Titans 7-Round Mock Draft: Sonny Styles Picked First as Titans Focus on Offense Later

We are less than a month away from the start of the NFL Draft on April 23rd, and to celebrate, we’ve been releasing one seven-round mock draft every single day until we’ve covered all 32 NFL teams.

We’ve already highlighted the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, so now it’s time for the Tennessee Titans, who own the fourth overall pick in the draft. Let’s get Cam Ward some weapons.

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Round 1, Pick 4: LB Sonny Styles

Imago December 31, 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 tackles Miami FL Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. 4 during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Miami FL Hurricanes the and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_252 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

I know I just said let’s go get Cam Ward some weapons, but I’m actually passing on Jeremiyah Love here in favor of Sonny Styles. We know Robert Saleh loves to go defense in the first round from his time with the Jets, so I have them opting for the best defensive player on the board.

Where Does Titans Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

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Styles is a do-it-all linebacker. Even though he was playing next to Arvell Reese, the best linebacker in the class, he shone, racking up 83 tackles with a forced fumble and an interception while allowing just 168 yards and no touchdowns. He earned an 87.4 coverage grade, a 92.2 tackling grade, an 87.8 run defense grade and an 88 defensive grade. He can do everything at a high level, and we all know this Tennessee defense could use the help.

Love would’ve been the fun pick here, but as we get closer to the draft, my gut keeps telling me it’s going to be a defensive player at No. 4.

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Round 2, Pick 35: WR Chris Brazzell II

Chris Brazzell II is such a fun prospect, and it’s hard to understand why his name isn’t brought up in more first round conversations. He’s coming off a 1,000-yard season where he caught 62 passes and nine touchdowns while averaging 16.4 yards per receptions. On top of that, he’s a fantastic athlete.

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At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, there aren’t many people that size that can move like Brazzell. At the NFL Combine, Brazzell ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash with a 1.52-second 10-yard split. We’ll have to wait until his pro day on March 31st to see if he does the vertical and broad jump, but my guess is he’ll test pretty well there too.

Right now, Tennessee’s offense lacks weapons at pretty much every position. Adding someone like Brazzell will instantly make their offense better and their quarterback happier.

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Round 3, Pick 66: RB Mike Washington Jr.

Imago November 1, 2025: Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. 4 moves his way to the end zone. .Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 38-35 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251101_faf_cm9_079 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Every year a mid-round prospect comes out and sets a blazing 40-yard dash time and starts receiving a ton of hype, but still ends up going in the middle rounds. I think that’s what’s happening with Mike Washington Jr. He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, but there’s a reason he was a projected fourth rounder before the combine.

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I do think Washington’s 40 time raised his draft stock, but I don’t know if it did enough to vault him into the second round. I feel like he’s going to be a late second to early third round pick, so if he falls to No. 66, the Titans should definitely consider drafting him.

A strong run game is a quarterback’s best friend, and Cam Ward didn’t really have that last year. They need to fix their offensive line as well, but getting an explosive runner like Washington is step one towards fixing that issue.

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Round 4, Pick 101: C Brian Parker II

Brian Parker II spent all four years in college at tackle, but NFL teams seem to view him as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. He’s an excellent pass blocker, but he was also one of the best run blocking tackles in college football last season, and as we just said, the Titans need help in the run game.

There would be some growing pains, but Parker has all the tools to be a solid center in the league. I think he’s worth investing a fourth round pick into. Worst case he’s a quality backup that can play almost every position on the OL.

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Round 5, Pick 142: DE Keyron Crawford

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Missouri at Auburn Oct 18, 2025 Auburn, Alabama, USA Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula 9 is tackled by Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford 24 during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn Jordan-Hare Stadium Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxReedx 20251018_djc_sr5_354

Everyone’s enamored with Keldric Faulk, but his teammate Keyron Crawford was actually much more productive last season. Crawford had 43 pressures and five sacks to Faulk’s 30 and two, but Crawford is quite a bit smaller at 6-foot-4, 253 pounds compared to 6-foot-6, 285 pounds.

But Crawford’s size isn’t a huge disadvantage. In fact, it can be a pretty big advantage. He’s extremely quick off the line of scrimmage, which allows him to beat tackles and get after the quarterback quick. But if he doesn’t win immediately, he can get exposed a bit. He’s a high upside player that could help fill out this pass rushing rotation.

Round 5, Pick 144: WR Deion Burks

Deion Burks lit the NFL Combine on fire with a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, a 42.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. He is an incredible athlete, which you have to be if you want to make the NFL at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds.

Last season, Burks caught 57 passes for 620 yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t have great production, but with his speed and athleticism, I’m sure there are quite a few NFL teams out there that believe his best football is still ahead of him.

I know I took Brazzell in the second, but Burks is a completely different receiver to him, and the Titans need all the help they can get out wide. A trio of Brazzell, Burks and Wan’Dale Robinson would be really fun.

Round 6, Pick 184: CB Daylen Everette

Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi wide receiver De Zhaun Stribling 1 catches the ball as Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette 6 pursues during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_440 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

When in doubt taking a defensive player from Georgia is never a bad option. Daylen Everette is a 6-foot-1, 196-pound cornerback that has over 2,000 snaps of playing experience, all of which came in the SEC at UGA.

Everette did give up three touchdowns last year with no interceptions, but he broke up four passes and allowed just a 57.4 percent completion rate. He also ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash with a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump. He was the third-most-athletic cornerback at the combine according to NFL.com.

The Titans signed Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott in free agency, but having depth at cornerback is never a bad idea.

Round 6, Pick 194: TE John Michael Gyllenborg

John Michael Gyllenborg has been a very steady tight end throughout his career at Wyoming. In his last three seasons, he’s totaled 77 catches for 1,002 yards and seven touchdowns while also being a very steady run and pass blocker.

With Chig Okonkwo leaving in free agency, the Titans need to address the tight end position at some point. I’m not a fan of the Daniel Bellinger signing, so I still think tight end is a need for them.

Round 7, Pick 225: DE Mason Reiger

I already got a solid pass rusher with Crawford, but the Titans could use some more bodies at defensive end, so I selected Mason Reiger with their seventh round pick. He’s a 6-foot-5, 251-pound pass rusher who has 13 career sacks and four career forced fumbles at Wisconsin and Louisville, and he also tested incredibly well with a 4.78-second 40 time with a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump.

You’re not going to find many stars in the seventh round, but Reiger could be a solid depth piece.