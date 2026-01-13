Top 5 Potential Replacements for the Steelers After Mike Tomlin’s Departure

Mike Tomlin is out as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, but he was not fired. He left of his own accord, and for the first time in 19 years, one of the most coveted jobs in the sport is open.
The Steelers aren’t the same team they once were in their glory days, but this is like the Dallas Cowboys’ job coming open.
Breaking: After a historic 19-season run in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin just informed his team that he is stepping down as the Steelers head coach, sources tell @JFowlerESPN and me.
The Steelers now will be looking for only their fourth head coach since 1969. pic.twitter.com/KvkPv3lA1W
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2026
The Steelers are probably the second or third largest brand in the NFL, so whoever lands that job is going to be very happy, but also have a ton of pressure on their shoulders.
There are a lot of candidates out there, but here are five that I think are realistic options for the Steelers.
1. John Harbaugh
How funny would this be? Imagine the former Super Bowl-winning head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers’ arch-rivals, coming over to the dark side. It would be hilarious, but it would also be a great move for the Steelers.
Harbaugh is the best coach on the market this year, and he’s going to have his pick of the litter. You’d have to imagine the Steelers would be right up there with the Giants and Falcons, which seem to be the two jobs he prefers.
I’m not sure it’ll happen, just because I think it’ll be awkward for both sides, but football’s a business, and if they both think this is the right spot for him, it’ll happen.
2. Kevin Stefanski
If Harbaugh is the top coach available, Kevin Stefanski is the second-best coach. He was fired from Cleveland because their GM dug them into a hole they couldn’t come out of, but the work he did there in his early days was very impressive and got him the AP NFL Coach of the Year award in 2020.
Everyone’s going to want a piece of Stefanski, but only one team is going to get him. If he doesn’t go to Baltimore, I think the Steelers would be his top landing spot, along with the Giants or Falcons (whichever one Harbaugh doesn’t take).
3. Robert Saleh
Robert Saleh is likely going to get another opportunity to be an NFL head coach this year after spending a season as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and Pittsburgh seems like an ideal landing spot for him.
The Steelers are always very defense-oriented, and Saleh is obviously a defensive-minded coach. To me, Saleh feels very similar to Tomlin.
He’s not going to take any crap, and he’s going to maintain the culture Tomlin built. This would be a very solid hire if they can’t land one of the top-two candidates.
4. Brian Flores
Much like Saleh, Brian Flores offers a defensive-first identity and previous head coaching experience, making him another strong culture fit for Pittsburgh.
Flores just feels like a Pittsburgh guy. He’s a very hands-on head coach who loves playing physical football.
He’s proven he can lead an NFL team during his time with Miami, too. Under Flores, the Dolphins clinched consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2003.
5. Jesse Minter
Jesse Minter is going to land a head coaching job in the near future. He was the best defensive coordinator in college football, and since he joined Jim Harbaugh in LA two years ago, he’s been one of the best in the NFL.
It would be a pretty quick turnaround from college assistant to NFL head coach, but he’s proven that he deserves a shot, and Pittsburgh might be the one to give it to him, especially because their roster is always built with defense first in mind.
