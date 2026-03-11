Top 5 Landing Spots for Maxx Crosby After Ravens Exit Trade Talks

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens abruptly cancel Maxx Crosby trade days after offering two first-round picks

Raiders now stuck with unexpected $30M cap hit after collapsed deal

Five new landing spots emerge as teams weigh risk on Crosby’s knee

Just a few days after the Baltimore Ravens agreed to send two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for star DE Maxx Crosby, the Ravens decided to back out of the deal.

They claimed it was because of his physical, but they then went out and paid Trey Hendrickson, who is coming off core muscle surgery, $112 million the very next morning. Sure, Crosby’s knee injury can be used as an excuse, but we all know this was done in bad faith.

Now the Raiders have to incur another $30 million cap hit that they were planning on having off their books for 2026. They just signed a slew of free agents and plan to keep them all. They are still open to moving Crosby for the right price. There will be a team out there willing to take a chance on his knee, but it’s unclear what the market looks like.

If Crosby is indeed traded (again), here are the five best landing spots for him.

Dallas Cowboys

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326

The Dallas Cowboys are probably the best landing spot for Crosby. I know they just traded for Rashan Gary, but they could still use another edge rusher, especially one as talented as Crosby.

Their pass rush was absolutely awful last season, and Gary was virtually a non-factor at the end of the season once Micah Parsons went out, as the franchise managed just 35 sacks in total. He’s not a true No. 1 DE, so Dallas needs to find an alpha, and there’s no one better than Crosby to fill that role.

Another thing is, Dallas has two first-round picks this year. I don’t see the Raiders fetching two firsts again, so Dallas could probably ship off No. 20 plus a mid-round pick for Crosby and still find a really good defensive back at No. 12. If they were able to do that, they could completely transform their defense overnight.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles saw their pass rush efficiency drop off big time last season, which is one of the reasons they were not nearly as good as the year before. It was clear that they needed to add a pass rusher and retain Jaelan Phillips this offseason. But so far, all they’ve done is miss out on most of the top edge rushers and lose Phillips to the Panthers. But they can make up for it by making a move for one of the best edge rushers in the league.

By adding Crosby, the Eagles’ pass rush will immediately improve. He’s a game-wrecker and will draw all the attention from opposing offensive coordinators, which then opens up things on the other side of the line. It would cost them at least their first-round pick, but in a draft as weak as this one, does that really matter?

New England Patriots

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 25: New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel yells to players in the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 AFC Championship Game Patriots at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260125326

With K’Lavon Chaisson heading to Washington, the New England Patriots definitely need to get some pass-rush help. They did sign Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year, $39.5 million deal, but if they want their defense to be as good as it was last year, they need to get some more help at edge rusher.

The Patriots don’t really need their first-round pick. Sure, it would be nice to pick up one of the tier two receivers or a defender, but this draft class is very thin, so at pick 31, you’re getting a player that would typically be somewhere in the 50-60 range in a typical draft. If you can flip that plus a collection of other picks into Maxx Crosby, I think you have to do it if you’re New England.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have been busy improving their defense this offseason. They’ve brought in a lot of free agents, such as Coby Bryant and Devin Bush, to hopefully take their defense to the next level, but they still really need to add a pass rusher.

By the mid-20s, all of the elite pass rushers in this draft class will be gone, so if I were them and I truly believed my team was an elite pass rusher away from making a Super Bowl push, I’d go all-in on Maxx Crosby, especially while Caleb Williams is still on his rookie contract. The Bears easily had the worst defense of any playoff team last year, and Crosby certainly wouldn’t make their defense any worse.

New York Jets

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251228_vtc_cb6_10316

Yes, I am aware that the New York Jets just signed two defensive ends in free agency, but Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare are not going to transform this defense overnight. They still have to find another pass rusher, and while they could use one of their two first-round draft picks to do so, I think trading for Crosby could be in their best interest.

By trading for Crosby, they get the complete package right away. There’s no developing him and hoping he becomes a superstar. You know exactly what you’re getting with him.

If the Jets trade pick 16 to get Crosby, that still leaves them with the second pick in the draft, which they could then use to draft Arvell Reese (or even trade back and target Sonny Styles or an elite corner).

If you’re a Jets fan, would you rather have David Bailey/Rueben Bain and a guard or some other mid-first-round pick, or Maxx Crosby and Arvell Reese/Sonny Styles/Mansoor Delane? “I think that answer’s pretty obvious.