Top 5 Cowboys DC Candidates to Replace Matt Eberflus in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys made the least surprising move ever, firing Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus after an abysmal year. Eberflus was brought in to transform Dallas’s unit into a playoff defense, but he did the exact opposite, making them one of the worst in the league. The Cowboys finished the year allowing the most points per game (30.1) and passing yards per game (251.5) of any team in the league.

Jerry Jones was very critical of Eberflus during the season, so now that the Cowboys’ season is over, it’s no surprise that he’s gone. His departure means one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator jobs in the league is now open, so I’ve scoured the league for five guys I believe could be the Cowboys’ next defensive coordinator.

Jim Schwartz

Jim Schwartz was someone I identified as a possible replacement for Eberflus a couple of weeks back, and he’s still one of my top targets for Dallas. With Kevin Stefanski leaving, the Cleveland Browns’ next head coach is likely going to want to bring his own regime in, meaning Schwartz could be on the way out as well.

Jerry Jones needs to be on the phone right now, before he’s even fired, talking to him about coming to Dallas. Schwartz has worked magic with Cleveland’s defense in 2025, making them one of the best and most feared defenses in the league. The Brown had the No. 3 passing defense in the NFL this year, and the Cowboys desperately need to get better in the secondary if they want to make the postseason in 2026.

Schwartz will be available, and I’d be shocked if Dallas doesn’t at least make a phone call.

Jonathan Gannon

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Sep 21, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 20250921_rtc_st3_0788

Jonathan Gannon’s tenure as the Arizona Cardinals head coach is going to leave a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths, but there’s no denying that he wasn’t a great defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gannon was Philly’s defensive coordinator for two years in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, the Eagles finished 16th in scoring, 9th against the run and 11th against the pass. Solid numbers, but nothing special. However, he turned things around in year two, finishing 6th in scoring, 1st against the pass and 16th against the run, while helping the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl.

Gannon is still young and has a lot of great years ahead of him as a defensive coordinator. He’s proven he can coach elite defenses, especially against the pass, so he’s someone they should bring in for an interview.

Leslie Frazier

Leslie Frazier is one of the most experienced and respected defensive coaches in the NFL. He’s been a head coach, defensive coordinator and a position coach since the late 90s, and he currently serves as the Seattle Seahawks‘ assistant head coach.

Luring Frazier away from Seattle may be a bit of a pipe dream. Dallas is down in the dumps right now, while Seattle is the 1-seed in the NFC and making a run at the Super Bowl. But you know what can be very persuasive? Money. And the big blue star on Dallas’s helmet. I know the Cowboys aren’t the same team they were in the late 20th century, but they’re still America’s team, and everyone would love to be a part of bringing them back to the promise land.

I don’t know how realistic of an option Frazier is, but if I’m Jerry Jones, I’m at least checking in.

Raheem Morris

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons Oct 26, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20251026_bdd_ad1_009

Raheem Morris is less than 48 hours removed from being fired by the Atlanta Falcons, and he’s already receiving interviews for head coaching jobs, but I don’t think he lands another HC gig this offseason. He’ll more than likely have to go back to being a defensive coordinator, at least for a year or two, and Dallas could be a great landing spot for him.

Morris is a great defensive play caller. During his two years in Atlanta, the Falcons’ defense outperformed their talent, but his best work came with the Rams, where he helped them win the Super Bowl in 2022. He’s experienced, and with the right talent, he can lead a top-10 defense.

Al Harris

Al Harris is someone everyone associated with the Cowboys loves. The long-time NFL cornerback never played for Dallas, but was the Cowboys’ defensive backs coach from 2020-2024 and their assistant head coach in 2024. He was credited for his work with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, who have both fallen off quite a bit since his departure.

When Brian Schottenheimer was hired in Dallas, he let Harris and much of the previous staff walk. Harris signed with Chicago as their defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, and he’s been a big part of helping Chicago earn the 2-seed in the NFC and win the NFC North for the first time since 2018.

We know Dallas loves to hire experienced coordinators, so Harris may be out of the question, but his ties to Dallas certainly make him an option to replace Eberflus.