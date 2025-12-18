Tony Pauline’s 2-Round 2026 Mock Draft: Browns Secure Franchise QB, Commanders Beat Chiefs to Jeremiyah Love

Essentials Inside The Story Will the Cleveland Browns finally settle with their franchise quarterback?

Where will Jeremiah Love move after a sensational year with Notre Dame?

Kansas City Chiefs eye to upgrade their receiver room

Just three weeks remain in the 2025 NFL regular season, and while some teams play for postseason positioning, other franchises already have the April draft in their sights. Based on information I’ve received on which juniors are set to enter the draft and relying on the draft order at Tankathon with no hypothetical trades, here’s my initial two-round mock draft.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

1- NY Giants: Arvell Reese/LB/Ohio State – An impact receiver or shutdown corner is most desirable, yet the top players at both spots are not worthy of a top-10 selection. The Giants’ defense has been a sore spot all season long, and Reese immediately upgrades the unit, as he’s a three-down defender who can stuff the run, make plays in pursuit, or cover the pass.

2- Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza/QB/Indiana – Mendoza had a terrific season and came through in the big spot for the No. 1-rated Hoosiers before going on to win the Heisman Trophy. He’s a leader on and off the field with great upside.

ADVERTISEMENT

3- Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr./Edge/Miami – Much will depend on who’s coaching the Titans next season and the defensive scheme that’s employed, but the defense has needed an edge rusher for several years, and Bain is the best on the board.

4- Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore/QB/Oregon – Per my report earlier this week, those around Moore believe that the Oregon quarterback will opt for the draft if he receives intel that he’s a top-five pick. Considering the teams selecting at the top, the latest pick Moore goes is the fifth selection in the draft. Cleveland did the right thing by letting Shedeur Sanders finish out the season, yet they cannot move forward expecting him to be their quarterback of the future.

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore 5 throws on the move during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_254 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

5- NY Jets: Caleb Downs/S/Ohio State – The initial reflex is having the Jets trade up for a quarterback, but the team has holes all over the field, especially in the secondary. Downs is a great coverage safety who also dominates defending the run. He immediately becomes the top player in the Jets’ defensive backfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

6- Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano/T/Utah – A skill player was considered for the Cardinals, but the right tackle spot is an utter disaster with next to nothing in the pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

7- New Orleans: Keldric Faulk/DL/Auburn – Faulk is a super athletic pass rusher with excellent size and the ability to line up in a three-man front. If properly coached and developed, Faulk has superstar potential.

8- Washington: Jeremiyah Love/RB/Notre Dame – An edge rusher like David Bailey received heavy consideration with this pick, but the Commanders are employing running back by committee and starting a lot of backups at the position. Love immediately takes the pressure off Jayden Daniels and improves the offense once he lines up for Washington. While the Kansas City Chiefs are also aiming to land Love, the Fighting Irish star may end up in Washington.

Imago November 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 15, 2025: Jeremiyah Love 4 during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251115_zsa_a234_107 Copyright: xAMGx

9- Cincinnati: Peter Woods/DT/Clemson – Woods is the type of quick, athletic defensive tackle the Bengals have had success with in the past. His drop in production this past season does concern me.

ADVERTISEMENT

10- LA Rams (via Atlanta): Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami – Mauigoa immediately upgrades the Rams’ pass protection on the right side and will team with Alaric Jackson to be a formidable duo at offensive tackle.

11- Kansas City Chiefs: Carnell Tate/WR/Ohio State – This is earlier than I believe Tate should be selected, yet Kansas City not only needs an upgrade at receiver, but they also need to replace three contributing wideouts on the depth chart who are slated for free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

12- Minnesota Vikings: Sonny Styles/LB/Ohio State – Andrew Van Ginkel has been a terrific linebacker, but he will be 31 years old next season. Styles improves the speed and versatility at the position for Minnesota.

13- Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane/CB/LSU – With no top offensive lineman on the board, Miami takes the best cornerback available and fills a big need.

14- Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey/Edge/Texas Tech – With Delane off the board, Dallas takes an edge rusher. Bailey is the type of player the organization has had success with in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

15- Baltimore Ravens: T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson – Parker is a perfect fit for the Ravens’ scheme and comes with tremendous upside. Like most of the players in this draft coming from Clemson, his disappointing play this season will need to be explained.

16- Carolina Panthers: Anthony Hill Jr./LB/Texas – General manager Dan Morgan will love Hill, a high-energy, sideline-to-sideline defender with a similar playing style to his own, as the 2001 first-round pick out of Miami.

17- Detroit Lions: Avieon Terrell/CB/Clemson – Left tackle is a consideration at this spot with Taylor Decker implying retirement is not far away, though no prospects at the position are worth a top-20 pick. Terrell fills a need and won’t be the disappointment 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold has been to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

18- NY Jets (via Indianapolis): Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee – Adonai Mitchell has played well since coming to the Jets as part of the Ahmad Gardner trade, but even with Garrett Wilson coming back in 2026, if not earlier, receiver is still a need for the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EssentiallySports (@essentiallysportsmedia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

19- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell/Edge/Texas A&M – Howell is a perfect fit for Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme, as he’s a slightly undersized yet explosive and athletic pass rusher who can serve a variety of roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

20- Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordyn Tyson/WR/Arizona State – The Steelers need a lot of help on offense, especially at quarterback, yet any signal-caller at this point is a reach. Tyson immediately upgrades the receiver position, which is presently DK Metcalf and everybody else.

