting Ward is paramount, giving him a legitimate downfield threat is equally crucial, a problem stemming directly from a disastrous 2022 trade that still haunts the franchise.

Needs

1) Wide receiver:

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, as they did not want to give him a contract extension. They then selected Treylon Burks with the 18th pick of the draft that year.

Both moves proved disastrous. The team has no true No. 1 receiver, which is hurting Ward’s development.

2) Edge Rusher:

Tennessee has needed an edge rusher for some time. They selected Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round in April, yet he was hurt and placed on injured reserve. Much depends on the defensive scheme eventually deployed by the new head coach and defensive coordinator.

3) Offensive Line:

Help is needed at the guard spots, and I also believe the team needs an upgrade at left tackle despite signing Dan Moore Jr. in free agency this offseason.

Mock Draft

ROUND 1: Rueben Bain Jr./Edge/Miami

I much prefer a dominant receiver or outstanding pass-protecting left tackle, yet neither position has a prospect worthy of being a top ten pick.

Bain is an explosive edge rusher who can play in a four-man front and certain three-man alignments.

ROUND 2: Deion Burks/WR/Oklahoma

If Denzel Boston of Washington is available, that’s the player I’m selecting with this pick, yet he was swiped by the Raiders with the 33 choice. Burks is an underrated wideout with great hands, superior quickness, and playmaking ability. He’s being overlooked by many, which is easy to do, since he measures under 5-foot-10.

ROUND 3: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M

Bisontis is an underrated interior offensive lineman with a terrific combination of size, power, and athleticism. I’m told he will enter the draft.

The Titans’ future hinges not only on the head coach hunt but also on how quickly they surround Cam Ward with real support, not just hope. If they nail this rebuild, Tennessee could flip the narrative fast. If they miss again, the window may close before it ever opens.