Top 5 Potential Replacements for the Ravens After Firing John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era. After missing the playoffs this year, they have fired John Harbaugh and are now looking for their fourth head coach in franchise history. This year’s cycle may not be as exciting as last year’s, but there are still some heavy hitters out there, and the Ravens have to be considered the best job available.

Here are five coaches who could replace Harbaugh in Baltimore.

1. Kevin Stefanski

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Dec 29, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field. Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20241229_kab_bk4_032

I can’t believe the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski. I mean, I can, because they’re the Browns and they sucked this year, but Stefanski was far from their biggest problem. Maybe the fact that they have the worst offensive roster in football, are in the red for 2026 and are paying EIGHT different quarterbacks has something to do with it…And those are GM issues, not head coach. You know you’ve done something wrong when the coach you fire is immediately the top option available for every other team.

Stefanski, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, will be highly sought after this cycle. He’ll have his choice of multiple jobs, and if Baltimore is one of them, I’d be shocked if he went anywhere else.

2. Brian Flores

Brian Flores is expected to be one of the top names in this head coaching cycle. The Minnesota Vikings’ defense has been great under him for the last three seasons, finishing top-10 in scoring in 2024 and 2025. And even in his first year, he took the Vikings from the No. 30 scoring defense in 2022 to No. 12 in 2023. There’s no doubting he’s a brilliant defensive mind, the question is, can he succeed as a head coach?

His time in Miami tells you he can. He inherited a 7-win team, and after winning five games his first year, he won 10 and nine his next two. His dismissal from the team was met with controversy when he tried to sue multiple teams, including the Dolphins, for racial discrimination. But with that (mostly) in the rearview mirror, it looks like he’ll get another shot to be a head coach in the NFL, and Baltimore will be a place he keeps a close eye on.

3. Jesse Minter

Imago Syndication: Detroit Free Press LA Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, center right, watches a play against Detroit Lions during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Detroit , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJunfuxHanx USATSI_26752044

Jesse Minter is beginning to receive a lot of head coaching attention this cycle. The Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator followed John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, to the NFL from Michigan, and now it may be his turn to lead a professional team.

Minter has worked wonders with the Chargers’ defense, which ranks 9th in scoring defense (20 PPG), 5th in passing defense (179.9 YPG) and 8th in rushing defense (105.4 YPG). Minter inherited a defense that finished 23rd in scoring in 2023, and has turned them into one of the best and most feared units in the league. He deserves a shot at being a head coach, and 2026 could be his year.

4. Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak’s name has gained a lot of steam as a head coaching candidate over the past few months. After he was let go in New Orleans, he landed in Seattle and has led one of the most efficient offenses in football in 2025. Sam Darnold has looked fantastic this season, and Kubiak’s a big reason why the Seahawks are the 1-seed in the NFC.

Personally, as a Saints fan who saw Kubiak work firsthand last year, I’m not completely sold on this. I think he’s a really good offensive coordinator, but he’s being fast-tracked to a head coaching position. I’m not saying he’ll never get to that point, but this feels a bit premature. But that’s just my opinion.

5. Joe Brady

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Jan 19, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20250119_bd_bk3_002

Joe Brady’s name has been brought up in head coaching searches for a couple of years now. He’s interviewed at multiple places, but he’s been content with staying in Buffalo until the right opportunity presents itself. Well, that opportunity might be Baltimore.

Brady’s a brilliant offensive mind who has worked wonders with Josh Allen. He’s been waiting for a team that has a franchise quarterback in place and a roster that can compete right away, and that’s exactly what Baltimore brings. Pair him with Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens’ offense would go right back to being one of the best in the league.