21- Philadelphia Eagles: Jermod McCoy/CB/Tennessee – If a top edge slides to this spot, I expect that would be the pick. Despite McCoy being sidelined with injury all this season, Howie Roseman shows no caution in drafting players with medical red flags, and most of them have panned out.

22- Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald/DT/Ohio State – Offensive line will be a consideration here, but the interior of the Texans’ defensive line is a pressing need.

23- Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay): Harold Perkins Jr./LB/LSU – I prefer to put a cornerback with the Cowboys, but the Eagles stole McCoy. Veteran Kenneth Murray Jr. is slated for free agency, and Perkins is a terrific off-ball linebacker who brings great intensity.

24- Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion/WR/Texas A&M – Keon Coleman, the team’s first pick in 2024, has been a disappointment. Buffalo needs a receiver who can take the top off a defense. Concepcion does exactly that and brings impact as a return specialist.

25- Chicago Bears: CJ Allen/LB/Georgia – If a top edge rusher drops to this spot, that’s the direction I expect Chicago to go. Allen improves the linebacker spot and is a perfect fit playing behind a four-man front.

26- LA Chargers: A’Mauri Washington/DL/Oregon – The Chargers are having great success with former Oregon lineman Jamaree Caldwell, so why not go to the well again? Washington is an explosive defender with potential in a three-man line.

27- San Francisco 49ers: Isaiah World/T/Oregon – Receiver and edge rusher are serious considerations at this pick, yet Trent Williams will soon be 38 years old and carries a huge cap number in 2026. World is the top pure left tackle on my board.

28- Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville): Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama – Offensive tackle, and the offensive line in general, is a need for Cleveland. I project Proctor to right tackle, while others believe he’ll play inside at guard; both are areas of concern for Cleveland.

29- New England: Makai Lemon/WR/USC – If the Patriots don’t make a move for a receiver via free agency or trade before the draft, Lemon makes the most sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EssentiallySports (@essentiallysportsmedia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

30- Seattle: Colton Hood/CB/Tennessee – Is Hood a bit of a reach at this point? Probably, but strange things happen at the end of Round 1 and, more times than not, cornerbacks end up jumping into the late part of the frame to the surprise of many.

31- Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq/TE/Oregon – This is earlier than I believe Sadiq should be drafted, yet Sean Payton is a different type of character come draft weekend and prefers to select players that best fit his scheme. Sadiq is the perfect fit and has a ton of upside.

32- LA Rams: Deontae Lawson/LB/Alabama – Cornerback Brandon Cisse gets consideration with this pick, but Lawson is more polished and NFL-ready.

Second Round

33- Las Vegas: Kenyatta Jackson Jr./Edge/Ohio State

34- Tennessee: Denzel Boston/WR/Washington

35- NY Giants: Brandon Cisse/CB/South Carolina

36- NY Jets: Caleb Banks/DT/Florida

37- Arizona: Deion Burks/WR/Oklahoma

38- Cleveland: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State

39- Houston (via Washington): Max Klare/TE/Ohio State

40- Cincinnati: Caleb Lomu/T/Utah

41- New Orleans: Malik Muhammad/CB/Texas

42- Atlanta: Chris Bell/WR/Louisville

43- Kansas City: Chris Johnson/CB/San Diego State

44- Minnesota: Matayo Uiagalelei/Edge/Oregon

45- Miami: Genesis Smith/S/Arizona

46- NY Jets (via Dallas): Jadarian Price/RB/Notre Dame

47- Carolina: Josh Josephs/Edge/Tennessee

48- Baltimore: LT Overton/DL/Alabama

49- Indianapolis: Jake Golday/LB/Cincinnati

50- Detroit: Gabe Jacas/DE/Illinois

51- Tampa Bay: Anthony Smith/DL/Minnesota

52- Pittsburgh: Garrett Nussmeier/QB/LSU

53- Houston: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M

54- Philadelphia: Damon Wilson II/Edge/Missouri

55- Green Bay: Jalon Kilgore/CB/South Carolina

56- Buffalo: Zion Young/Edge/Missouri

57- LA Chargers: Keith Abney II/CB/Arizona State

58- San Francisco: Derrick Moore/Edge/Michigan

59- Jacksonville: Omar Cooper Jr./WR/Indiana

60- Chicago: Germie Bernard/WR/Alabama

61- Seattle: Emmanuel Pregnon/G/Oregon

62- New England: Jaishawn Barham/Edge-LB/Michigan

63- Denver: Antonio Williams/WR/Clemson

64- LA Rams: D’Angelo Ponds/CB/Indiana